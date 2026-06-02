The Pirates next Konnor Griffin is hiding in plain site

With Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin hitting the injured list this week, it's a natural time to think of who might replace him on the roster. For now, the Pirates offer plenty of short-term options, including Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales, but the middle of Pittsburgh's infield has a gaping hole in it long term. That's where the MLB Draft comes in, and Ben Cherington knows it.

Were the Pirates to search for a new double-play partner for Griffin, they could do a lot worse than Jacob Lombard of Gulliver Prep in Florida. Lombard has been most commonly connected to the San Francisco Giants as their backup plan should they fall out of the Roch Cholowsky sweepstakes, but if he's available at No. 5, best believe the Pirates would take him. Lombard has a lot of similarities to Griffin, many of which we'll touch on.

What Konnor Griffin and Jacob Lombard have in common

2026 World Baseball Classic workout day | Kevin M. Cox/GettyImages

Griffin, who was eventually selected ninth overall by the Pirates in 2024, entered the draft with some of the best top-end speed in his class and a pure hit tool. Lombard offers many of the same strengths, as he grades out with top-end speed and power. Here's our own Chris Landers' quick scouting report on Lombard from FanSided's latest mock draft.

"The younger brother of current top Yankees prospect George Jr. (and the son of former big-leaguer George), Jacob is an even better athlete, an excellent defender at shortstop who should make a real impact as a base-runner as well. The question, as it so often does, lies in whether he’ll make enough contact against pro pitching to let his physical tools shine. But there’s a ton to like here, with a five-tool profile if it all comes together," Landers wrote.

Tool Grade Hit 55 Power 60 Run 65 Arm 50 Field 55 Overall 60

Lombard still has a long way to go to match Griffin's status as the eventual top prospect in baseball. However, both players were prep shortstops with raw power and unlimited potential, which Landers maps out well with Lombard. If the Pirates were to select Lombard as the best player available at No. 5, it's unlikely he'd eventually usurp Griffin, who is already making an NL Rookie of the Year case. But you can never have too much depth up the middle.

What could stop the Pirates from drafting Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers Workout | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Pirates need some top-end bats to fill out their farm system. They are rather set in the starting pitching department, though that won't stop them from taking a look at UC Santa-Barbara's Jackson Flora. This is where Lombard would come in, if he's available.

The Pirates could also have interest in Eric Booth Jr. and even Justin Lebron should Alabama's impressive run to Omaha continue. Lombard and Booth Jr., both prep bats, are the safer selections. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel was so confident in the Pirates possible pick of Lombard he declared as much in his most recent mock.

"Don't be surprised if Lombard is the pick. I'm slowly coming around to seeing him the same way that some (but not all) teams do, which is as a more athletic, righty-hitting version of Ethan Holliday," McDaniel said.

It should be noted, of course, that both McDaniel and even FanSided projected Pittsburgh to take Flora, if only because the Pirates starting pitching depth is a strength they can build upon. If anyone is going to stop the Pirates from adding to a position of need, it's Cherington and their own front office. But given the recent results, they've earned the benefit of the doubt.

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