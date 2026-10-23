Our boldest World Series predictions for how Brewers vs. Rays will play out

Back in March, I spent an afternoon evaluating every MLB team’s projected win total and made my own predictions on how all 30 clubs would fare. Milwaukee Brewers fans will likely be thrilled that I took the over on 84.5 wins, which I considered a steal. As for the Tampa Bay Rays? I hope you bet against me when I took the under on 77.5 wins. That was not one of my best moments.

The Rays have another chance to silence yours truly on Friday night, when they open the World Series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. I’ve returned with some more predictions, ranging from home runs and pitching to … well, why spoil the fun? Here are my boldest World Series predictions, starting with a far more serious topic.

FOX platforms Rob Manfred to advocate for the salary cap

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

…but not on the live studio set. We just saw ESPN give Ted Cruz a platform to talk about the Protect College Sports Act in a widely panned “College Gameday” interview. Those in attendance booed Cruz heavily, and it made for an extremely uncomfortable watch regardless of your political leanings.

The far likelier — and safer — scenario is Manfred sitting down for a pre-taped segment with Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci or Tom Rinaldi. They’d calmly discuss the expected lockout and why the league supports a salary cap. From there, those on FOX’s studio set could discuss the labor situation, and it’ll be business as usual.

We’re six weeks out from a work stoppage. Manfred and FOX owe baseball fans an acknowledgment of the problem, even if it almost certainly won’t change their minds.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson hits a home run

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simpson enters the World Series with 1,081 plate appearances (1,053 in the regular season and 28 in the playoffs) since his April 2025 debut. What better time for him to hit his first homer than in the World Series?

Baseball has a long history of non-home-run hitters going deep at the most unexpected time, and we imagine Scott Podsednik and Bucky Dent would be very proud of Simpson if he follows through.

Jacob Misiorowski never records an out in the sixth inning

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baseball fans love Misiorowski, and we get it. Home runs and record-setting velocity go a long way in turning heads, at least until you get a pitch to the ribs or throw out your elbow. We’ve said it before, but the Brewers better hope they win the World Series before their record-setting ace potentially suffers a catastrophic injury.

I'm predicting that Misiorowski turns up the velocity, but he’s not working deep into games; he’s pitched into the sixth inning only twice in his last seven starts, and that’s simply unacceptable for a top-tier ace. Even with the extended layoff, we expect the same on Friday night.

Jake Bauers hits the 2026 World Series’ longest home run

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mariners rookie Lázaro Montes each had 474-foot homers this year, which led baseball and is far longer than it sounds. We’re not expecting Bauers to necessarily match them, but we’re nonetheless prepared to see him tee off against Rays pitching over the next week.

For those curious: Bauers’ longest home run this season came on a 457-foot blast against the Athletics in June.

Tampa Bay’s starting pitching fails to meet the moment

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the takes on this list, we admit this is definitely the hottest. Freddy Peralta just earned ALCS MVP honors, and Drew Rasmussen owns a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings. So are we just picking on the Rays?

Not quite, because no one wants to acknowledge that Peralta allowed seven walks over 16.2 innings. We like Nick Martinez as a No. 3 starter during the regular season, but he’s not a proven playoff arm. The storybook journey always ends, and we see the Rays’ pitching staff as the factor that holds them back, especially on the road.

The Brewers are the latest World Series champion not to clinch at home

You made it this far, so we feel comfortable sharing that we’re picking the Brewers to win the World Series in five games. That’d mean they’d record the final out at Tropicana Field in what, unfortunately, would not be the venue’s swan song. Baseball will be so much better when the Rays have a new stadium.

Anyway, most World Series champions typically celebrate the final out on the road. Dating back to 2000, only seven teams have clinched the World Series at their home stadium:

Year World Series winner Series outcome 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 (Defeated New York Yankees) 2002 Anaheim Angels 4-3 (Defeated San Francisco Giants) 2006 St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 (Defeated Detroit Tigers) 2008 Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 (Defeated Tampa Bay Rays) 2009 New York Yankees 4-2 (Defeated Philadelphia Phillies) 2011 St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 (Defeated Texas Rangers) 2013 Boston Red Sox 4-2 (Defeated St. Louis Cardinals) 2022 Houston Astros 4-2 (Defeated Philadelphia Phillies)

We excluded the 2020 Dodgers, who defeated the Rays at a neutral site amid the pandemic. But if you want to count them since they were the designated home team during the Game 6 clincher, go for it.