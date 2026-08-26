Pat Murphy is in damage control after benching Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is from the old school, and rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt is the latest player to experience his skipper’s mindset.

Murphy pulled Pratt from Tuesday’s extra-inning loss to the Mets after failing to run out a bloop single. He also botched a bunt attempt twice in the same at-bat before grounding into a fielder’s choice, extending an ugly 0-for-19 skid.

Pat Murphy benched rookie Cooper Pratt mid game for not running hard out of the box pic.twitter.com/qWWA1BFGUn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2026

Murphy told reporters that although he “immensely” believes in Pratt, taking him out of the game was “for the player and the team.”

“He’s a great defender and a really capable offensive player, and he can’t have that,” Murphy said. “It’s just not tolerated by anybody, and it sends a message to everybody else, too. You’ve got to run.”

Pratt took full responsibility and said that he spoke with teammates Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers for their input.

“They hold you accountable, which is good,” Pratt said. “I need that. It will never happen again.”

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was correct in pulling Cooper Pratt

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, credit to Pratt for even bothering to speak with the media after the game. It would have been incredibly easy for him to offer a blanket statement and refuse to answer any follow-up questions, which itself would have created further problems. Look no further than the Buster Posey-Pride Night debacle.

Social media users nonetheless ripped Murphy, with some accusing him of trying to embarrass Pratt. Others claimed that the 67-year-old manager is stuck in the past or sabotaged the Brewers’ hopes of winning.

Murphy wants to hold his players accountable, and he’s proven that he’s not afraid to remove — or even bench — them when they make critical mistakes. Being credited with an error because you dropped a ground ball is one thing, and all infielders have been there. But Murphy has taken things to the next level, and he turned heads earlier this month by twice removing a pitcher midway through a plate appearance.

What do Murphy’s social media critics want from him? Enabling a culture without accountability or responsibility breeds trouble. It’s not like he went to lead baseball executive Matt Arnold immediately after the game and demanded that Pratt be sent to the Minors. There needed to be consequences for not even attempting to reach second base.

Major League Baseball has done an excellent job embracing individualism, whether it be bat flips or rookie reliever Jefry Yan jumping after strikeouts. By no means are we trying to create the impression that we’re-anti viral celebrations. There just needs to be a balance between fun and professionalism, which Murphy has long since established in Milwaukee.

Pratt will likely be fine, and the Brewers are still in position to secure the NL’s top playoff seed. All will be forgiven and forgotten when Pratt inevitably has a key hit to ensure the Brewers earn home-field advantage.