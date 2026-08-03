This Astros trade package for Kyle Stowers would flip the AL playoff race on its head

The Houston Astros have won nine of ten and pulled out to a 2.5-game lead in the AL West, which means Dana Brown and the front office are firmly in the 'buyers' category ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline. With Yordan Álvarez on an MVP trajectory — and with Houston's roster so old and so expensive — it always felt a bit silly to question their deadline plans. Now, we know for certain.

One name connected to Houston with less than 24 hours under the final buzzer: Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers. The Marlins, in true Marlins fashion, are listening to trade offers on several talented, controllable hitters, despite a real shot at their own postseason bid. Stowers has 16 homers on the season with a .787 OPS and 113 wRC+, under contract through 2029.

This Astros-Marlins trade package lands Kyle Stowers in Houston

Stowers' youth, productivity and contract mean Houston will need to pay up. Absent an elite farm system, the Astros will probably rely on volume (and perhaps an MLB player or two) to adequately compensate the Marlins.

Miami shouldn't really be selling, at least not on this level, but any Stowers trade needs to bring in quality pitching and some real developmental upside. This trade could check the necessary boxes for both sides.

Why the Astros do this trade

Kyle Stowers - Miami Marlins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's outfield depth has pushed Kyle Stowers to first base this season, but the former second-round pick presumably returns to the outfield in Houston. My guess: he bumps LaMonte Wade Jr. to the bench, with Cam Smith sticking in right field. Stowers' limited range but exceptional arm projects better in right field, but Smith has spent all season in right for the Astros — and performed extremely well as a defender.

While most contenders seem to be in the market for right-handed bats, the Astros have the opposite problem. Their lineup is woefully devoid of competent lefties aside from Álvarez. Stowers is an ideal solution. He can step right into the cleanup spot, with elite pull-side power that should mirror Álvarez's success at Daikin Park this season.

Stowers is imperfect. He tends to chase outside the zone, which leads to an unsightly 31.6 percent strikeout rate. He doesn't draw a ton of walks either, which means his value is rooted almost entirely in hitting the baseball extremely hard. Thankfully, he does that at a very high level, with a quick, compact swing that produces gaudy exit velos. He can be more of a line-drive hitter than a home run hitter at times, but few players in MLB generate more easy power. Stowers is toolsy in the extreme.

The Astros' roster is old and expensive. This is a team built for now. With momentum on their side and the American League is complete disarray, there's no reason to think a team with this much talent, and this much experience, can't go on a deep run. Fortune favors the bold. Houston might as well go for it while they still can.

Why the Marlins do this trade

AJ Blubaugh - Houston Astros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Blubaugh has a career 3.05 ERA in 100.1 innings pitched for the Astros. The 26-year-old has performed well in a long relief role this season. He's a flyball pitcher who's vulnerable to the occasional loud hit, but his four-seamer rides up in the zone a misses a ton of bats. He's working with plenty of deception and fade on his secondary offerings, too.

Miami would control Blubaugh through 2031, with the chance to either move him into a higher-leverage role, allowing his stuff to play up in shorter windows, or stretch him back out as a starter, which is the role he occupied as a minor leaguer. He made three starts for the 'Stros in 2025, including two scoreless gems.

The Marlins also add Triple-A right-hander Ethan Pecko, who ought to compete for a rotation spot in 2027 spring training. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Albert Fermín might possess the highest ceiling in Houston's farm system. He will require a lengthy developmental period and there's a lot of projection when weighing his value, but he's a major athlete with strong defensive instincts and an appealing switch-hitting profile.

Rounding things out is 22-year-old Will Bush, who's up to 10 homers with an .805 OPS in Double-A this season. Bush probably ends up at first base instead of behind home plate, but he can crank up the exit velo and Miami already has its long-term catcher in Joe Mack.

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