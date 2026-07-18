Realistic Luis Garcia Jr. trades the Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Marlins should send the Nats

Nobody expected the Washington Nationals to be a .500 team midway through the season. And yet, here we are. The Nats are in the Wild Card mix, led by a four-headed offensive monster of James Wood, CJ Abrams, Curtis Mead and Luis García Jr.

While Nats fans are starved for the postseason and probably want to see this through, it's incumbent upon the front office to weigh both short- and long-term goals. Yes, Washington is a fun, spunky team with some real star-power. But the Nats also have a woefully thin rotation and a god-awful bullpen. It's hard to see Washington sustaining enough momentum to actually make it to October. Even at 49-49, Washington is fourth-place in its own division and seventh-place in the Wild Card race.

One potential trade casualty if Washington does not improve its standing ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline: Luis García, whose contract expires after next season. Let's dive into some realistic destinations.

Red Sox trade package for Luis García Jr.

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Boston has won 11 straight to tie Minnesota in the race for the American League's final Wild Card spot. This is the time to be aggressive, no? The Red Sox are a true collective, with everyone elevating their profile to meet the moment. Luis García Jr. is an obvious fit as a pull-happy lefty bat who can take advantage of Fenway's unique dimensions.

One consideration, though: García's offensive explosion this season happened to coincide with a full-time move to first base. After years of struggling to defend up the middle at second, García has become a reliable glove in the corner. García would presumably move back to second in Boston, where Willson Contreras mans first. That will impact his defensive metrics. Boston would also need to worry about any related psychological fallout.

That said, García has locked into a higher gear this season. He presents an incredible blend of contact skill and raw power. He doesn't draw walks and he's going to chase pitches he shouldn't, but he would immediately fill the Roman Anthony void (at least partially) as a powerful lefty in the heart of the order.

For their troubles, Washington receives a consensus top-100 prospect in Kyson Witherspoon, a 21-year-old pitcher with an explosive fastball and plenty of spin on his secondary offerings. Witherspoon, a first-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2025, should move through the minors fairly rapidly. Boston has an excess of pitching depth in the minors. Washington very much does not, and could use a real frontline talent to develop under Cade Cavalli.

Diamondbacks trade package for Luis García Jr.

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Once again, Arizona is sticking around the NL Wild Card hunt. It's hard to trust the Diamondbacks' pitching staff, but there's a ton of talent in the lineup. García can strengthen a strength. He fits right in at first base, where Ildemaro Vargas has lost steam after his explosive start to the campaign.

The Diamondbacks are familiar with the chaotic nature of postseason baseball. You just need to get your foot in the door. The National League is unfriendly terrain for a fringe contender these days, but it's not like the Dodgers, Brewers and Braves are infallible. Arizona is hoping for a strong last-second return from Corbin Burnes. Corbin Carroll is a fringe MVP candidate. Bring García into the mix, with Ketel Marte hopefully about to kick it up a notch for the stretch run, and Arizona becomes as viable a Wild Card threat as any team.

For their troubles, Washington basically fields García's long-term replacement. Demetrio Crisantes is enjoying a productive season in the minors, hailed as one of the more refined hitting prospects in baseball. He keeps his swings in the zone and draws a ton of walks, with the potential for more power as his frame fills out. There are defensive concerns, but like García once upon a time, Crisantes offers flexibility between second and third base.

Marlins trade package for Luis García Jr.

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If the Nationals dare to deal with a division rival, Miami is certainly preferable to the heavyweights in Atlanta or Philadelphia. The upstart Marlins are quite potent offensively these days, but there's always room for improvement. Since García has an extra year of club control, the Marlins can shoot for the postseason and reassess his future in the winter months, when trades of comparable value may still be available.

Miami has an abundance of exciting, young positional talent these days, so García probably won't knock Kyle Stowers off of first base. Instead, the Marlins can put him at DH and move Liam Hicks to catcher full-time. That stalls Joe Mack's breakout, but there are short-term gains to consider. The Marlins could just bump Stowers to the outfield and bench Jakob Marsee, but the latter's glove is extremely valuable in center field.

No matter how the positional cake is sliced, García helps Miami gain ground on the Phillies, who can't really compare in terms of lineup depth. As for Washington, Starlyn Caba is well regarded as a quick, switch-hitting shortstop with the potential to achieve Gold Glove-caliber defensive impact. The 20-year-old won't hit for power, but if he can force his way on base and burn rubber, with such a high defensive ceiling, Washington will reap the benefits.

The Nats also add 23-year-old right-handed Aiden May, with a fiery sinker-cutter combo that should play up at the next level eventually. He's stuck in limbo between back-end starter and bullpen projections, but Washington needs all the lottery tickets it can get on the mound.

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