The most inevitable offseason casualty on every MLB roster

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and boy, were there some juicy deals made. Tarik Skubal being traded wasn't necessarily a shock, but guys like Adley Rutschman and Jose Soriano getting dealt wasn't expected. That goes to show that even players many assumed were safe were not.

These players were not traded at the deadline, but it's still hard to envision them being with their current teams beyond the 2026 campaign.

Arizona DIamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen

A Zac Gallen trade was never going to happen given his contract, how he's performed this season, and the fact that he's on the IL with elbow inflammation without a clear timetable for a return, but that doesn't mean he'll be on the Arizona Diamondbacks next season. The D-Backs gave Gallen one last shot, handing him the equivalent of the Qualifying Offer to prove that a down 2025 was an anomaly. He's done the opposite, posting a 6.34 ERA in 19 starts before landing on the IL. Gallen will get another shot to prove he still has Cy Young stuff in him, but that'll almost certainly be elsewhere in free agency.

Athletics: C Shea Langeliers

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any possibility of Shea Langeliers getting traded at the deadline vanished when he suffered his season-ending meniscus injury, but those talks were happening for a reason. Langeliers and the Athletics have reportedly not agreed to an extension despite talks, and he's only under club control through 2028. Rather than wait for Langeliers to get closer to leaving on the open market, it makes sense for the A's to capitalize on his massive value right now. Trading Langeliers for some much-needed pitching help feels like a no-brainer.

Atlanta Braves: SS Ha-Seong Kim

It's honestly a bit surprising that Ha-Seong Kim, who has gone just 5-for-73 this season (.068 BA), is still on the Atlanta Braves roster. The Braves hoped he'd be their shortstop for the 2026 season, but he's missed most of it due to injury, and when he's been healthy enough to play, he's been a liability. I'm not sure Jim Jarvis is the long-term solution at the position, but it's abundantly clear that Kim, a free agent following the 2026 season, won't be considered barring an extremely unlikely resurgence down the stretch.

Baltimore Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle

Ryan Mountcastle has spent his entire seven-year career with the Baltimore Orioles, but it's hard to envision him being in town for an eighth year. Mountcastle was replaced at first base when the team signed Pete Alonso this past offseason, and while he could still get some DH reps, it feels more likely that guys like Christian Encarnacion-Strand or Coby Mayo would get at-bats there before Mountcastle would. A trade involving the veteran wasn't going to happen given the fact that he's had just 14 at-bats this season and has spent most of the year on the IL, but it's extremely unlikely the Orioles choose to tender him a contract for 2027.

Boston Red Sox: OF Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox are in a brutal spot with Jarren Duran. They don't want to trade the outfielder who finished eighth in the AL MVP balloting just two years ago at his lowest value, but at a certain point, they might just have to. Duran is having the worst year of his career (.615 OPS in 107 games), has caused issues on and off the field, and is part of an outfield logjam including Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Roman Anthony (when healthy). He could use a change of scenery, and the Red Sox can as well. I understood not trading him at the deadline with Anthony still sidelined, but keeping him beyond this season would be hard to defend.

Chicago Cubs: OF Kevin Alcantara

Not too long ago, Kevin Alcantara was universally seen as one of the top prospects in the Chicago Cubs' organization. Nowadays, he's really an afterthought. He's so much of an afterthought that the Cubs traded for Tyrone Taylor (a rock-solid player, to his credit) to be the team's fourth outfielder, ending any sort of shot Alcantara had to contribute in the majors this season barring injury. The Cubs feeling the need to take on an outfielder rather than give Alcantara a full-time shot, even in a reserve role, tells you all you need to know about his future with them. I don't know how much value he has at this point (probably not much, given the questions about his offense), but it's clear the organization doesn't value him very highly.

Chicago White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde

The Chicago White Sox traded for Luis Castillo at the trade deadline, having him replace Erick Fedde in the process. Fedde was moved to the bullpen and should be fine as a long reliever, but I'm not convinced that this right-hander, who is a free agent after the year, will be back, even in that role, in 2027. The White Sox will need to upgrade their pitching staff if they want to seriously compete for a World Series title, and that probably means letting Fedde walk.

Cincinnati Reds: 3B/DH Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't know why the Cincinnati Reds, a team all but out of postseason contention, didn't trade Eugenio Suarez, a player likely ticketed for free agency this winter, but it's hard to see him back in Cincinnati in 2027. Suarez has had arguably the worst season of his career with a .688 OPS and 14 home runs despite playing half the time at Great American Ballpark. The Reds will need to replace him with someone better if they want to take a step forward next season.

Cleveland Guardians: OF Steven Kwan

The Cleveland Guardians reportedly nearly traded Steven Kwan at last year's trade deadline, and while there were never any rumors suggesting he'd be on the move this time around, expect talks to heat up this offseason. After a brutal start to his season, Kwan is starting to look more like his former All-Star-self (.398 BA, .981 OPS since July 1), which makes it less likely that the small-market Guardians would pay to keep him around beyond 2027, his final year under control. The Guardians have a history of trading stars a year before they hit free agency, and Kwan could be the next to go.

