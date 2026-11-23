The New York Mets made addition all 30 MLB fan bases would've loved to have seen from their teams this offseason, signing Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal over the weekend. The Mets needed to bolster their rotation, and did so by signing a two-time Cy Young award winner who is in the thick of his prime.

The Mets landing their dream rotation addition gives reason to wonder what the NL East rotation pecking order looks like when all is said and done this offseason. Below, we assembled a dream rotation for each NL East team — within reason, of course, based on available funds and rumored priorities — and ranked them against each other.

5. Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals actually ranked third in the Majors in runs scored this past season, but they still finished eight games under .500 and missed the playoffs largely due to a pitching staff that was among the league's worst. The bullpen was their major Achilles heel, but their rotation needs work as well if they want to make another leap in 2027. The rotation below would get them closer to making the playoffs.

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Cade Cavalli SP2 Nick Martinez SP3 Kris Bubic SP4 Connelly Early SP5 Andrew Alvarez

Cade Cavalli might not be a big name, but he should be. Finally healthy in 2026, the right-hander posted a 3.02 ERA in 32 starts and struck out 200 batters in 169.2 innings of work. He has ace-like stuff, and was finally able to stay healthy and prove it. The Nationals could use more help beyond Cavalli though, and that's where Nick Martinez and Kris Bubic come in.

Do I believe Martinez will be an All-Star again in 2027? No, but he throws strikes, has thrown at least 140 innings in each of the last three seasons despite spending some time in the bullpen in two of those years and is known to be a great clubhouse presence. As for Bubic, the injury concerns are real, but he offers real upside the Nationals could use in the middle of their rotation. Rounding out the staff with young left-handers Connelly Early and Andrew Alvarez, both of whom have had solid big-league stretches already, could lead to a much improved rotation in D.C. It still would be the worst rotation in this division by a fairly substantial margin, though.

4. Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Starting pitching has not been an issue with the Miami Marlins in recent years, and their rotation figures to be quite good again next season if Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez and Max Meyer can stay healthy — and if they add one arm behind them.

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Sandy Alcantara SP2 Eury Perez SP3 Max Mayer SP4 Shota Imanaga SP5 Janson Junk

That's where Shota Imanaga comes in. Imanaga allows far too many home runs, but LoanDepot Park suppresses the long ball, and despite those home run woes the southpaw has been an effective big-league starter (as his 3.45 ERA in 86 MLB starts would indicate). He'd be a rock-solid No. 4 on a deal that shouldn't eclipse two years.

As solid an addition as I believe Imanaga would be, this rotation rides or dies with the trio at the top. When healthy, Alcantara is a dynamic innings-eater, Perez is a budding superstar and Mayer has All-Star upside. There are real durability concerns, though, and those concerns are a big reason why I have Miami at No. 4 on this list.

3. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves are in an interesting spot. On one hand, they ranked sixth in starting pitcher ERA despite getting just eight starts (with a 5.31 ERA) from Spencer Strider and zero starts from Spencer Schwellenbach this past season. On the other hand, how sustainable is that, knowing how well guys like Martin Perez and Grant Holmes pitched and the fact that Chris Sale is a 37-year-old with a lengthy injury history? Probably not very, which is why the Braves need to add to their rotation rather than hoping to defy regression.

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Chris Sale SP2 Reid Detmers SP3 Didier Fuentes SP4 Spencer Strider SP5 Grant Holmes

I don't know how realistic a Reid Detmers trade would be, but we're discussing dream rotations, right? The Braves have the prospect capital to entice the Angels, and Detmers is a budding ace who just finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting. Getting him would be huge for Atlanta, pushing the rest of their rotation down a peg.

Didier Fuentes excelled in relief, which could portend success if he returns to the rotation in 2027 (which seems likely). Rather than relying on a diminished Strider to be a No. 2 starter, the Braves would rely on him to be a back-end guy, which makes more sense given his recent production and his injury history. And don't forget, Schwellenbach would be waiting in the wings too. This would be a very good rotation, but health is a concern, and the other rotations to come are simply more talented.

2. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets might've overpaid, but who cares? They got arguably the best pitcher in the game. Tarik Skubal should help improve this rotation a ton, but New York can't be done adding to its starting staff yet. In fact, a rumor emerged on Monday that the Mets have shown interest in Michael King. Even after adding Skubal, they do not appear to be close to done.

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Tarik Skubal SP2 Logan Webb SP3 Nolan McLean SP4 Christian Scott SP5 Zac Thornton

King wouldn't be the worst signing in the world, but why not aim a bit higher? The Mets restocked their farm system at the trade deadline, and they could very well have the pieces necessary to pry Logan Webb — who is making around what King would cost in free agency for the next two seasons and is available, per FanSided's Robert Murray — out of San Francisco. That would give New York an elite trio atop their rotation, with Nolan McLean making for one heck of a third starter.

Those three would be about as good as any in the league, and the rotation doesn't stop there. Christian Scott had a 3.85 ERA with an impressive 28.3 percent strikeout rate in 23 starts this past season, and while I don't believe Zac Thornton is a neutral 3.42 ERA guy, as he was in 15 starts last season, he's more than fine as a No. 5 starter. This rotation would absolutely be one of MLB's best, even if it's still slightly behind one that's been arguably the best in the league for years now.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Phillies have their share of roster holes. Their lineup lacks any reliability beyond Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, and the same can be said about their bullpen in front of Jhoan Duran. Their rotation, however, is quite good — so good, in fact, that I don't think they need to do a single thing to address it other than add some more viable depth.

Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Cristopher Sanchez SP2 Zack Wheeler SP3 Jesus Luzardo SP4 Aaron Nola SP5 Andrew Painter

Cristopher Sanchez has back-to-back seasons with more than 200 innings pitched and a sub-3.00 ERA, and he's finished second in the NL Cy Young balloting in each of those seasons as well. He's as good as it gets, as is Zack Wheeler, who just had a 3.00 ERA in 28 starts in 2026 and seemingly gets better as he ages. Jesus Luzardo even ascended into stardom this past season, posting a 2.86 ERA in 179.2 innings of work and finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting. This big three rivals that of the Mets' above, if it isn't even better.

And while I think Scott has a lot of upside and Thornton is intriguing, the back end of the Phillies' rotation is a bit more reliable. Aaron Nola might not be worth the money he's making, but he had a 2.82 ERA in his final 12 starts of 2026 and has thrown at least 165 innings in eight of the last nine full seasons (excluding 2020), which is super valuable. Andrew Painter had his share of ups and downs in his rookie year, but he allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last 11 regular-season starts and has a high ceiling. Skubal is the best pitcher in this division, but the Phillies' five-man rotation is the best, even if the Mets were to make another major starting pitching addition.