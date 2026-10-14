This free-agent class is not as deep as previous years, and combined with the looming lockout, people throughout the industry are split about how they believe this winter will play out.

Some agents believe it will move quickly. Others believe the market for top players such as Tarik Skubal will move before the Dec. 1 lockout. Some executives, including Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, say it will depend on how quickly certain teams and player representatives will want to move.

Even with the postseason ongoing, executives and agents are preparing for free agency and what will surely be an active trade market. Here are some under-the radar names getting buzz behind the scenes from industry sources.

INF Alec Bohm

I was on the phone this week with a high-ranking American League executive who mentioned that Bohm is a player who will have a strong market in free agency.

The executive pointed to the fact that Bohm has always been supremely talented — he was the No. 3 overall pick by the Phillies in the 2018 Draft — and then noted his strong second half of the regular season, where he hit .298/.369/.425 with four home runs and 41 RBI. A return to Philadelphia can’t be ruled out, but with so many teams looking for right-handed hitters, Bohm should have plenty of suitors in free agency. And it would surprise no one if his best days were still ahead of him.

RHP Freddy Peralta

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

The turnaround for Peralta in Tampa Bay is the talk of baseball, and as one source said recently, “it’s night and day” to what he was in Queens.

Peralta gives the credit to Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, who altered the right-hander's delivery upon coming to Tampa Bay. The results were almost instantaneous, with Peralta posting a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular-season starts. In two postseason starts (10.2 innings), he’s allowed seven hits and only one run while striking out nine batters.

Peralta will do very well in free agency. Very well.

C Tyler Stephenson

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds | Tanner Pearson/GettyImages

It was stunning that Stephenson wasn’t moved at the trade deadline, and really, it was not for a lack of interest. The Yankees were interested. The White Sox were interested. Others were as well. The common reason I heard was that the Reds' asking price was “unrealistic.”

But Stephenson will be in demand this winter. He hit .241/.323/.404 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI in 130 games this season. From June 1 to the end of the regular season, he had a wRC+ of 120 and hit .263 with a .780 OPS. He’s widely regarded as a leader in the clubhouse. A return to Cincy, especially considering his ties to the organization, can’t be ruled out. But the demand and eventual contract could lead him elsewhere.

C Carson Kelly

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

The Cubs signed Kelly to a two-year contract in the winter of 2024 and have been thrilled with the results. He hit .254/.335/.402 with a .736 OPS, 27 home runs and 108 RBI over that span, and his exchange times and arm velocity have also gotten better in recent years, according to Statcast.

Among the catchers with a wRC+ 100 or greater in age-30 and age-31 seasons the past 10 years: Kelly, Buster Posey (2017-2018), Wilson Ramos (2018-2019) and J.T. Realmuto (2012-2022). With so many teams needing catching reinforcements this winter, Kelly will have options in free agency. Another multi-year deal would certainly appear to be in the cards for the free-agent-to-be.

1B/OF Jake Bauers

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Bauers was flying under the radar nationally until his 12-pitch at-bat against Dodgers superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 of the NLCS. But you know what, I’m still mentioning him.

Bauers, 30, broke out in Milwaukee this season, hitting .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 86 RBI. He’s emerged as a Pat Murphy favorite and is a key leader in the Brewers’ clubhouse. Bauers, according to multiple rival executives, is one of the most interesting qualifying offer decisions of this upcoming free agent class. And if he is extended the QO, could he pull a Trent Grisham and accept it, ensuring that he has financial certainty ahead of the lockout? This is one that plenty of folks are watching.

UTIL Mauricio Dubon

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Once upon a time, I tweeted that the Brewers were in agreement on a “significant” trade with the San Francisco Giants. The trade turned out to be Dubon to San Francisco in exchange for Drew Pomeranz and Ray Black.

Never wrong. Just early.

Dubon, 32, was tremendous after an offseason trade that sent him to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Nick Allen. He hit .276/.321/.399 with 12 home runs and 73 RBI. He’s also highly regarded as a great teammate and leader, an aspect that drew Antopoulos and the Braves to him in the first place. He won’t get a mega-deal, but the team that ultimately signs the veteran infielder is going to be very happy.

LHP David Peterson

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

A trade that flew under-the-radar this season was the Chicago Cubs acquiring left-hander David Peterson from the New York Mets.

Peterson, a ground-ball pitcher, was impacted by the Mets' poor infield defense. He was much better behind the Cubs' elite infield defense, posting a 2.73 ERA in the second half of the regular season. The Cubs should strongly consider bringing him back, and there are folks across the league who believe that Peterson's best days are still ahead of him.