Colorado Rockies: C Hunter Goodman

The Colorado Rockies entertained trading Hunter Goodman at this year's deadline, and while no deal materialized, there's no reason to expect they won't consider trade ideas for him this winter. It'd take a massive haul to pry him out of Colorado, but if the catcher has a strong finish to his season, perhaps a lofty asking price would be met. If the Rockies have a chance to receive a haul for Goodman, a very good yet flawed player, they'd be foolish to turn it down while they're still a ways away from competing.

Detroit Tigers: RHP Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers traded rentals Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize but curiously held onto others, including Gleyber Torres, Kenley Jansen and Jack Flaherty. Torres and Jansen could conceivably find their way back to Detroit in 2026, even if it probably isn't likely, but what would Flaherty's role be? Flaherty has not pitched particularly well since his 2024 breakout with the Tigers, and even without Skubal, the Tigers have a very talented and young rotation worth building around.

Houston Astros: SS Jeremy Pena

The Houston Astros refused to even entertain the idea of trading Jeremy Pena at the deadline, and while I can understand that mindset while they're competing for a division title, odds are, they're going to consider sending him away in the offseason. Pena has established himself as one of the league's best shortstops, and while he's certainly a player the Astros would love to extend (they've tried extending him before), the 28-year-old hiring Scott Boras as his agent ends any realistic dreams of such a deal coming to fruition. The Astros recently traded Kyle Tucker in his contract year, and it would not be a surprise for them to follow suit with Pena, who is due to be a free agent after the 2027 campaign.

Kansas City Royals: OF/DH Starling Marte

The Kansas City Royals should probably trade one or both of Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo, but the fact that they didn't even seem to really consider doing so at the deadline suggests that won't happen. A player they will presumably move on from is Starling Marte, who has just a .625 OPS in 54 games for Kansas City this season. He's a good clubhouse presence, but his ability on the field is nowhere near where it used to be.

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Angels did as much selling as they've done in recent memory, even parting with controllable players like Jose Soriano and Jo Adell in exchange for prospects. They held onto Reid Detmers, but if they were willing to trade Soriano and Adell, why not go all-in on the rebuild this winter? There should presumably be more suitors in the running for Detmers in the winter, and given how well he's pitched for much of this season, there's reason to believe they'll get an offer too good to turn down.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF/1B James Tibbs III

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Zyhir Hope in the Tarik Skubal deal, but still have five other outfield prospects on FanSided's updated Top 100 list even without him. That's a tremendous luxury no other team has, and also gives the Dodgers the ammo necessary to trade one or two of them for a player who can help them win now and not even feel it. A guy like James Tibbs III, who would probably be in the majors right now if he were on any other team with an outfield vacancy, feels like an obvious trade candidate in a deal that can net the Dodgers a player who can help them win now.

Miami Marlins: RHP Pete Fairbanks

The Pete Fairbanks signing has not worked as expected, with the right-hander posting a 6.37 ERA in 38 appearances and having all kinds of issues keeping the ball in the yard. I don't know whether Victor Vodnik, a reliever Miami acquired at the deadline, is the right fit to serve as Fairbanks' future replacement in the team's closer role, but given how mightily he has struggled this season, it's hard to envision the Marlins having much of a desire to re-sign him.

Milwaukee Brewers: C William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded guys like Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, Josh Hader and most recently, Freddy Peralta, before they hit free agency, and there's every reason to believe William Contreras, a free agent after the 2027 campaign, will join that list. Contreras remains one of the game's most well-rounded catchers, and that'll likely lead to him being worth more than the notoriously frugal Brewers would be willing to spend. I'm not saying Bo Naylor is their future behind home plate, but the Brewers trading for him seemingly out of nowhere might have something to do with Contreras' time in Milwaukee nearing its end.

Minnesota Twins: RHP Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins played well enough to buy at the trade deadline, sparing Joe Ryan from a possible trade, but rumors around him should heat up again this winter. Ryan is an established star, but he's also due to hit free agency after 2027 and has already had an arm scare this season. It's unlikely the Twins would pay what it'd take to extend him regardless, and probably even less likely given his injury concerns. Rather than lose him for nothing after 2027, it'd make sense for them to trade him and get something for him this coming winter.

New York Mets: OF Luis Robert Jr.

Technically, Luis Robert Jr. can remain with the New York Mets past the 2026 season if they want him to, as he has a $20 million club option, but are the Mets, after watching Robert miss most of the year due to injury, really going to exercise that option? It's not as if he's played particularly well in the rare times he's been healthy in recent years. The Mets' outfield consisting of Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge is set for the next half-decade. If they want to bring in another outfielder, they'll probably look elsewhere.

