These 6 MLB top-100 prospects could be sent packing at the trade deadline

The potential moves could reshape playoff races, especially for teams like the Dodgers and Brewers chasing separation in tight divisions.

Each of these players sits in systems deep enough to absorb the loss, with immediate needs pushing teams toward deals.

With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner on Aug. 3, every contender is trying to determine which prospects it feels comfortable parting with if the right upgrade becomes available.

Two weeks removed from the MLB Draft, FanSided's Eric Cole updated his ranking of the top 100 prospects in baseball. The vast majority of top 100 prospects will be considered untouchable in trade negotiations, but these six names merit your attention as potential blockbusters stir.

LHP Cam Caminiti, Atlanta Braves (#79)

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Few teams should be more aggressive at the deadline than Atlanta. The Braves are well positioned to stave off the paper-thin Phillies in the NL East, but injuries have once again taken their toll. There are several potential areas for improvement, including outfield, shortstop and starting pitcher.

Cam Caminiti, Atlanta's first-round pick in 2024, is their most highly regarded pitching prospect. He's still several years away from the majors, however, and the Braves are well-stocked with young arms. Spencer Schwellenbach, JR Ritchie, Owen Murphy and AJ Smith-Shawver all promise to make some kind of impact either this season or next. And that's just scratching the surface of the Braves' pitching future.

If Atlanta can spin Caminiti into a frontline ace or a high-end solution at shortstop, now is the time.

"Caminiti’s results on the field haven’t matched the talent, and his ability to miss bats consistently is an open question," writes Cole.

Though equipped with a monster fastball, Caminiti leans on it a lot and hasn't proven that he can consistently throw his secondary pitches for strikes. He has a ton of time to improve and should become an excellent big-league pitcher one day, but the Braves need to focus on the here and now.

2B/OF Michael Arroyo, Seattle Mariners (#75)

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The Mariners are primed to capitalize on the overwhelming mediocrity of the American League. Seattle was a gut-wrenching Game 7 loss away from the World Series a year ago. This season has been a real slog, but the Mariners are still neck-and-neck with Texas in pursuit of the division crown. From a pure talent standpoint, the Mariners are a sleeping giant. This was a team many picked outright the win the AL pennant coming into the year.

Michael Arroyo is an impressive talent, hitting .300 in Triple-A with an .848 OPS and 15 stolen bases. He doesn't fish outside the zone too often and he displays solid power to all fields. Defensively there are more question marks, but the flexibility between second base and outfield should open up more MLB pathways.

That said, the Mariners are well-stocked with infield (and outfield) prospects, led by Colt Emerson, who's already locked up for the next eight years as Seattle's franchise shortstop. Cole Young, a former top prospect, is currently slotted at second base, while Lazaro Montes (FanSided's No. 56 prospect) will demand MLB outfield reps soon enough. There's enough of a crowd around Arroyo on the org chart to consider dangling him for the right long-term contributor.

RHP Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers (#74)

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Logan Henderson impressed early in the season before a back injury put him on ice for seven weeks. He has a 3.05 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across eight starts for the Brewers, with 47 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

Kyle Harrison's recent trip to the IL raises concerns around Milwaukee's depth, so the Brewers needn't rush into a Henderson trade. That said, the 24-year-old should be made available for the right frontline ace. The Brewers are clearly the biggest challenger to L.A. in the National League — and probably in all of MLB. Milwaukee typically prefers internal development over splashy outside additions, but if ever there was a season to go all-in, it's this one.

Henderson's name was recently linked to Tarik Skubal rumors. Hunter Greene's name is percolating ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Given the depth of Milwaukee's top-graded farm system, if there's a legitimate 1B to Jacob Misiorowski's 1A available, it becomes easy enough to stomach a Henderson sacrifice. The Brewers churn out a promising young pitcher every year. There will be another Henderson coming through the pipeline soon enough.

OF/1B James Tibbs III, Los Angeles Dodgers (#71)

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The Dodgers acquired James Tibbs III from the Red Sox last summer in the Dustin May trade. He's enjoying a dominant campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City, up to a .959 OPS with 21 homers and 72 RBI in 92 games. Tibbs can slide between the corner outfield positions and first base, with a knack for drawing walks and generating hard contact at the plate.

He can probably step into the Dodgers' lineup tomorrow and produce. The thing is, Los Angeles has the deepest farm system in MLB, with three outfield prospects ranked ahead of Tibbs in FanSided's Top 100. Josue De Paula, our No. 6 prospect, should be ready to break out in Hollywood next season.

The Dodgers have seven top prospects in the top 100, with an obvious concentration in the outfield. Kyle Tucker isn't going anywhere next season at this rate, while Andy Pagés has staked his claim as an All-Star caliber, everyday centerfielder. L.A.'s positional depth is a major asset, but it would be almost irresponsible not to use their surplus to target immediate needs, such as a durable starting pitcher or a high-end reliever.

SS Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians (#38)

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Angel Genao is expected to become the next switch-hitting infielder to join Cleveland's ranks alongside José Ramírez and Brayan Rocchio. But where exactly does he fit in? Travis Bazzana has predictably thrived at second base since his call-up, while Rocchio is on a Gold Glove path at shortstop and currently leads Cleveland's positional players in fWAR (3.3). Ramírez is the sun around which Cleveland orbits. The infield logjam is becoming a thing.

The Guardians need more pop in their lineup. It's an annual criticism of a consistently good-not-great team. The youth movement this season has raised Cleveland's ceiling, but there's still room for a slugger to help capitalize on the Guardians' overarching knack for getting on base. Genao has some power behind his swing, but he hits a lot of groundballs. He's a very Guardians-coded prospect. There's a reason Cleveland invested. But at some point, Cleveland needs to change it up a bit.

With their current infield all under contract for the foreseeable future, the Guardians can afford to float Genao to teams with controllable sluggers on the market. Catchers Hunter Goodman and Shea Langeliers come to mind almost immediately.

OF Zyhir Hope, Los Angeles Dodgers (#33)

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Zyhir Hope is another incredible talent in the Dodgers system, flashing all five tools with a .900 OPS, 21 home runs and 26 stolen bases in Double-A this season. But he is not only FanSided's fourth-highest ranked Dodger; he is L.A.'s fourth-highest ranked outfielder. Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero and Mike Sirota could all take priority over Hope in Los Angeles' development plans. He deserves a clearer path to everyday at-bats in the majors.

Los Angeles faces zero pressure to trade from their prospect surplus. The Dodgers are the most expensive and most talented roster in MLB. That said, the chance to three-peat — and to potentially maximize this World Series window before a new CBA cuts into their spending power — only increases the incentive to see what a prospect like Hope can net them in trade talks.

Hope is the caliber of prospect who can at least get L.A. in the door to negotiate for marquee names like Tarik Skubal, Hunter Greene and Mason Miller. The Dodgers, financially and assets-wise, are better equipped than any team to be aggressive. With Milwaukee at least applying some heat in the regular season standings, the Dodgers should do everything in their power to separate from the pack.

"I don't want to see the Dodgers add another superstar" is not a good reason for the Dodgers to play it safe. Los Angeles' goal should be to crush the hope (no pun intended) out of 29 other fanbases.

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