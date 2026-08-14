These Orioles won't survive August if they fall out of the AL Wild Card standings

The Baltimore Orioles continue their skid toward the bottom of the MLB standings, now tied for last place in the AL East at 58-63 and two games behind Detroit for the final Wild Card spot. The O's intentions were made clear at the trade deadline, when GM Mike Elias shipped Adley Rutschman to a division rival for two extremely talented pitching prospects. The O's are looking toward the future.

That does not necessarily mean Baltimore will abandon its current postseason pursuit, but it's hard to imagine this team accomplishing anything in October. The lineup is woefully inconsistent and their pitching staff is far too volatile. The O's roster is full of broken dreams — of former top prospects who haven't put it together on the Major League stage. For these players in particular, a continued descent in the standings could mean a demotion or worse.

RHP Albert Suárez

Albert Suárez - Baltimore Orioles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Suárez is technically under club control through 2028, but he's out of options at 36 years old and Baltimore has plenty of pitching talent coming down the pipeline. As a result, he could be pitching his last innings in an Orioles uniform.

Suárez has commanded Baltimore's long relief duties this season, pitching 50.0 innings in 22 appearances, with a subpar 4.14 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. The expected metrics (4.69 xERA) are even worse; Suárez is a flyball pitcher who doesn't miss many bats nor successfully limit hard contact.

While there is value in an innings-eater out of the bullpen, the O's can probably turn that roster spot over to someone with a bit more long-term promise and equity. Suárez has paid his dues over the last three years in Baltimore and earned a longer leash, but the time for change is imminent.

C Yohel Pozo

Yohel Pozo - Baltimore Orioles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore claimed Yohel Pozo off waivers in July, which has proven useful from a depth perspective following the Adley Rutschman trade (and Samuel Basallo's recent IL stint). But there's not much reason to believe Pozo will stick around long. He has a .599 OPS and 62 wRC+ in limited exposure this season. He's still hitting better than new teammate Carlos Narváez, but the latter is a far better defender and game manager behind home plate. Moreover, Narváez is a year removed from producing at a much higher level (.726 OPS) with the Red Sox.

Pozo is basically a placeholder at this point in time. With a .421 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, he's not offering any platoon value. He's under club control, technically, through 2030, so the Orioles could opt to exercise one of his remaining Minor League options. But whether he's demoted or waived yet again, Pozo's Baltimore tenure will be shortlived.

OF Dylan Beavers

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Dylan Beavers burst onto the scene last season and earned a full-time spot in the O's outfield with his .775 OPS and 125 wRC+. He has found the sledding much rougher in year two, however, with a .665 OPS and 92 wRC+. Beavers' home run on Wednesday was his first since April. He has provided next to nothing in the slugging department, with poor defensive metrics and an elevated strikeout rate (25.6 percent), to boot.

It's far too early for the Orioles to abandon hope with the 25-year-old, but a demotion to the minors — and a more patient approach — could do him some good. Beavers generally makes strong decisions at the plate. He does not chase outside the zone excessively, and he's able to work a count, but he also whiffs far too often in the zone. The hit tool needs some fine-tuning, and the O's have other outfield options, both on the roster and in the minors, worth test-driving before the season is out.

OF Leody Taveras

Leody Taveras - Baltimore Orioles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore acquired Christian Franklin at the trade deadline and immediately promoted him to the majors, while Heston Kjerstad, Rece Hinds and others toil in Triple-A. Leody Taveras is a useful player, but he's not especially productive at the plate right now. He has a .668 OPS and 90 wRC+, worst of the O's regulars. Moreover, despite his incredible speed and range in the outfield, Taveras has struggled to add value that way (-3 Outs Above Average).

Taveras is an excellent base runner, with 10 steals and impact far in excess of that number, but he's one of many underperforming bats in an Orioles lineup that has fallen dramatically short of expectations this season. With one more year of club control and zero Minor League options left, the Orioles and Taveras are approaching a crossroads. He could end up on the chopping block if Baltimore decides to reshuffle the deck.