The top 10 bullpens of the MLB season so far

Our ranking of the top 10 MLB bullpens reveals how crucial late-inning relief has become in this tightly contested season.

It's not easy to quantify the "best" bullpens in MLB. So much factors into their success, from basic production stats, to usage, underlying metrics and situational flexibility. It's a real "eye of the beholder" situation.

That said, as we embark on the month of June, the MLB landscape is awfully competitive — and nothing can impact the margins of a playoff race quite like bullpen strength. So, let's attempt to quatify the 10 best relief units in MLB as things stand.

10. Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman, Carlos Narváez - Boston Red Sox | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.69 209.2

Boston fans will be the first to complain about the Red Sox' struggles in lower-leverage bullpen spots, but the come-up of Tyler Samaniego has been a nice, positive storyline in an otherwise dour campaign. Then there's the simple fact that Aroldis Chapman, even at the ripe age of 38, remains on the short list of baseball's most dominant closers.

Chapman still sits comfortably in the triple digits, with a 0.48 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 18.2 innings. Garrett Whitlock recently hit the IL, but he's as solid as usual in the setup role, while Jovani Morán (3.19 ERA, 31 IP) deserves credit for workload and consistency, racking up strikeouts and soft contact in equal measure.

9. New York Mets

Devin Williams - New York Mets | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.58 259.0

The Mets are up there with the most disappointing teams in MLB to date, but their problems mostly boil down to an ice-cold lineup. The pitching staff has weathered a storm of injuries reasonably well, while New York's bullpen is a legitimate strength. Don't let Devin Williams' inflated 5.40 ERA fool you; he has fallen victim to a couple loud missteps, but he has one of the highest strikeout rates in MLB (13.95 K/9) and much better underlying metrics (3.03 xERA).

Beyond Williams, who's due for a turnaround, New York has tons of depth. Luke Weaver (2.77 ERA, 26 IP) and Brooks Raley (1.61 ERA, 22.1 IP) comprise one of the best setup duos in MLB. Huascar Brazobán has dominated in a variety of situations (2.35 ERA, 30.1 IP), while AJ Minter's recent return from the IL gives New York another proven weapon.

8. Philadelphia Phillies

Jhoan Durán - Philadelphia Phillies | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.82 205.0

Philadelphia's bullpen has largely underperformed its metrics across the board, with Brad Keller (3.51 ERA, 25.2 IP), José Alvarado (5.31 ERA, 20.1 IP) and Jonathan Bowlan (4.67 ERA, 17.1 IP) all lighting up their Baseball Savant pages in red. Results matter most at the end of the day, but the Phillies' bullpen should only gain strength, gain momentum, as the year progresses.

At the end of the day, of course, it always helps to trot Jhoan Durán out in the ninth inning of tight ballgames. He is 13-for-13 in save opportunities this season and has not allowed a run when a save is on the line. He remains one of the most unhittable forces in the

7. Texas Rangers

Jacob Latz - Texas Rangers | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.40 209.1

Texas probably isn't the first team you'd think of when weighing top-end relievers, but Jacob Latz has quietly exploded as the go-to closer this season. He has a 2.00 ERA and 0.59 WHIP, masterfully painting the corners. He's vulnerable when the command falters, but such occurences are exceedingly rare these days.

Jakob Junis (1.69 ERA, 26.2 IP) and Tyler Alexander (3.12 ERA, 26 IP) are both solid high-leverage arms, also picking up saves in certain matchups, while depth has become a significant strength for the Rangers' pen. Every healthy regular with more than 10 innings pitched has a sub-4.00 ERA right now.

6. Toronto Blue Jays

Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.62 256.0

Toronto's bullpen can be a chaos engine at times, but Louis Varland is straight-up the best closer in the American League, with a 0.29 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while notching 42 strikeouts in 31.0 innings. He is an absolute workhorse, able to stretch out over a couple innings when needed and almost always available when Toronto has to have some high-leverage outs.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old submarine reliever Tyler Rogers (2.36 ERA, 26.2 IP) continues to mystify hitters despite his limited velocity. Braydon Fisher (2.41 ERA, 33.2 IP) is on the bump a ton. Toronto leaves heavily on this group and can be reasonably confident in doing so. Even Jeff Hoffman, who lost his closing spot and has struggled to record big outs (6.31 ERA, 25.2 IP), is tied for second in the Toronto pen in fWAR (0.6). His underlying metrics paint a portrait of optimism; he's going to settle into a groove eventually.