New York Yankees: OF Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Dominguez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees didn't address their biggest needs at the trade deadline, but notably acquired Heliot Ramos in a deal with the Giants that cost Jasson Dominguez his roster spot. Ramos is under control beyond this season, as are Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Spencer Jones. Where is there room for Dominguez, a player who has not come close to meeting the hype, to factor in, especially if the Yankees don't see him as a center fielder? Trading him in the offseason before he loses whatever value he has left would be wise.

Philadelphia Phillies: 3B/1B Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm never quite lived up to the hype in Philadelphia, and now he's having the worst season of his career, with a 73 OPS+ and subpar defense in 111 games. Perhaps a move to first base will spark him, but even if he plays better down the stretch, it's probably time for the Philadelphia Phillies to move on from the pending free agent. It's been clear he is not the middle-of-the-order bat this lineup needs.

Pittsburgh Pirates: C Henry Davis

Not only has Endy Rodriguez quietly taken over as the Pittsburgh Pirates' primary catcher, but Henry Davis didn't even catch Paul Skenes the last time he took the mound. If he isn't Skenes' personal catcher anymore, what value does he provide, knowing he has a .583 OPS this season and a .563 OPS in his career? He's a pretty good defender, but that isn't good enough to justify his brutal offensive production. It's time for a change, and the fact that the Pirates listened to offers for him at the deadline suggests they might be open to a deal this winter.

San Diego Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres chose to buy at the deadline, which meant holding onto Adrian Morejon, a pending free agent. While the Padres would probably love to bring him back, Morejon is one of the best left-handed relievers in the game, and he's going to get paid this winter. No executive values the bullpen more than A.J. Preller, so maybe he pays him, but with a ton of long-term money tied up, Mason Miller under control and other needs for the Padres to address, it's hard to envision Morejon staying put beyond this season.

San Francisco Giants: RHP JT Brubaker

As much as I want to say the San Francisco Giants will move on from one or multiple of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames or Rafael Devers this offseason, I don't see any team trading for those contracts. They could, and probably should, explore offers for guys like Jung Hoo Lee and Logan Webb, but reporting suggests Buster Posey has no interest in doing so. That leaves a guy like JT Brubaker, who is on an expiring contract, as the player most likely to be gone after this season, since, well, it's really hard to see what the Giants have planned for 2027.

Seattle Mariners: OF Randy Arozarena

Believe it or not, Randy Arozarena might be the best hitter available in free agency this offseason, which speaks to just how lackluster this class of position players is. The Seattle Mariners should see what it'll take to keep him around, but given the lack of options, he'll probably require much more money than the Mariners should realistically be giving him. There's a reason they reportedly considered trading him at the deadline.

St. Louis Cardinals: INF Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Gorman hit 27 home runs in 2023, which wasn't that long ago, but he's only regressed since and is now buried in Triple-A after hitting .194 with a .598 OPS and a 32.3 percent strikeout rate in 62 big-league games this season. JJ Wetherholt is the long-term solution at second base, and while Gorman could still technically slot in at third or even first base, it's far more likely that the Cardinals will non-tender him this winter, knowing the alternative would be giving him a contract larger than the minimum in his second year of arbitration.

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Nick Martinez

Nick Martinez has broken out as so many pitchers seem to do with the Tampa Bay Rays, and even has a $20 million mutual option for the 2027 campaign. However, it'd make sense for Martinez to look for a multi-year deal, knowing he's 36 years old, and I'm not even sure the Rays would be willing to pay him $20 million given how they like to refrain from large expenditures. Martinez will likely end up with a contract offer larger than one the Rays would want to commit to, and with prospects like Brody Hopkins and Ty Johnson in Triple-A, letting him go makes even more sense.

Texas Rangers: DH Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson has looked a lot more like the player the Texas Rangers expected him to be this season, as he's hit 20 home runs and has an .840 OPS in 104 games. As good as he's been, he's still just a DH, and a platoon DH at that. He has an $18.5 million mutual option that both sides might decline. Pederson could look to parlay his strong year into a multi-year commitment, while the Rangers might decide that $18.5 million is too much money to devote to a player as one-dimensional as Pederson.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was surprising that the selling Toronto Blue Jays didn't trade Shane Bieber away at the deadline, knowing he's a free agent after the year, but it's still hard to envision them re-signing him. The injury concerns are very real with this right-hander, and even since he's been healthy, he's been inconsistent at best. The Jays acquired guys like Jose Soriano and Spencer Arrighetti at the deadline to help in their 2027 rotation, and Cody Ponce should be back from his injury, too. There just isn't room for Bieber.

Washington Nationals: SS C.J. Abrams

The Washington Nationals can and should hold onto C.J. Abrams past the 2026 campaign, but I'm not convinced they do. Abrams is only under control through 2028, and based on how they've operated in recent years, I'm not convinced the Nats will pay him what he'll be worth. As fun as the Nationals are now, they're not exactly close to seriously contending. Given that, and the unlikelihood of Abrams being with the team beyond 2028, trading him now, when they can get a haul might be too tempting a path for Paul Toboni to turn down.