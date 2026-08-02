These Brewers, Cubs and Phillies trade packages could've kept Skubal from the Dodgers

Tarik Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the dead of night, as expected by most pundits and fans. That doesn't make it any less enraging, as Skubal was there to be had by Aug. 2 for any interested party. The Dodgers simply offered more than any other interested party. Zyhir Hope, a top-30 prospect in all of baseball, was the centerpiece of the deal, followed by River Ryan and another top-30 prospect in the Dodgers system. It's a loaded trade package, but one the likes of the Brewers, Cubs and Phillies could've met.

I highlight these three teams in particular because they all reside in the National League and will likely have to go through the Dodgers to reach the World Series. That path just got a whole lot tougher with Skubal on an NL rival. It's easy to play revisionist history, but all three of these contenders could've increased their package to keep Skubal away from the Dodgers, and one step further from breaking baseball as a whole.

Milwaukee Brewers

Warning to Brewers fans: this is a lot to trade for one player, especially a rental who's almost sure to leave in free agency. This, in the end, is why the Dodgers were able to land Skubal. Los Angeles can at least be semi-confident that they can keep the two-time AL Cy Young winner. Any other team he signs with would be on the outside looking in come the winter.

Henderson is legit and likely a player the Brewers didn't want to part with. Adamczewski is a top-100 prospect and a few years away from the majors. He's also a prospect on the rise who had a .995 OPS this season across two minor-league teams. Letson could also contribute to the Tigers rotation or bullpen in the near future. This mimics the Dodgers trade package in every way, except it's better.

Chicago Cubs

This is yet another trade package the Cubs wouldn't have offered for Skubal. Chicago's front office is notoriously timid this time of year, and Skubal is a rental. That goes against the Cubs philosophy, no matter how much Chicago needs starting pitching help.

Hartshorn is the Cubs top-ranked prospect and is top-100 in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Kelly was recently called up to the majors and is serving a critical role in Chicago's bullpen. He has yet to allow a run since his promotion. Shaw, meanwhile, is an enigma. He's currently injured, which complicates any trade the Cubs would want to include him in. The third baseman can also play first and in the outfield, so the Tigers would have use for him. All of it is a moot point now.

Philadelphia Phillies

I will admit this trade is the most unlikely of all three pitched. The Phillies have an elite rotation as-is, with Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo making a fantastic postseason trio. Skubal would've been the cherry on top, however, to actually contend with the Dodgers in a playoff series. Instead, the Phillies can look forward to a similar exit as the last few years.

Painter is a former top prospect who hasn't panned out in the majors just yet. Still, he's young enough and the Tigers have one of the best pitching coaches in all of baseball in Chris Fetter. Renteria is a top-100 prospect and just 17. Renteria was an international signing out of Venezuela and likely won't factor into the Phils' major-league roster until the early 2030's. Chace is another top-10 Phillies prospect who could've made an impact in the Tigers bullpen or rotation in 2027.

It's a lot to ask, but this is what great players cost, even for 2.5 months. The Dodgers found that out the hard way and were willing to pay the price.

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