5. Seattle Mariners

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 2.95 189.0

Seattle has the benefit of an elite rotation, with five starters capable of pitching deep into games (and Luis Castillo, a three-time All-Star, now moved into a swingman role with the breakout of Emerson Hancock). Still, the bullpen is air-tight, with Matt Brash (0.60 ERA, 15 IP), José A. Ferrer (1.69 ERA, 26.2 IP) and Eduard Bazardo (2.00 ERA, 27 IP) headlining their elite back-end depth.

Andrés Muñoz continues to hold down the fort as Seattle's closer, with nine saves and 35 strikeouts across 22.2 innings. He's actually in a mild slump, however, with a 4.76 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. Despite his heavy swing-and-miss stuff, Muñoz has been far more susceptible to loud contact than in years past. Given his reputation and track record, however, it's easy to project improvement as the season progresses.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Scott - Los Angeles Dodgers | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 2.89 186.2

The Dodgers are the two-time reigning champs with the most expensive roster in baseball. It's only natural that very few weaknesses exist. The bullpen was L.A.'s only major bugaboo last season. Not so much in 2026: The Dodgers boast MLB's No. 1 bullpen ERA — and that's with Edwin Díaz, their splashy offseason signing, on an extended IL stint since mid-April.

Los Angeles has a somewhat unconventional rotation since Shohei Ohtani's two-way designation basically allows them to carry an extra starter. The Dodgers get a lot of innings out of that rotation, but the bullpen is rock-solid on the back end. Tanner Scott (2.10 ERA, 25.2 IP) has bounced back from a dreadful 2025 campaign, while Alex Vesia (2.21 ERA, 20.1 IP), Kyle Hurt (2.41 ERA, 18.2 IP) and 2025 postseason hero Will Klein (1.78 ERA, 25.1 IP) are all pouring gasoline on the fire.

3. Milwaukee Brewers

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.20 264.1

Milwaukee's bullpen is a wagon — and the Brewers lean on it a ton. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison are two of the best starters in the National League right now, but when Milwaukee's aces are unavailable, the bullpen tends to get a thorough workout.

The Brewers have four relievers with sub-3.00 ERAs at the moment in DL Hall, Grant Anderson. Chad Patrick and Aaron Ashby (with Jared Koenig, another high-leverage bullet, due to return from the IL sooner than later). Their top two relievers, Trevor Megill (4.09 ERA) and Abner Uribe (4.03 ERA), are struggling on the surface, yet both are performing at elite levels under the hood and should settle into a more dominant groove eventually. There is not much of a weak point in Milwaukee's pitching staff.

2. Atlanta Braves

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.34 232.0

Atlanta's lineup gets the majority of the credit for their NL-best record, but the Braves are dominant across the board. The rotation has outperformed all expectations, despite another wave of injuries, and the bullpen is right behind, helmed by arguably the most effective one-two punch in MLB.

Raisel Iglesias is pushing strong into his late-30s with a 0.96 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 18.2 innings. Robert Suárez, Atlanta's lone high-profile offseason addition, is somehow even more dominant right now, with a 0.68 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 26.2 innings. Suárez finds the dead zone on the bat seemingly every time; he's so sharp and precise in his execution. Meanwhile, Didier Fuentes (2.78 ERA, 22.2 IP) has adjusted well to life in the bullpen, while Dylan Lee (1.30 ERA, 27.2 IP) and Tyler Kinley (3.16 ERA, 25.2 IP) round out a solid, dependable bunch.

1. San Diego Padres

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Bullpen ERA Bullpen IP 3.42 253.0

San Diego has poured untold resources into its bullpen — both via trade and when it comes to internal development. There are ample holes to poke in this Padres roster, but that relief group is lights out. That's the reason San Diego continues to hold court in the NL Wild Card race, despite a middling lineup and a creaky rotation.

It starts, of course, with the most dominant force in MLB in Mason Miller. He has a 0.72 ERA with an impossible 49 strikeouts in 25.0 innings. If the season ended today, Miller probably steals a Cy Young vote or two. He's not alone either: Bradgley Rodríguez (1.57 ERA, 28.2 IP) throws crazy heat, while Jason Adam (0.89 ERA, 20.1 IP) and Adrian Morejon (3.90 ERA, 30 IP) are proven, dependable high-leverage arms.

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