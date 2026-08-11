One prospect every MLB team should call up by September

We've seen some of MLB's top prospects make a major impact this season. Kevin McGonigle has been arguably the best player on a Detroit Tigers team that's hanging around in the postseason race. Where would the Chicago White Sox be without the dynamic duo of Munetaka Murakami and Sam Antonacci? Where would the Cleveland Guardians be without the dynamic trio of Parker Messick, Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter?

As well as these former top prospects have played, others are making a push to the majors. Here's a look at one prospect every team should want called up by the time rosters expand in September.

Arizona Diamondbacks: 2B/3B Demetrio Crisantes

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

The fit with Demetrio Crisantes on the Arizona Diamondbacks is a bit wonky with Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado slotted in at his primary positions of second base and third base, but the 21-year-old has swung the bat so well to the point where it'd behoove them to figure something out, even if he winds up playing first base, a position he's played sparingly in the minors. Crisantes dominated Double-A, and while his power hasn't shown in Triple-A, his bat-to-ball skills are as strong as any other prospect in the upper minors. He can provide an offensive spark to a Diamondbacks team trying to fight for a Wild Card spot. He's Rule-5 eligible this offseason, so the Diamondbacks will need to add him to their 40-man roster this offseason anyway, adding further incentive to give him a look down the stretch.

Athletics: IF Leo De Vries

Current level: Double-A

Double-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 2

The Athletics were only going to trade Mason Miller if they got a game-changing prospect back, and Leo De Vries fits that to a T. De Vries, FanSided's No. 2 prospect, has slashed .292/.380/.461 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI in Double-A this season, and he's tacked on 20 doubles and 33 stolen bases as well. While he's primarily been a shortstop. De Vries could easily slide in at second base or third base for an Athletics team that should be eager to see if he's part of their solution for 2027.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Owen Murphy

Atlanta Braves pitcher Owen Murphy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

Admittedly, most of the best prospects in the Atlanta Braves' system are not realistic call-up candidates right now, but they could consider giving Owen Murphy, one of their best pitching prospects, another look. Murphy made three appearances (one start) for the Braves in July, and while he struggled in two of them, the one he pitched well in saw him throw three perfect innings against the Cardinals. Murphy has had a good year in Triple-A and has the stuff to thrive at the big-league level, either as a starter or as a reliever. A Braves team with some pitching questions should give Murphy another shot.

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Michael Forret

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

The Baltimore Orioles made a surprising deadline deal, re-acquiring Michael Forret months after trading him away to the Rays. Wanting Forret back certainly makes sense, as he's had a strong year in the upper minors for the Rays, and he allowed two runs in 4.2 innings in his first appearance back with the Orioles' system in Triple-A. Anthony Eyanson is the best pitching prospect Baltimore acquired at the deadline, but Forret is the closest to big-league ready, and for an Orioles team that needs help in the rotation, I wouldn't be surprised to see him get the call sooner than later.

Boston Red Sox: SS Franklin Arias

Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 34

While the Boston Red Sox did well acquiring Adley Rutschman at the deadline, they did not address their hole at shortstop that has been there really all season long, with Trevor Story struggling and then landing on the IL. While Story should be back within the next month or so, why not give top prospect Franklin Arias a look first? Arias tore the cover off the ball in Double-A and hasn't missed a beat since his recent promotion to Triple-A. He also happens to be a stellar defender. Seeing whether Arias looks the part of Boston's next great shortstop could give them an idea of whether they need to add someone at the position this winter, while also giving the team its best chance to go on a playoff run.

Chicago Cubs: C/1B Owen Ayers

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

Admittedly, there isn't much room for Owen Ayers on the Chicago Cubs with the duo of Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya behind the plate and Michael Busch manning first base. This logjam is why the Cubs were fine trading Moises Ballesteros away. There are at-bats to be had at the DH spot, though, and Ayers, a prospect with an OPS over 1.000 this season in the upper minors (.819 OPS in 19 Triple-A games), can take those and run with them.

Chicago White Sox: LHP Tyler Schweitzer

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

The Chicago White Sox just promoted two prospects who would've been perfect for this list, Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal, but Tyler Schweitzer should be on their radar as well. Schweitzer has made 11 appearances for Chicago this season and is not as highly touted as Smith or McDougal, but he's pitched well in a multi-inning relief role when called upon (2.78 ERA in 11 appearances), and the White Sox could certainly use as much pitching help as they can get.

