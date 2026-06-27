This Phillies-Orioles trade proposal would give Philadelphia a buy-low pitching option

Rogers provides the Phillies vital depth for an October playoff run, while the retooling Orioles maximize value on his expiring contract.

The Phillies could acquire left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers from the Orioles to bolster their rotation depth ahead of the postseason push.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to surge in the National League standings, now just four games behind their division-leading Atlanta Braves. Don Mattingly flipped a switch—or at least his promotion (and Rob Thomson's exodus) caused the Phillies to look inward and locate that higher gear.

This is clearly a postseason-caliber team, but as Phillies fans know all too well, there's a difference between regular season success and winning baseball games in October. The Phillies still need another right-handed bat. A proper fifth starter to replace the recently demoted Andrew Painter wouldn't hurt either. The Baltimore Orioles are the perfect trade partner to address one (maybe even both) of those problems.

How the Phillies can land LHP Trevor Rogers from Orioles

The Phillies move two prospects on the MLB fast track in 23-year-old pitcher Moisés Chace (their No. 8 prospect at MLB Pipeline) and 25-year-old first baseman Keaton Anthony (Philadelphia's No. 28 prospect), both of whom could become Orioles regulars by next season.

Rogers, 28, is on an expiring contract and one year removed from his first All-Star berth. He has struggled to live up to the hype of his magical 2025 comeback tour, which saw him post a 1.81 ERA across 18 starts after returning from injury. Rogers has pitched 79.1 innings across 15 starts so far this season with an inflated 4.99 ERA.

While Rogers was always more realistically viewed as a mid-rotation arm than a proper ace, he's underperforming his metrics (4.02 xERA), so there's hope that he could heat up down the stretch in Philadelphia.

Why the Phillies say yes

Trevor Rogers - Baltimore Orioles | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Phillies need to push their chips in. How much longer can the Phillies realistically plan on contending without major changes around the core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, all of whom are on the wrong side of 30? The answer: not much longer.

Philadelphia's rotation is a strength, but its depth is not. There isn't a better three-man gauntlet in MLB than Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo, but the Phillies recently demoted Andrew Painter to Triple-A. Meanwhile, Aaron Nola—still in the early portion of a massive seven-year extension—has proven completely unreliable.

Rogers has a real chance to be Philadelphia's fourth starter in the playoffs, even if it means the Phillies are stacking southpaws. He is not an overpowering pitcher, but Rogers exhibits excellent command of the strike zone and doesn't leave his mid-90s fastball in harm's way very often. He mixes in the changeup with reasonable success, while Rogers' sweeper functions as a true out pitch.

Alan Rangel has performed well since replacing Painter, but that was never a full-time solution. Rogers has never exceeded 133 innings in a single MLB season, but he provides the Phillies with critical depth at a position where virtually none exists. Philadelphia is currently one injury away from needing to either recall Painter or promote a completely unserious, sub-replacement level arm.

Why the Orioles say yes

Keaton Anthony - Philadelphia Phillies | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Baltimore's postseason dreams are on hold for another year, so flipping Rogers for any sort of meaningful value is a win. The Phillies can offer the O's a couple worthwhile prospects on track for 2027 debuts.

Moisés Chace is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he was one of Philadelphia's most promising farmhands before the injury. He needs to lock in his command and prove himself durable, but Chace uncorks a lively fastball with a healthy off-speed mix. A former Orioles international signing, this would be a reunion. The O's front office knows what Chace is made of.

Keaton Anthony isn't the most hyped prospect in the Phillies system, but he is one of the most productive. A hamstring injury in spring training halted any momentum toward claiming a roster spot, but he's hitting .308 with an impressive .911 OPS in the minors since his return. Anthony has always felt more like a trade chip than a long-term fit for Philadelphia, as his path to first base is blocked by Bryce Harper (with Schwarber locked in at DH).

The O's can be the team that more seriously explores pathways for Anthony to play as an outfielder. Or maybe he can slide in at first base while Alonso takes over DH, depending on how Baltimore resolves the Adley Rutschman-Samuel Basallo logjam at catcher.

Anthony's limited power tool is a tough sell in a league increasingly obsessed with slug, but he creates such consistent, quality line-drive and groundball contact that it's worth exploring if he can translate his minor league success to the majors. There are some uncomfortable "right-handed Justin Crawford at a less valuable position" vibes, but Anthony is an accomplished hitter for his age. At a certain point, the production becomes appealing even with questionable context.

The O's can probably twist Dave Dombrowski's arm for a different set of prospects, if desired, but this feels like a reasonable starting point for negotiations.

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