These 4 Dan Wilson replacements would lead Mariners to the AL pennant

With the way that things are headed, Dan Wilson and the Seattle Mariners could eventually join Major League Baseball’s “uncomfortable” club.

Boston Red Sox lead baseball executive Craig Breslow fired longtime manager and former teammate Alex Cora back in April. That move also involved the reassignment of beloved ex-catcher Jason Varitek, who’d coached directly under Cora. Out in San Francisco, concerns are rapidly mounting about likely future Hall of Famer and Giants legend Buster Posey’s ability to run a franchise.

Then, there are the Mariners. What is more or less the same core that came one game shy of their first American League pennant last year has been among baseball’s most disappointing teams and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today. Embattled catcher and reigning AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh has done significant damage to his reputation with several poor communication decisions, including a feud with teammate Randy Arozarena.

Teams often need a scapegoat, and Wilson — a Mariners Hall of Famer and one of the most celebrated players from the Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martínez era — might be the sacrificial lamb. We’ve listed each potential candidate alphabetically, and we’ve omitted current full-time managers like Joe Espada or Torey Lovullo.

Honorable mention: Don Mattingly, Philadelphia Phillies interim manager

Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mattingly makes our list as an honorable mention only because the Phillies haven’t officially announced whether he’ll return in 2026. The expectation is that lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski will hire Cora, whom he worked with in Boston. Where that leaves the 65-year-old Mattingly remains to be seen.

Assuming that Mattingly is open to managing next year, he’s absolutely worth a call. What better way to rein in Raleigh and avoid further clubhouse drama than to hire an ex-New York Yankees captain and revered baseball mind?

Bob Melvin, former Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants manager

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin and catcher Patrick Bailey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This really comes down to two questions, the most important being if Melvin wants to manage again. He turns 65 in October, and this is only the second time since the start of 2003 that he hasn’t managed. For what it’s worth, all signs pointed to Melvin returning to the Giants this season despite his age, especially after they picked up his 2026 option last summer. Then came an 81-81 finish and Posey wanting his own manager. Not great, Bob!

The other question: Would it be uncomfortable (there’s that word again) for Melvin to manage the Mariners again? Seattle let his two-year contract expire following a 99-loss season in 2004, though ownership has since changed.

Brandon Hyde, former Baltimore Orioles manager

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s still surprising that Hyde went unhired this past managerial cycle, though organizations are clearly skewing younger in the dugout. The Mariners would strongly benefit from someone with Hyde’s experience, especially in a winnable AL West. There is no reason why Seattle cannot rule this division the way that the Astros did for a decade.

Hyde kept things as stable as possible during the Orioles’ rebuilding period and subsequently led them to three consecutive winning seasons. It's easy to forget that Baltimore went 101-63 in 2023, likely because they lost to Texas in the ALDS. This could be an intriguing partnership.

Miguel Cairo, Baltimore Orioles infield coach

Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second time in less than a week, we’re proposing that the Mariners pursue Cairo. He’s certainly familiar with Seattle, having been a utility man on the 2008 team that went 61-101 and fired a first-year manager in June. Jeez, it’s hard not to feel for John McLaren.

Much like the other three, Cairo has managerial experience, albeit not as a full-timer. He went 18-16 as the White Sox’s interim manager in 2022 while filling in for Tony La Russa. Then, he led the Nationals to a 29-43 finish last year. It’s time for Cairo to earn a full-time job.

Rocco Baldelli, former Minnesota Twins manager

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As with Cairo, we recently suggested that Baldelli would be a perfect fit for another team, that being the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Twins for eight years and, much like Ron Gardenhire before him, consistently kept them in the playoff race despite often dealing with a modest payroll. He’s also from the Joe Maddon school of thought, which worked everywhere but Anaheim.

Thankfully for the Twins, Derek Shelton is validating ownership’s decision to bring him into the fold. Following a mediocre first half, Minnesota entered Wednesday tied with Texas for the AL’s third and final Wild Card seed.