Cincinnati Reds: OF Carlos Jorge

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

I'm not sure Carlos Jorge will ever hit enough to be a starter at the MLB level, but he was hitting .330 at Double-A before earning a call-up to Triple-A, he can run like the wind, and is an unbelievable defensive outfielder. It's not like either Dane Myers or TJ Friedl is the long-term solution in center field for Cincinnati, and while it's fair to be skeptical whether Jorge can be that guy, in what's looking like a lost season, why not give him a try?

Cleveland Guardians: 1B/OF Ralphy Velazquez

Akron infielder Ralphy Velazquez | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 26

The Cleveland Guardians' lineup is more dangerous this season than in recent years, thanks largely to rookies like Travis Bazzana, Chase DeLauter and Angel Genao, so why not add another rookie to the mix? Ralphy Velazquez, FanSided's No. 26 prospect, won't provide much value on the base paths or in the field, but he can rake. He has 18 home runs, 64 RBI and an .864 OPS in the upper minors this season, and has played 59 games at Triple-A. Adding Velazquez to this lineup could make Cleveland a sleeper to run through the American League.

Colorado Rockies: 1B/OF Charlie Condon

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 66

Charlie Condon is another prospect who probably won't add much value on the base paths or in the field, but at the plate, he's got all kinds of upside. There's a reason the Colorado Rockies used a top three selection on him in the 2024 MLB Draft, and while his progression through the minors has not been linear, he has hit 22 home runs with a .939 OPS in Triple-A this season. Sure, he plays in the PCL and he's struck out a ton, so he's still a bit of a work in progress, but Condon has the potential to be a middle-of-the-order bat for a long time in Denver. A Rockies team with nothing to play for ought to give him a look sometime soon.

Detroit Tigers: RHP River Ryan

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

River Ryan might be a 27-year-old pitching prospect with an extensive injury history, but there's a reason the Detroit Tigers coveted him in their Tarik Skubal trade with the Dodgers. Ryan's stuff plays, and if it weren't for a hamstring injury, he'd probably be in the team's rotation right now. Ryan should be back sometime in late August, and it shouldn't be long after that before he's starting games for a Tigers team that will hopefully still be in postseason contention.

Houston Astros: RHP Alimber Santa

Houston Astros relief pitcher Alimber Santa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

The Houston Astros' best prospects are all far away from being big-league ready, but their best reliever prospect, Alimber Santa, has proven he has the stuff to thrive at the highest level. Santa has allowed just two runs in 15.1 innings (1.17 ERA) in his big-league stints, and there's every reason to believe he'll continue having success the next time the Astros call him up to the majors.

Kansas City Royals: RHP Lucas Braun

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

The Kansas City Royals acquired Lucas Braun from the Braves in the deal that sent Lane Thomas to Atlanta, and he promptly allowed two runs on four hits in six innings in his organizational debut. He won't strike many guys out, greatly limiting his ceiling, but he has a solidified five-pitch mix and throws a lot of strikes, giving him a relatively high floor. It would not be surprising to see him be a solid back-end starter, and that's something the Royals could use right about now.

Los Angeles Angels: OF Nelson Rada

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

I'm not sure how good a hitter Nelson Rada will be given his lack of power, but he's hitting .280 with a .377 on-base percentage in Triple-A this season, is incredibly fast and has always been an unbelievable defensive outfielder. The Angels have nothing to play for at this point, and Rada has 139 games under his belt at Triple-A. Seeing if he can be pencilled in as a starter for 2027 should be high on John Mozeliak's bucket list.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF/1B James TIbbs III

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Tibbs III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 71

Admittedly, I have no idea where James Tibbs III can factor in on the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers, but whether it's spelling Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield against righties (Hernandez has a .673 OPS vs. RHP), giving Freddie Freeman a blow at first base, or even as a bench bat, Tibbs is worthy of a look in the majors. He has a .417 on-base percentage to go along with 22 home runs and a .960 OPS in Triple-A this season. He'd be in the majors on most of the 29 other teams. I doubt the Dodgers do this given the lack of playing time realistically available, but they should consider it.

