Buster Posey’s response to Giants Pride Night debacle is just latest proof he's in over his head

Part of what made Buster Posey a San Francisco Giants legend was his fearlessness and an incredible ability to lead diverse teams of proven veterans and little-known young players in an always-competitive NL West.

Tuesday night provided Posey with an opponent he rarely dealt with during his playing days: an irate and unrelenting media scrum.

Posey, who is now the Giants’ president of baseball operations, addressed reporters before the dysfunctional Giants’ 3-1 victory over the rival Athletics. Tuesday marked the Giants’ first home game since the recent Pride Month controversy exploded on social media and prompting strongly-worded statements from politicians and Rob Manfred.

Buster Posey gets crossed up on controversy

The Giants, who hold one of the league’s worst records, are also dealing with the fallout of last Sunday’s Rafael Devers incident, where the All-Star slugger initially refused to leave a loss to the Marlins in place of a pinch runner.

Reporters pressed Posey about the Pride Night situation, less than 24 hours after Manfred criticized the Giants for “inadequate and not clear” communication to players about what they could, and could not, wear on Pride Night.

Buster Posey opened his media availability with a prepared statement on the Pride Night controversy, then proceeded to decline to answer further questions on the topic, stating he will only answer "baseball related questions." pic.twitter.com/pxsC0p4hiQ — KNBR (@KNBR) June 23, 2026

Posey looked visibly rattled throughout the media session, and it’s the latest ugly sight for a Giants team lacking any semblance of competency.

Buster Posey and the Giants are in full disaster mode

What made Posey’s press conference so fascinating was how quickly it began spiraling out of control. Posey and a Giants employee insisted that reporters only ask baseball questions, but the media repeatedly pushed back in a way we rarely see in these instances.

Posey seemingly hoped that a prepared statement, one where he didn’t defend or call out the players who cited the Bible for their refusal to fully participate in Pride Night, would be enough to satisfy the fans and media.

Hindsight is 20/20, but the mistake that Posey and the Giants made was not addressing the situation sooner. The only reason we’re still talking about it nearly two weeks later is because the Department of Justice threatened to investigate Major League Baseball for alleged religious discrimination.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Where were Posey and owner Larry Baer within the first 48 hours of the incident? And, in fairness to Posey, why did the Giants send him out with a prepared statement a full 11 days after Pride Night? Perhaps the smarter play would’ve been for him simply not to speak with the media.

Fans and reporters won’t like that opinion, and I get it. But if Posey wasn’t ready to speak about his players effectively protesting Pride Night, then why bother to do it? Posey also said he hadn’t yet spoken to Devers, which is itself problematic and a separate conversation entirely.

Frankly, Posey and the Giants were doomed either way. The Department of Justice’s response makes you wonder what the U.S. government would have said had the team disciplined or publicly ripped the four pitchers who either altered their caps or refused outright to wear the Pride Night hat.

Buster Posey has put Giants leadership in a difficult position

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

However, had the Giants fiercely stood by their players, they’d have put themselves in the crosshairs even further. Instead, we got a boilerplate statement, and a lead baseball executive who looked uncharacteristically anxious in the Giants’ dugout.

Manager Tony Vitello deserves a portion of the blame, too. Questions continue mounting about whether Vitello, a rookie manager who’d never been on an MLB staff, has already lost the Giants’ locker room. Would this have happened if the players widely respected or believed in him?

Firing Vitello is one thing, and I’d personally be stunned if the Giants opted to retain him for 2027. Posey took a massive risk in hiring Vitello, and the results spoke for themselves by mid-April. Moving on from Posey, though, is far more complicated. Posey is on the upcoming Hall of Fame ballot, and he’s widely considered a lock to be elected. For no reason other than public relations, the Giants might be stuck with Posey until the end of 2027 — unless he were to voluntarily step down.

Posey is also a member of the Giants’ 30-man organization group, further complicating any potential dismissal. There is no indication that the Giants are considering moving on from Posey, nor are there any indications that he’ll resign anytime soon.

The bottom line speaks loudest, and the Giants are only two games out of last place. They’re reportedly ready to take calls on Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. San Francisco has only one non-losing season since their 2016 NLDS appearance.

If Posey and the Giants couldn’t even handle the Pride Night controversy, then it’s hard to have any faith in them fixing the on-field product.

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