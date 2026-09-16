The biggest questions the Yankees still have to answer between now and the MLB playoffs

Another year, another playoff berth for Aaron Judge, Cam Schlittler, and the injury-ravaged New York Yankees.

In what is arguably Aaron Boone’s most impressive managerial performance since the 103-win 2019 team, the Yankees officially secured their postseason spot earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, they’d be the No. 4 seed and host the rival Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

We already know that Schlittler, the presumptive AL Cy Young winner, is the overwhelming favorite to start Game 1. But what are Boone’s plans for Judge, who missed much of the season with a rib injury? How about the rotation behind Schlittler?

With only 11 games left in the regular season, here are the playoff questions we’re asking amid the Yankees’ latest World Series chase.

What are the Yankees’ postseason plans for Aaron Judge?

New York Yankees outfielders Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is relatively straightforward: do the Yankees view Judge as a full-time DH, or will he mostly (or only) start in right field?

Judge played right in four of his first five games upon returning from the IL, so you’d think that’s the answer. But does it make more sense for Judge to be the DH, Ben Rice to play first, and Heliot Ramos to man right field?

In the end, we wouldn’t be surprised if Judge himself makes the final call, which likely means he'll be the everyday right fielder.

Will Aaron Boone potentially use Gerrit Cole out of the bullpen?

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For whatever reason, MLB’s Bryan Hoch left Carlos Rodón off the Yankees’ projected playoff roster. We’re not sure why Boone would opt against carrying someone with a 2.94 ERA and a career-best .177 opposing batting average, especially when Rodón is healthy.

Hoch instead listed Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole as likely starters, and we wholeheartedly agree on the first two. As for Cole, though, perhaps the safer play is utilizing him as a swing man who could eat up innings when needed.

Cole’s 8-9 record isn’t the problem, nor is his 3.67 ERA, which is his highest since 2017. We’ve instead grown concerned about his 4.2 percent home run rate, a problematic number when you remember the Yankees — and their infamous short porch in right field — would host the entire Wild Card Series.

Personally, we’d much rather have Rodón as the No. 3 starter. It’d mean having two left-handers start instead of putting the lefty Fried in between Schlittler and Cole, but Boone must put player value over whatever loyalty he has to the 2023 AL Cy Young winner.

Can the Yankees truly trust Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the playoffs?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Chisholm is currently out with a right thumb strain, he’s expected to return as early as next week. That’d give him a few days to ramp things up rather than trying to shake the rust off during the Wild Card Series.

Chisholm always struck us as a player who will thrive when the October (or, in this case, end of September) lights come on. Yet he’s hit just .182 with a .571 OPS over 86 playoff plate appearances since joining the Yankees in 2024.

But some players are at their best in a contract year, and Chisholm is two months away from reaching free agency. There is growing doubt that he’ll sign a long-term deal with the Yankees, so this might be his final chance to justify such an offer from other teams.

Could Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton really return during the playoffs?

New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before you accuse us of not paying attention, let’s remember that the Yankees haven’t officially ruled Stanton out for the postseason. That said, the last credible update came on Sept. 6, when Boone told reporters that the five-time All-Star has resumed hitting following August’s setback.

There is no indication, though, that Stanton is running, which casts significant doubt on him being activated in the coming weeks. Even if he launches a home run into Monument Park, he’d still need to circle the bases.

As for Grisham, he’s already missed over a week with a calf strain. Those injuries typically keep players out for roughly a month, so we likely wouldn’t see him until the ALDS at the absolute earliest — assuming, of course, that the Yankees make it that far.

But even if Grisham made it back in time for the Wild Card Series, he’d likely come off the bench or split at-bats with Spencer Jones. If anything, the veteran outfielder's value would likely come as a defensive replacement.