MLB trade rumors: Twins squash Joe Ryan dreams and Marlins eye a fire sale

Interest in a talented but stuck Angels starter is growing among teams in both leagues as the deadline pressure rises.

With the trade deadline approaching, one top AL Central contender is focusing on upgrades rather than major deals.

Don’t feel bad if you’re still waiting for your favorite MLB team to wake up and get busy. Only five days remain until the trade deadline, and there’s been a surprising lack of movement since last weekend’s Red Sox-Nationals move involving Connelly Early and Curtis Mead.

The clock is ticking, and with the standings in both leagues still wide open, we’re already starting to hear about trade candidates who likely won’t be moved in the coming days. That list includes Twins starting pitcher and two-time All-Star Joe Ryan, though all signs still point to the Tigers trading Tarik Skubal.

Here are the most important MLB conversations you need to know on Wednesday, July 29.

The Twins don’t sound inclined to trade Joe Ryan

The 30-year-old Ryan has been linked to trade talks for over a year now, and he’s only helped his value by recording a career-best 3.38 ERA in 21 starts. However, Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll confirmed on Tuesday that the team plans to upgrade where appropriate ahead of the deadline.

Minnesota has won three straight and, at 54-54, is only two games back of the White Sox in the AL Central. The Twins are also half-game behind the rival Guardians for the AL’s final Wild Card spot.

“We’re really excited about how the team has played over this last stretch,” Zoll said. “We’re really encouraged about that. In turn, we’re going to use this next stretch to do everything we can to find ways to improve the club and continue to execute on that goal and make it a reality.”

Ryan has a $13 million mutual option for 2027. It remains unclear whether the Twins would consider trading him this coming offseason, or whether they could still look to trade a rental like Ryan Jeffers will still contending this year.

So much for the Marlins buying at the trade deadline

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 54-54, the Marlins are only two games behind the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card race. However, Miami just lost 12 straight and desperately needs to prove that its hot June wasn’t a flash in the pan. There are no indications that manager Clayton McCullough is on the hot seat despite the Marlins’ brutal July.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Marlins "are willing to listen" on calls regarding middle infielders Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards, catcher/designated hitter Liam Hicks and outfielder Heriberto Hernández. Lopez owns a league-leading .328 average, while Edwards has provided the Marlins with 2.8 bWAR through 108 games, putting him well on pace to surpass last year’s 3.3 bWAR.

Whether or not you believe the congested NL Wild Card race works in the Marlins’ favor depends on your personal sense of optimism. There are five teams all within 2.5 games of the No. 6-seed Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers to the Windy City? And if so, which team?

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yahoo! Sports reported on Monday that both the White Sox and Cubs are interested in pursuing veteran Angels left-handed starter Reid Detmers. The 27-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and a 145-38 K-BB ratio across 125 innings, though he’s yet another talented player whose prime years could be wasted for a dreadful Angels organization.

Russell Dorsey also linked the Mets’ Clay Holmes and the Giants’ Robbie Ray to the AL Central-leading White Sox. As for the Cubs, they’re up 4.5 games on the Phillies for the NL’s top Wild Card spot. The Brewers still hold a firm six-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, though. Neither team would figure to have a ton of interest in paying through the nose for a rental like Tarik Skubal, but a starter with years of control remaining like Detmers would allow them to bolster their chances this season and for seasons to come.