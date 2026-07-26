Predicting the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame class a year ahead of time

One former MVP and three-time World Series champion stands out as the most likely BBWAA inductee based on career WAR and postseason impact.

The 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame class is officially enshrined, as Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent were inducted into Cooperstown in a ceremony on Sunday afternoon. But we've had plenty of time to celebrate those iconic players and their myriad accomplishments. It's time to look forward — to who might compromise the class of 2027.

The official BBWAA ballot won't be released until later this year, but we can already predict which names will be on it. A full 13 players have yet to exhaust their 10 years of eligibility and received at least five percent of the vote this year, so they'll remain. In addition, the BBWAA typically grants inclusion to any player who accrued at least a decade of MLB service time, meaning there will be a fresh batch of first-timers as well.

Here's how the ballot is likely to shake out, as well as our predictions for who will — and won't — make the cut.

Projected 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Chase Utley, Andy Pettitte, Felix Hernandez, Alex Rodriguez, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels, Dustin Pedroia, Mark Buehrle, Omar Vizquel, David Wright, Francisco Rodriguez and Torii Hunter will all be back, as all of them received more than five percent of the vote this time around. (Manny Ramirez did as well, but he'll fall off the ballot after his 10th and final year of eligibility.)

They'll join a group of first-timers including big names like Buster Posey, Jon Lester and Ryan Zimmerman.

Player Year on ballot 2026 vote percentage Chase Utley 4th 59.1% Andy Pettitte 9th 48.5% Felix Hernandez 3rd 46.1% Alex Rodriguez 6th 40.0% Bobby Abreu 8th 30.8% Jimmy Rollins 6th 25.4% Cole Hamels 2nd 23.8% Dustin Pedroia 3rd 20.7% Mark Buehrle 7th 20.0% Omar Vizquel 10th 18.4% David Wright 4th 14.8% Francisco Rodriguez 5th 11.8% Torii Hunter 7th 8.7% Buster Posey 1st Jon Lester 1st Brett Gardner 1st Ryan Zimmerman 1st Kyle Seager 1st Ervin Santana 1st Asdrubal Cabrera 1st Todd Frazier 1st Josh Reddick 1st Jake Arrieta 1st Scott Kazmir 1st Jordan Zimmermann 1st JA Happ 1st Pablo Sandoval 1st Jay Bruce 1st Jonathan Lucroy 1st Dexter Fowler 1st Joakim Soria 1st Starlin Castro 1st Alex Avila 1st Wilson Ramos 1st Jon Jay 1st Wade Davis 1st Tony Watson 1st Dellin Betances 1st Derek Holland 1st Andrew Miller 1st Neftali Feliz 1st Will Harris 1st John Axford 1st

Which of those players might earn the 75 percent of the vote necessary for induction next winter? And what about the eras committee vote? Here's who we think will be honored in Cooperstown during next year's ceremony.

Predicting the 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame class

C Buster Posey (BBWAA ballot)

World Series - San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers - Game 4 | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Don't let the mess he's made as an executive overshadow just how great he was as a player. Posey was one of, if not the, best catchers of his generation, an NL Rookie of the Year, NL MVP and three-time World Series champion who was elite with both the bat and the glove. He retired after his age-34 season, as the rigors of the position eventually took their toll, but he was worth at least 4 WAR in every full season he played, and his career and peak WAR totals compare favorably with other catching inductees like Joe Mauer. Combine that with his postseason heroics, and this feels like a slam dunk.

Beyond Posey, though, it doesn't feel like we'll be seeing any of the other first-timers earn induction next summer. Lester has the best case, but his lack of traditional counting stats mean he'll need a slow and steady climb toward 75 percent (though eventually he's got a pretty good argument to get in). Guys like Zimmerman could hang around for more than one year, but they don't have seroius cases for inclusion in Cooperstown.

2B Chase Utley (BBWAA ballot)

New York Mets v. Philadelphia Phillies | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

Of the holdovers, only Utley feels like he has a real shot at induction. And while it'll require another big year-over-year leap to go from 59 percent to over 75, I think he'll get there as BBWAA voters get younger and more analytically inclined.

And by those analytics, WAR especially, Utley was clearly the best second baseman in the sport for nearly a decade, a tremendous hitter who was also a Gold Glove-caliber defender. He was a shoo-in for 30 homers, double-digit steals and an elite glove in his prime, and he did it for long enough that he deserves his place among Hall of Fame second basemen — especially considering his role in bringing the Phillies their first world title since 1980.

Bruce Bochy (Contemporary Baseball Era committee)

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants | Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/GettyImages

In addition to the BBWAA ballot, the Contemporary Baseball Era committee will also convene to consider managers, umpires and executives whose contributions to the came came after 1980. Former Reds and Mariners skipper Lou Piniella has finished one vote shy of induction twice in a row now, and could well get over the hump as the committee weighs his age and declining health. But Bochy will be newly eligible this winter, and his more compelling case will likely crowd out everyone else. He's sixth on the all-time wins list, has four World Series rings and is one of only three managers to win a title in both the AL and NL.