Miami Marlins: OF/1B Kemp Alderman

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

If there's one thing the Miami Marlins could use, it's a big bat, as they rank 25th in home runs. Kemp Alderman strikes out a lot and won't add much value in the field or on the bases, but he has a big bat, as evidenced by his 22 home runs last season and 15 this season. He has an .834 OPS in Triple-A and would add more balance to a left-handed-heavy team as a right-handed slugger. The Marlins have seen rookie Joe Mack have a major impact on their team, and should be eager to give Alderman a look.

Milwaukee Brewers: 3B Andrew Fischer

Current level: Double-A

Double-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 48

Speaking of teams needing more power, how about the Milwaukee Brewers, who are dead last in home runs? Andrew Fischer can help them fix that, as he's hit 35 home runs this season with an OPS over 1.000. There're glaring hit tool concerns with this third baseman, and promoting him from Double-A would be very aggressive, but with David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz manning third base on most nights, there's reason to believe Fischer would be a welcome addition, particularly in October, when home runs are at a premium.

Minnesota Twins: OF Walker Jenkins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 4

Walker Jenkins would probably be in the majors by now if it weren't for injuries, but he's healthy now and has an .838 OPS in Triple-A in 57 contests this season. He's FanSided's No. 4 overall prospect, with the upside necessary to be a superstar at the highest level. The Minnesota Twins could use an upgrade over the likes of Alan Roden and Austin Martin in the outfield, and Jenkins can help them push for a playoff spot.

New York Mets: LHP Jonathan Santucci

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

In what's been a major down year for the New York Mets' farm system, Jonathan Santucci has been a pleasant surprise. He's struck out 12.0 batters per nine this season in the upper minors, and pitched so well in Double-A that he earned a recent promotion to Triple-A. I don't know how willing the Mets will be to give him a look in the majors given his lack of Triple-A experience, but they have an opening in their rotation, and the southpaw pitching well over the final month or so of the season at the big-league level could allow him to be part of the 2027 rotation.

New York Yankees: RHP Carlos Lagrange

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 51

If it weren't for a shoulder injury, Carlos Lagrange would probably be in the majors by now. He thoroughly impressed in spring training, and while his command has been up-and-down in Triple-A this season, he has the stuff necessary to dominate in the majors. He throws incredibly hard and pairs that fastball with an electric wipeout slider that generates tons of whiffs. He won't be needed to start for a Yankees team with the best rotation in the AL, but they need as much bullpen help as they can get. It would not be surprising to see this right-hander get some big outs in September and October in relief if he can get healthy.

Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Alex McFarlane

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

As much as I wish I could write about Aidan Miller, it's doubtful he'll play at all this season as he works his way back from a back injury. Alex McFarlane is nowhere near as highly-touted, but he's already made an appearance out of the bullpen for the Philadelphia Phillies this season and has had a very good season in the minors. The Phillies need all the bullpen help they can get, especially with both Brad Keller and Caleb Killian suffering recent injuries, and McFarlane has the stuff to be a weapon for Don Mattingly.

Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Hunter Barco

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

Whether it's as a starter to help an underperforming rotation or as a reliever to help a shorthanded bullpen, the Pittsburgh Pirates should probably give Hunter Barco another look. Barco, a former fringe top-100 prospect, has seen his stock dip a bit over the past couple of years, but he still has the arsenal to thrive either as a back-end starter or as a bullpen arm. If the Pirates give him a sustained run (he's had several short MLB stints, I wouldn't be surprised to see him find his footing.

San Diego Padres: C Ethan Salas

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 42

Just when prospect evaluators were out on Ethan Salas, he's reeled them back in with a monstrous 2026 campaign. Salas, despite turning 20 years of age on June 1, has slashed .292/.368/.448 with nine home runs this season, and recently earned a promotion to Triple-A, where, thus far, he has only gotten better. Salas is an excellent defensive catcher, and has the offensive skill set to thrive at the plate as well. The San Diego Padres have an underwhelming catching situation and are in a playoff race, so if Salas can put a couple of good weeks together in Triple-A, it'd make sense for the Padres to give him a shot in the bigs.

