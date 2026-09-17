Ranking the most important Dodgers who could come back for the MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on track to win the NL West and probably earn a first-round bye in the postseason. That comes despite a recent onslaught of injuries. Los Angeles is not unaccustomed to a stacked injury list, but the Dodgers' elite depth — aided by a top-ranked farm system and unrivalred spending power — makes them uniquely resilient.

What has helped L.A. win back-to-back World Series titles, however, is their knack for getting healthy at the right time and charging into October at full strength. The Dodgers are hoping to do just that, again. Let's rank six potential returners who could make an outsized impact.

6. RHP Edwin Díaz

Edwin Díaz - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Edwin Díaz actually come back for the playoffs? He got rocked in his recent Triple-A rehab appearance. The Dodgers' prized $69 million investment has only pitched 13.2 innings in the majors this season, with a disastrous 11.85 ERA (not a typo). Díaz has not looked right at any point.

While the Dodgers presumably want such an expensive and accomplished reliever on the postseason roster, it may be smarter to punt on this season entirely. Díaz is more than capable of rebuilding confidence and getting healthy in the offseason, but it's unclear if L.A. can rely on him in even the lowest-leverage spots currently. Rather than playing with fire, so to speak, the Dodgers should probably lean on their spectacular bullpen depth and keep Díaz on the sidelines. The risk far outweighs the potential reward of rushing him back.

That said, when healthy, Díaz has a long track record as one of MLB's best closers. We know he can electify in the late innings. If the Dodgers are confident for reasons we on the outside aren't privy too, never say never on a triumphant turnaround.

5. RHP Roki Sasaki

Rōki Sasaki - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two seasons, the Rōki Sasaki experience has not quite lived up to expectations for Dodgers fans. Hailed as the best Japanese pitching prospect in a generation, the 24-year-old looks an awful lot like... a prospect. A work in progress. Los Angeles expected immediate results. Now, the Dodgers are hoping Sasaki can iron out command issues against MLB competition. He appeared briefly in the minors this season, but the Dodgers are effectively all-in on Sasaki as a major league pitcher.

Sasaki is expected to recover from a blister before the playoffs, although the Dodgers are uncertain about his exact role. The rotation is much too deep for Sasaki to start in a must-win environment. He was effectively L.A.'s closer last October — a role in which he thrived — but a healthy Tanner Scott removes Sasaki from consideration for that role. Expect him in the bullpen, probably handling bulk work if one of L.A.'s starters is forced out early.

4. C Dalton Rushing

Dalton Rushing - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Rushing was recently returned to the IL after suffering a setback in his recovery from UCL surgery. He's done catching for the season, but L.A. still hopes the 25-year-old can return as a hitter. Of course, if Rushing is effectively relegated to DH, it will be hard to get him in the lineup with Shohei Ohtani also on the roster. Rushing could end up as a situational, pinch-hitter type in October, if he's even on the roster.

It's a credit to how deep the Dodgers are that Rushing being "situational," rather than essential, is even in the cards. The rookie backstop cooled off after the All-Star break, but he's still phenomenally talented. He has a .798 OPS and 120 wRC+ as a rookie, with 12 home runs in only 250 at-bats.

Rushing is stuck behind Will Smith on the org chart, which complicates his future somewhat, but the Dodgers will find ways to use him if he's available.

3. RHP Edgardo Henriquez

Edgardo Henriquez - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers hope Edgardo Henriquez can return from a low-grade back strain come the playoffs. The 24-year-old fireballer has quickly established himself as one of baseball's most dominant relievers. He has a 2.85 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 71 strikeouts in 60.0 innings pitched this season; he ranks in MLB's 99th percentile for both hard-hit rate (27.1 percent) and average fastball velo (100.8 mph).

Henriquez is more than a hard-thrower. He misses barrels and limits explosive hits, able to force groundballs or lifeless bloopers just as often as he forces swing-and-miss. He leans heavily on his four-seam and sinker combo, with a sweeping slider that leaves opposing hitters gasping for air (.191 xwOBA). Should Henriquez return in time, the Dodgers can plug him right into high-leverage spots and expect results. He's the real deal, folks.

2. OF Andy Pages

Andy Pages - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andy Pages is back in the batting cage after breaking his hand in mid-August. The Dodgers' centerfielder has enjoyed a proper breakout campaign, posting a .797 OPS and 119 wRC+ with elite defensive metrics and 12 stolen bases. In terms of fWAR, or wins above replacement, Pages ranks third among L.A. positional players (3.9), behind only Shohei Ohtani (6.8) and Max Muncy (4.0).

The Dodgers really need Pages on cleanup duty in centerfield. He covers so much ground and features a killer arm, which wipes runs off the board. Pages' bat cooled down before the injury, but he's still far more dangerous than L.A.'s alternatives — although the recent promotion of top prospect Josue De Paula does create a difficult decision for manager Dave Roberts, assuming the DH spot reverts back to Ohtani.

Speaking of which...

1. DH Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was obvious, yeah? Shohei Ohtani is currently on ice as he attempts to shed bicep and knee problems. That said, the Dodgers plan to get him back before the regular season ends — and it would be absolutely shocking if Ohtani weren't leading off in Game 1 of the Dodgers' first postseason series.

The nagging nature of Ohtani's injuries mean he won't take the mound again in 2026, but he's still the most valuable hitter in the majors, on balance. Yes, Yordan Álvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong are enjoying better seasons, but Ohtani is the man you want at the plate in a big spot. Drafting a fantasy team, he's your No. 1 pick. So on and so forth.

After spending the early portion of his MLB career on an unserious Angels team, Ohtani is two-for-two in the World Series since joining the Dodgers. He has consistently come up large in the playoffs. Assuming Ohtani is anywhere close to 100 percent, the Dodgers are once again (easy) favorites to win it all.