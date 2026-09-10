MLB Rumors: Braves tried to trade Spencer Strider and latest Tarik Skubal intel

With a little more than two weeks left in the MLB regular season, most fans are looking ahead to the playoffs. For all 30 front offices, however, it's past time to start planning out the future. That means free agency and trades, with the offseason not far off on the horizon.

Let's dive into all the latest MLB rumors, including the Atlanta Braves' attempt to trade Spencer Strider, Tarik Skubal's robust free agent market and Bo Bichette's uncertain future with the New York Mets.

Braves attempted to trade Spencer Strider for Jacob deGrom at deadline

Spencer Strider - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves eventually settled for right-hander Tyler Mahle as their lone pitching upgrade at the trade deadline. That move has aged well, as Mahle looks completely rejuvenated since the move, with a 1.24 ERA and 35 strikeouts in six starts.

That said, the Braves aimed even higher, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, attempting to send Spencer Strider to the Texas Rangers in exchange for two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. In the end, the 38-year-old deGrom invoked his no-trade clause to nullify the deal.

Strider has two years and $44 million left on his contract after this season, with a $22 million club option for 2029. deGrom is due $37 million in 2027, with a $20 million club option in 2028. The trade would allow Texas to save money while investing in an All-Star who's more than a decade younger than deGrom. For Atlanta, it was an all-in move to pair two of the game's top over-35 aces in deGrom and Chris Sale, but it ultimately fell through.

This could signal Strider's availability this coming offseason, per Feinsand, "if the Braves can find a team willing to bet he can return to his previous form." Strider is currently on the IL with right elbow inflammation; he posted a 5.31 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in eight starts this season, with an outside chance he's able to pitch out of the bullpen for Atlanta in the playoffs.

Tarik Skubal could approach $500 million contract

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarik Skubal will be the most sought-after free agent on the market this winter. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace, acquired for two top-100 prospects at the trade deadline, recovered in record time from midseason elbow surgery and has not missed a beat. Skubal has a 2.84 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 164 strikeouts in 139.2 innings. His ability to blend command, power and finesse is damn near unmatched.

Stephen Strasburg's seven-year, $245 million contract stands as the largest in MLB history for a pitcher over the age of 30. Skubal "could get double that," per ESPN's Jeff Passan, assuming there's no salary cap.

The impact of upcoming CBA negotiations and a potential lockout are under-discussed when it comes to Skubal's next contract. We know the owners want a salary cap to help line their own pockets. The players very much do not want a salary cap. Depending on which side emerges victorious, Skubal could end up drawing the short straw.

Passan writes that "barely a handful" of teams will be comfortable with a potential $50 million annual offer sheet for Skubal. We can assume that handful includes the incumbent Dodgers and the high-spending New York Mets, while the Blue Jays and Yankees at least have a track record of flirting with half-billion dollar deals.

Bo Bichette opting out of Mets contract is a 'coin flip'

Bo Bichette - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Bichette inked a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets last offseason, with the option to opt out and re-enter free agency this coming winter. Bichette has made it a tougher decision than he probably expected, hitting .265 with a .716 OPS and 99 wRC+. He deserves credit for a dramatic turnaround; Bichette was one of the worst qualified hitters in MLB for the first few months. He has also taken well to third base, where he's far better defensively than he ever was at shortstop in Toronto.

That said, Bichette now has put together two subpar seasons in a three-year stretch. His age (28) and the generally weak nature of this free agent class could benefit Bichette. Then again, the Phillies offered seven years and $200 million last winter. Bichette might not get that kind of offer this time around; the question then becomes, can he get enough of a long-term commitment to pass on $84 million over the next two years in Queens.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it is a "coin flip." He calls it the "trickiest decision" in the class, even though Bichette gets a $5 million buyout if he elects the open market. Bichette is clearly better than his surface-level numbers suggest; he has an .875 OPS in August and September, with six home runs and nine more extra-base knocks in that span. A two-time All-Star, Bichette absolutely has the cachet to command a strong payday. It's just unclear if he might benefit from waiting two years — and ideally producing for two years at an $84 million price tag — before cashing in.

Passan predicts that Bichette will opt out, but it's basically 50-50.