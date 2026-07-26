Predicting the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame class a year ahead of time

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot will feature a mix of returning candidates and several high-profile first-time eligibles.
- One former MVP and three-time World Series champion stands out as the most likely BBWAA inductee based on career WAR and postseason impact.
- A legendary manager with four titles and historic win totals is positioned to dominate the Contemporary Baseball Era committee vote this winter.
The 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame class is officially enshrined, as Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent were inducted into Cooperstown in a ceremony on Sunday afternoon. But we've had plenty of time to celebrate those iconic players and their myriad accomplishments. It's time to look forward — to who might compromise the class of 2027.
The official BBWAA ballot won't be released until later this year, but we can already predict which names will be on it. A full 13 players have yet to exhaust their 10 years of eligibility and received at least five percent of the vote this year, so they'll remain. In addition, the BBWAA typically grants inclusion to any player who accrued at least a decade of MLB service time, meaning there will be a fresh batch of first-timers as well.
Here's how the ballot is likely to shake out, as well as our predictions for who will — and won't — make the cut.
Projected 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Chase Utley, Andy Pettitte, Felix Hernandez, Alex Rodriguez, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels, Dustin Pedroia, Mark Buehrle, Omar Vizquel, David Wright, Francisco Rodriguez and Torii Hunter will all be back, as all of them received more than five percent of the vote this time around. (Manny Ramirez did as well, but he'll fall off the ballot after his 10th and final year of eligibility.)
They'll join a group of first-timers including big names like Buster Posey, Jon Lester and Ryan Zimmerman.
Player
Year on ballot
2026 vote percentage
Chase Utley
4th
59.1%
Andy Pettitte
9th
48.5%
Felix Hernandez
3rd
46.1%
Alex Rodriguez
6th
40.0%
Bobby Abreu
8th
30.8%
Jimmy Rollins
6th
25.4%
Cole Hamels
2nd
23.8%
Dustin Pedroia
3rd
20.7%
Mark Buehrle
7th
20.0%
Omar Vizquel
10th
18.4%
David Wright
4th
14.8%
Francisco Rodriguez
5th
11.8%
Torii Hunter
7th
8.7%
Buster Posey
1st
Jon Lester
1st
Brett Gardner
1st
Ryan Zimmerman
1st
Kyle Seager
1st
Ervin Santana
1st
Asdrubal Cabrera
1st
Todd Frazier
1st
Josh Reddick
1st
Jake Arrieta
1st
Scott Kazmir
1st
Jordan Zimmermann
1st
JA Happ
1st
Pablo Sandoval
1st
Jay Bruce
1st
Jonathan Lucroy
1st
Dexter Fowler
1st
Joakim Soria
1st
Starlin Castro
1st
Alex Avila
1st
Wilson Ramos
1st
Jon Jay
1st
Wade Davis
1st
Tony Watson
1st
Dellin Betances
1st
Derek Holland
1st
Andrew Miller
1st
Neftali Feliz
1st
Will Harris
1st
John Axford
1st
Which of those players might earn the 75 percent of the vote necessary for induction next winter? And what about the eras committee vote? Here's who we think will be honored in Cooperstown during next year's ceremony.
Predicting the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame class
C Buster Posey (BBWAA ballot)
Don't let the mess he's made as an executive overshadow just how great he was as a player. Posey was one of, if not the, best catchers of his generation, an NL Rookie of the Year, NL MVP and three-time World Series champion who was elite with both the bat and the glove. He retired after his age-34 season, as the rigors of the position eventually took their toll, but he was worth at least 4 WAR in every full season he played, and his career and peak WAR totals compare favorably with other catching inductees like Joe Mauer. Combine that with his postseason heroics, and this feels like a slam dunk.
Beyond Posey, though, it doesn't feel like we'll be seeing any of the other first-timers earn induction next summer. Lester has the best case, but his lack of traditional counting stats mean he'll need a slow and steady climb toward 75 percent (though eventually he's got a pretty good argument to get in). Guys like Zimmerman could hang around for more than one year, but they don't have seroius cases for inclusion in Cooperstown.
2B Chase Utley (BBWAA ballot)
Of the holdovers, only Utley feels like he has a real shot at induction. And while it'll require another big year-over-year leap to go from 59 percent to over 75, I think he'll get there as BBWAA voters get younger and more analytically inclined.
And by those analytics, WAR especially, Utley was clearly the best second baseman in the sport for nearly a decade, a tremendous hitter who was also a Gold Glove-caliber defender. He was a shoo-in for 30 homers, double-digit steals and an elite glove in his prime, and he did it for long enough that he deserves his place among Hall of Fame second basemen — especially considering his role in bringing the Phillies their first world title since 1980.
Bruce Bochy (Contemporary Baseball Era committee)
In addition to the BBWAA ballot, the Contemporary Baseball Era committee will also convene to consider managers, umpires and executives whose contributions to the came came after 1980. Former Reds and Mariners skipper Lou Piniella has finished one vote shy of induction twice in a row now, and could well get over the hump as the committee weighs his age and declining health. But Bochy will be newly eligible this winter, and his more compelling case will likely crowd out everyone else. He's sixth on the all-time wins list, has four World Series rings and is one of only three managers to win a title in both the AL and NL.
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