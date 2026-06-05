This Padres-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal would be A.J. Preller's masterclass

The Detroit Tigers are in the danger zone when it comes to making the playoffs, which could mean two-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal becomes available at the trade deadline. If he does, just about every contender should register interest. As for who needs him the most, however, the San Diego Padres rank high on that list.

San Diego is still firmly in the NL Wild Card hunt, but a shallow rotation and limited run production has made them vulnerable. Very little would shore up the Padres' competitive profile more than a Skubal trade. Padres president A.J. Preller is known for his bold swings at the deadline; acquiring Skubal would be arguably his greatest feat yet.

This Padres-Tigers trade sends Tarik Skubal to San Diego

FanSided's Robert Murray spoke with rival GMs, who believe a top-100 prospect and other top-10 system prospects could be enough to pry Skubal out of Detroit. That's easier said than done for the Padres, who boast arguably the weakest farm system in MLB. However, given Preller's appetite for risk—this is the man who traded Leo De Vries for a reliever—this is something the Padres can achieve.

Detroit in this case receives several young pitchers worth developing, as well as a potential big-league stopgap in J.P. Sears. Jase Bowen, recently promoted to San Diego's major league squad, could help Detroit's offense out sooner than later, too.

Why the Tigers say yes

JP Sears - San Diego Padres | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Kruz Schoolcraft (ranked 90th overall at MLB Pipeline) has struggled in his first taste of pro ball, but the 19-year-old southpaw is a major talent. Listed at 6-foot-8, he offers electric velocity with a durable frame. He explodes down the mound and gets massive extension, with a naturally deceptive release that should help his stuff play even hotter than it already does on the radar gun.

Given Detroit's penchant for developing pitchers, getting a huge ball of clay like Schoolcraft to mold patiently over the next three-to-four years could be awfully appealing, even if he's not an immediate Skubal replacement.

In the meantime, JP Sears has ample experience in the majors. While he has struggled since arriving in San Diego last summer as part of the Mason Miller trade (and thus spent much of this season at Triple-A), Sears hammers the strike zone and exhibits excellent command, if not the greatest stuff. He can tide Detroit over until the offseason, when the front office is able to reevaluate and reset the rotation.

Additionally, Detroit acquires Miguel Mendez (San Diego's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline), a 23-year-old righty with a spicy fastball-slider combo, which could propel him to the majors sooner than later. Also coming over is Jase Bowen (San Diego's No. 23 prospect), who recently debuted with the Padres. He posted a .962 OPS with 13 home runs and seven stolen bases in Triple-A before receiving his call-up.

This should satisfy Detroit's appetite. The Padres will need to rely on volume, rather than quality, when it comes to putting together a prospect-heavy package, but that (again) is something Preller is historically more than comfortable doing.

Why the Padres say yes

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's Tarik Skubal. What else is there to say?

This is a long-term gamble for the Padres, who'd face an uphill battle to re-sign Skubal in the offseason, even with new ownership. But for a team with a clear path to the postseason, Skubal bumps up their odds considerably. He would solidify a rotation in flux, giving the Padres a four-man gauntlet of Skubal, Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Randy Vásquez come October. Not half-bad.

San Diego still needs to find ways to improve offensively, but Skubal dramatically raises their floor. He is going to produce a lot of wins by sheer willpower, especially with the best bullpen in baseball on cleanup duty behind him. The Padres won't need to produce a ton of runs in the games Skubal starts.

The Padres already have a weak farm system. None of the prospects San Diego gives up in this hypothetical trade are guaranteed MLB stars. The Tigers are receiving a ton of upside, sure, but not exactly a ton of certainty. Preller will need to find ways to rebuild the farm system at some point, but adding Skubal is a no-brainer for a team with this many chips already pushed in.

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