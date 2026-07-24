The AL East-leading Rays are about to fail the baseball world yet again

The upcoming postseason may once again feature them watching from the sidelines while teams with bolder moves chase the championship.

Despite a clear path to a pennant, the franchise's long-standing financial strategy could keep them from making meaningful upgrades.

At some point, the Tampa Bay Rays realized what they wanted their identity to be. It had nothing to do with scrapping the “Devil Rays” moniker or erasing the green from their uniforms. They’ve even more or less accepted and embraced the monstrosity that is Tropicana Field.

Because Major League Baseball lacks a salary floor or cap, the Rays have never been obligated to spend or attempt to retain their best players. Yet, for much of the last 20 years, they’ve somehow managed to consistently remain in the playoff race despite fielding a bottom-10 payroll. It’s essentially “Moneyball” except with more consistent playoff success — and no Brad Pitt.

With less than 10 days left until the trade deadline, the Rays are again atop the AL East. But if history is any indication, they’ll stick to their penny-pinching ways rather than try to shake up baseball and give themselves a chance to win their first championship in franchise history.

The Rays should go all-in this trade deadline season, but they won’t

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels | Ryan Sun/GettyImages

To be clear, I’m not saying the Rays need to trade for Francisco Lindor or Fernando Tatis Jr. and take on their massive contracts. Objectively speaking, though, it’d at least be refreshing to look at a trade board, think that players like Royals outfielder Lane Thomas make sense for the Rays, and then say to myself: “Maybe the Rays would make that move.”

Instead, they likely ruled out Thomas when they looked up his contract. Who cares that he’s a rental in the final few months of a one-year, $5.25 million deal? That’s just a little too much money for a team with a reputation for trading its best players before they hit free agency, and then failing to even advance beyond the ALDS with its supposedly bright core.

Knowing the Rays, they’ll try to snag a cheap reliever and a veteran, affordable utilityman capable of playing the middle infield and the outfield. But if you’re thinking that they might target the Giants’ Robbie Ray for their rotation or the Orioles’ Taylor Ward to give the lineup another on-base machine, then you’re in for a surprise.

The American League lacks a true heavyweight contender, whereas the National League has the Dodgers, Brewers, Braves and Phillies. Any of those four could win the World Series and no one would be surprised. As for the AL, the injury-ravaged Yankees are still without Aaron Judge, and the AL West is a mess. The AL Central-leading White Sox are a great story, but they’re not built for a title run yet.

There is a clear path to a pennant for the Rays, and I’d be shocked if they took advantage of that fact. They’ve never done it before, so why change that mentality now? Patrick Zalupski and the new ownership group haven’t created the impression that this is no longer the organization that treats every penny like it's the last in their emergency lockbox.

When we reach the first full week of October and the Rays are already out of the postseason, I don’t want to hear whatever the excuse is this time. We’ll be watching the Dodgers, Phillies and Yankees all make extended runs after actually having the courage and desire to make meaningful trades. And then come December, Tampa will spend the Winter Meetings boasting about how successful their process is.

I’ve heard it all before, and I’ve never been impressed. Not when there’s still a championship trophy-sized vacancy in the Disaster Dome.