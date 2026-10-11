Ranking Giancarlo Stanton landing spots amid latest Yankees trade rumors

Giancarlo Stanton’s ninth year with the New York Yankees went as normal, with lower-body injuries costing him much of the 2026 season. We’re not sure why anyone would have expected anything different, but most sports fans love their naivety and blind faith.

Stanton hasn't played in 120 games since 2021, and he's been worth 2.7 bWAR since the start of 2022. However, the five-time All-Star is a proven playoff performer and is only 44 home runs away from joining the 500-homer club. If he’s not in a Yankees uniform next year, trust us: he’ll be somewhere.

Before going any further, we need to reiterate two key points: Stanton has a full no-trade clause, and he’s guaranteed $35 million through the end of 2028. Assuming that his 2027 employer doesn’t pick up his $25 million club option for 2028, they’d need to buy him out for $10 million.

We know a Stanton trade sounds absurdly dangerous, but at least hear us out:

4. San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanton grew up in California, albeit over 360 miles south of San Francisco, so we won’t quite call this a homecoming. But the last few years have shown that Buster Posey and the Giants aren’t afraid to make splashy (pun not intended) moves, and owner Larry Baer would likely approve of gambling on Stanton.

We recently made a similar argument when discussing Phillies All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper, and our key points remain the same: desperation, especially after a tumultuous fourth-place finish, could win out here. Tony Vitello certainly wouldn’t have to worry about power if Stanton, Rafael Devers, and Matt Chapman are all in the starting lineup.

And speaking of desperation from a West Division team…

3. Texas Rangers

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you need to ask yourself whether a team is a viable title contender, then you already know the answer. What remained of the Rangers’ championship window may have officially ended when they lost the AL West on the season’s final day. But unlike the Yankees or Phillies, at least the Rangers managed to win the World Series after assembling their playoff core.

Joc Pederson has a $18.5 million mutual option, so that’s where things could get slightly complicated. Texas is likely stuck with Brandon Nimmo, and moving Pederson back into the outfield isn’t ideal. That said, the two-time All-Star just had an .816 OPS in nearly 450 plate appearances, so do you want to get rid of him that quickly?

2. Atlanta Braves

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, now we’re talking.

Speculation is already mounting regarding Ronald Acuña Jr.’s future, and the Braves could realistically make Drake Baldwin the full-time starting catcher again. What that’d mean for Acuña’s spot in right field is another conversation entirely, but the Baldwin move would open the DH slot for Stanton.

Stanton knows the Braves well from his Marlins days, and his 25 homers off Atlanta pitching are his fourth-most against any team. Now sounds like a perfect time for an NL East reunion, and even more so if the Phillies and Mets make significant roster changes this winter.

1. Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left) talks with first base/infield/baserunning coach Dan Fiorito | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We promise we’re not overreacting to the ALDS when we say the White Sox feel like a potential one-year wonder. They cannot stand pat, simply sign two or three veterans to prove-it deals, and then realistically expect to contend for an AL Central title next year. Adding rotation and lineup depth will be pivotal within the coming months.

Andrew Benintendi served as the White Sox’s everyday DH this past season, and his .715 OPS was in line with the .720 league average. But does it make more sense to trade the 32-year-old or move him back to a corner outfield spot? Everything considered, the 2013 first-round pick isn’t an awful DH option at $15.1 million.

But the reward of adding Stanton to an inconsistent lineup outweighs the risk, even with our natural cynicism. Who says we can’t be positive?