San Francisco Giants: 3B/OF Parks Harber

San Francisco Giants third baseman Parks Harber | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

A season-ending injury to Matt Chapman and a likely season-ending injury to Casey Schmitt have left the San Francisco Giants with a massive hole at third base, and Parks Harber could be the guy to fill it. Harbor had an .879 OPS in 66 games at Double-A, and has only looked better since a promotion to Triple-A, as his .337/.416/.558 slash line with five home runs in 21 games would indicate. Expectations should be tempered as the PCL is a very favorable environment for hitters and there's some swing and miss in his game, but Harber has a lot of upside as a hitter. There are questions as to whether he's a good enough defender to play third base, but a Giants team out of contention should be eager to see if his bat is as good as advertised.

Seattle Mariners: LHP Kade Anderson

Current level: Double-A

Double-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 5

Perhaps the most obvious name on this list is Seattle Mariners left-hander Kade Anderson, who has been as good as any starting pitcher in the minors this season. He has a sparkling 1.13 ERA in 17 starts this season, his first in professional baseball, at the Double-A level, with 128 strikeouts and only 12 walks in 87.2 innings. He'd probably be up in the majors if he wasn't in a Seattle Mariners organization loaded with starting pitching, but after trading Luis Castillo away, they should be eager to find room for this southpaw, either in their rotation or in the bullpen. He could help provide a spark to a team in desperate need of one.

St. Louis Cardinals: OF Joshua Baez

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 22

Joshua Baez has hit 33 home runs, driven in 87 runs, and stolen 18 bases in Triple-A while seeing playing time at all three outfield positions in Triple-A. I understand that he strikes out a lot and that gives reason to believe that he'll have trouble adjusting to the next level, but at some point, the St. Louis Cardinals need to give this uber-talented outfielder a look, right? The Cardinals traded Lars Nootbaar away at the deadline, so there's room for Baez in the outfield. There's no reason not to give this a try.

Tampa Bay Rays: OF Theo Gillen

Current level: Double-A

Double-A FanSided prospect rank: No. 28

Liam Hicks adds more depth to a lineup sorely lacking it, but even with Hicks, their lineup essentially runs five deep, with Junior Caminero, Chandler Simpson, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz being the only other offensive contributors. Theo Gillen, FanSided's No. 28 prospect, can change that in a hurry. This would be an aggressive promotion with Gillen having just 33 games of experience at Double-A, but he's hit .292 with eight home runs, 11 stolen bases and a .953 OPS at that level. He's one of the best prospects in the sport, and there's every reason to believe he would be a substantial upgrade over Cedric Mullins or Victor Mesa Jr. if given a shot.

Texas Rangers: LHP Dalton Pence

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

What if I told you Dalton Pence could be this year's Trey Yesavage? He began the year in High-A, breezed his way through Double-A, and just threw five shutout innings in his second Triple-A start. Yesavage began last season in Low-A and made six Triple-A appearances last season before earning a big-league promotion and being one of the league's best starters in the playoffs. Pence doesn't have Yesavage's pedigree, but he's a fast riser who has pitched incredibly well wherever the Texas Rangers have placed him. The Rangers have a need in their rotation with Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter on the IL, and their bullpen isn't all that great. There's a way for them to turn to Pence either as a starter or as a reliever, and they should do so sooner rather than later, with their playoff hopes in the balance.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Ricky Tiedemann

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

Promoting Ricky Tiedemann, who has thrown just 6.0 innings this season and 23.1 innings in the minors since the start of 2024, might sound insane (it probably is), but if not now, when? The oft-injured left-hander is incredibly talented (he was one of the league's top pitching prospects a few years ago) but has just not been healthy enough to pitch. He's healthy now, and the Toronto Blue Jays are long shots at best to make the playoffs. Why not see what he can do in a relief role down the stretch? What could they possibly have to lose at this point?

Washington Nationals: RHP Luis Perales

Current level: Triple-A

Triple-A FanSided prospect rank: N/A

The Jake Bennett for Luis Perales trade has not aged well at all for the Washington Nationals, but that can change in a hurry if the Nats give Perales a look in the majors. He's had trouble with his command, but his stuff is outstanding and would be even better coming out of the bullpen, which is an area which the Nationals could use all the help they can get. He's spent the entire season in Triple-A, and is deserving of a look at the next level.