Reasonable MLB Draft trades the Phillies, Pirates and Rays could make to shake up the deadline

The proposals test whether teams will sacrifice top prospects for immediate playoff pushes or protect their long-term assets.

Each deal targets urgent roster needs — bullpen depth, late-inning reliability, and outfield defense — with the added incentive of winning now.

With the MLB Draft set to kick off on Saturday, July 11, there is much excitement around the future of baseball. There are also teams desperate to improve their rosters ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. While normal draft picks are ineligible for trade discussions, Competitive Balance Round A and B picks can, technically, be folded into a transaction.

Our only example so far this season: San Francisco acquiring the No. 29 overall pick from Cleveland in exchange for Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey. While there is significant upside in a first-round pick, the MLB Draft is an exercise in dark room dart throwing. There is little guaranteed return on investment for a late first-round pick, especially since some prospects won't sniff the majors for four or five years.

Which teams have Competitive Balance Round A picks?

Order Team 29 San Francisco Giants 30 Kansas City Royals 31 Arizona Diamondbacks 32 St. Louis Cardinals 33 Tampa Bay Rays 34 Pittsburgh Pirates 35 New York Yankees 36 Philadelphia Phillies 37 Colorado Rockies

While all these picks are eligible for trades, teams in like the Cardinals and Rockies — younger clubs embracing the long view — probably won't sacrifice a first-round pick for veteran contributors. The same can be said for the Giants, a team desperate to clear cap space and revitalize its farm system.

That said, teams angling for the postseason, perhaps with older rosters or some other time-sensitive pressure, could view this as a prime opportunity to sweeten the pot in their efforts to land a needle-mover at the deadline.

Let's walk through a few realistic packages.

Rays can trade MLB Draft pick for Daniel Lynch IV

Daniel Lynch IV - Kansas City Royals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay made a very similar trade a year ago to acquire Bryan Baker from Baltimore (then acquired Slater de Brun, the prospect selected with that pick, from Baltimore half a year later in the Shane Baz trade).

The Rays are once again in the market for bullpen arms. Baker has thrived in the closer role this season and Kevin Kelly is a great setup man, but Griffin Jax's move to the starting rotation cut into Tampa's depth in higher-leverage spots. Daniel Lynch IV has quietly emerged as one of the top left-handed relievers in MLB this season, with a 2.41 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 37.1 innings.

Lynch is great at limiting the damage and working out of jams. He keeps hard contact to a minimum, effectively working down and out of the zone. Bryan Baker and Garrett Cleavinger can serve as Tampa's late-inning flamethrowers. Kevin Kelly and Lynch can serve as more finesse options.

The Rays, with their deep farm system and the No. 2 overall pick, can afford to bite the bullet on No. 33.

Pirates can trade MLB Draft pick for LHP Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rays are going to value the control and optionality that comes with Daniel Lynch, Pittsburgh feels a bit more hard-pressed to win right this very second. Pittsburgh's Wild Card hopes are hanging in the balance. The National League is quite competitive these days. Pittsburgh spent far more than usual in the offseason. The whispers around Paul Skenes' future are not going anywhere. It's time for the Bucs to find a higher gear.

If there's a clear area for improvement in Pittsburgh, it's the bullpen. Dennis Santana has completely lost his touch. Gregory Soto couldn't hold down the closer role much better. Mason Montgomery feels like the Pirates' top reliever — his stuff is explosive — but his inflated 4.25 ERA makes it hard to trust him in the highest-leverage situations.

Aroldis Chapman is familiar with Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is familiar with him. The Pirates would essentially be trading a first-round pick and their No. 11 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, for a rental. But Chapman, with a 2.36 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 26.2 innings this season, really does move the needle.

Given Pittsburgh's sudden willingness to spend in free agency, who's to say Chapman wouldn't re-sign? That is not a guarantee, of course, but if all goes well and the Bucs pay up, there's no reason he shouldn't be open to finishing his illustrious career in the Steel City.

Phillies can trade MLB Draft pick for OF Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho - Toronto Blue Jays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia could use some bullpen help, too. Every contender needs bullpen help. The Phillies would also love to find a proper No. 5 starter to strengthen the back end of the rotation and provide some depth. The Phillies are an injury away from catastrophe.

That said, this trade targets perhaps their most glaring and obvious need: another right-handed outfielder. Daulton Varsho, in his final season under contract in Toronto, has battled through various injuries and setbacks. His production has dropped off compared to his explosive production over the second half of last season. His .246 average ties a career high, but his .713 OPS and 99 wRC+ point to an uncharacteristic lack of power.

This is a rental, and Varsho has a chance to make some money next winter — especially if he breaks out in a Phillies uniform. At his best, Varsho flirts with five-tool stardom. He can generate significant power, burn rubber on the bases and provide elite, Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field.

The Phillies shouldn't bank on all that, but if Varsho can bump Brandon Marsh to right field and Justin Crawford to left field, while giving Philadelphia's defense a much-needed facelift, that alone is a significant value add. Plus, if he's even a replacement-level bat — which is about what he is currently — that can really help the lineup. Philadelphia's best right-handed bat at the moment is Alec Bohm, which is a troubling fact.

Toronto receives an extra first-round pick and Philadelphia's No. 17 overall prospect. If the Blue Jays aren't keen on re-signing Varsho on the wrong side of 30 and coming off of a down year, the upside of a Competitive Balance Pick ought to hold major appeal.

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