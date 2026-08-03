MLB trade rumors: Braves let fans down and Jacob deGrom could be dealt

Trade deadline day is here, and the chaos has already begun. The Los Angeles Angels kicked Monday off by sending righty Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays, before the Philadelphia Phillies followed with a deal of their own for Luis Arraez just a half-hour or so later. And with plenty of big names still on the board — from CJ Abrams to Zach Neto to Adley Rutschman to Sandy Alcantara — who knows what the next few hours have in store before pencils are down at 6 p.m. ET?

The rumors are flying fast and furious as the landscape of the league changes by the minute. Here are all the latest deadline nuggets to know, from the quiet Braves to the potentially selling Rangers to what's next for the Angels and Phillies.

Braves might let deadline pass without major starting pitching addition

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants | Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/GettyImages

With other NL contenders loading up and plenty of prospect capital to burn, this seemed like a year for Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves to take some big swings at the trade deadline. But with just hours left to go, all the front office had to show for their efforts to date were a couple of marginal moves for righty Tyler Mahle and platoon outfielder Lane Thomas.

Both Mahle and Thomas are decent players who fill needs (for pitching depth and a righty bat, respectively). But Braves fans were undoubtedly hoping for more of a splash — and while there's still time for that wish to come true, Anthopoulos didn't make it sound very likely.

“I don't know because look, here's the thing," Anthopoulos told reporters after the Mahle deal. "You don't know how guys perform and so on. So, we'll see what's going to come. We're obviously, everyone's engaged at this time of year, right? So, we'll see when we get to 6 o'clock tomorrow.”

Anthopoulos did add that things move very quickly at this time of year, and there's certainly every chance to still bring in a higher-impact arm. But with Tarik Skubal to L.A., Freddy Peralta to Tampa and Jose Soriano to Toronto, options are drying up as the Braves look to boost their playoff rotation.

Rangers weigh breaking up rotation amid ill-timed skid

Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

This is a time of year when every game feels like life or death, when a single losing streak can have outsized consequences for the present and future. Case in point: the Texas Rangers, who looked like buyers just a week or two ago but now might be prepared to pull the ripcord on the 2026 season.

Amid a five-game losing streak that's dropped them 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West (and 1.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot), Texas is reportedly prepared to make everybody on their roster available — a list that includes Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore and star closer Jacob Latz. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Rangers are "telling teams none of their players are off-limits".

Yes, 2.5 games is far from an insurmountable obstacle. But this Texas team is currently 55-57 and with an ugly -36 run differential. That's hardly a profile that suggests meaningful contention, so you can understand why Chris Young and Co. might be willing to trade big-league talent for future financial flexibility and prospect capital. Eovaldi and deGrom are only under team control for one more year; cashing out now could help kickstart a much-needed reset, and there would figure to be plenty of suitors around the league.

Angels fire sale could be coming after Jose Soriano trade

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Angels | Luiza Moraes/GettyImages

The Angels began deadline day with a bang, sending righty Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-player package headlined by top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala. And if Los Angeles is willing to flip a pitcher under team control through 2028 for an infielder who began 2026 at Single-A, then why would they stop there? Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, acting GM John Mozeliak figures to be "among the busiest execs in the final hours" ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

This is a team that badly needs to start from scratch, and moving on from Soriano would seem to suggest that Mozeliak is open to doing the same with other members of the current core like shortstop Zach Neto, lefty Reid Detmers and reliever Ryan Zeferjahn. Clearly the timeline for contention in Anaheim just got kicked further down the road, and given the paucity of other quality, controllable options on the market right now, the Angels could be in a position to cash in majorly.

What's next for Phillies after Luis Arraez deal?

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

The good news: Philly got a much-needed bat on Monday morning, acquiring Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. The not-so-good news: Arraez, while a quality hitter, is far from a perfect fit, given that the Phillies already had an infield surplus.

As things stand, the plan is to bump Bryce Harper back to the outfield for the first time in five years in order to accommodate Arraez at second base (moving Alec Bohm to first and sliding Bryson Stott to third). But that's a less-than-ideal alignment, to say the least, which would seem to indicate that another deal for a hitter could be coming this afternoon.

Sure enough, Matt Gelb of The Athletic suggests just that, reporting that Philly could "look to move Bohm in a trade later Monday". It's unclear how much value Bohm might have on his own, but he could be packaged to another would-be contender in a deal to bring an outfielder back to the Phillies.