What the Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt extension means for Jordan Walker

With minimal commitments on next year's payroll, the franchise has the financial flexibility to lock up its rising star before he reaches free agency.

His teammate, who has emerged as an All-Star with a MLB-leading RBI total, is now the focus for a potential extension.

What's already been a better season than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals just reached new heights with the team agreeing to an eight-year, $112.5 million extension with National League Rookie of the Year favorite J.J. Wetherholt. The deal includes no options, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and can get as high as $132 million with incentives.

BREAKING: Star rookie 2B JJ Wetherholt and St. Louis Cardinals in agreement on 8-year, $112.5m deal. No options. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2026

The deal locks Wetherholt up through arbitration and even buys out a couple of his free agency years. This, obviously, is a huge win for St. Louis. While he was snubbed from the NL All-Star team, Wetherholt has emerged as a bona fide star player in his rookie year, ranking eighth in the Majors with 3.6 fWAR and shining on both sides of the ball. As exciting as this is, though, Cardinals fans can't help but wonder about what this means for his partner in crime, outfielder Jordan Walker. The good news is, paying Wetherholt probably doesn't mean Walker is on the outs.

JJ Wetherholt extension should lead the Cardinals to explore an extension with Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals fans should hope this is the first of several extensions Chaim Bloom is able to complete. St. Louis is building a nice young core, particularly regarding their position players, and Walker should be next in line to get paid.

After a rocky beginning to his MLB career, Walker has come into his own in 2025, slashing .294/.354/.539 with 22 home runs and an MLB-leading 73 RBI. He's even chipped in 12 stolen bases. He's set to participate in this year's Home Run Derby and was named a National League All-Star as well.

It took him a while, but Walker is showing the world why he was such a highly touted prospect. Now that we've seen him perform like this for an entire first half, why shouldn't the Cardinals extend him when they were comfortable doing so with Wetherholt? As crazy as this might sound, Walker is only four months older than Wetherholt.

If the Cardinals don't pay Walker now and he continues to flourish, they might miss their chance to pay him altogether. Now feels like the perfect time if they believe in him, and there's no reason not to.

Cardinals have more than enough money to extend Jordan Walker after JJ Wetherholt

Chaim Bloom | USA TODAY Sports

Another reason to extend Walker is that the Cardinals have the money to do it. I don't know how the Wetherholt contract is going to be structured year by year, but assuming Dustin May's $20 million mutual option is declined by either the pitcher or St. Louis, there's a real chance that Wetherholt, in just his second full season, will be the team's highest-paid player in 2027. In fact, the only players guaranteed to make any meaningful money next season from the Cardinals are Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, two players who were traded away this past offseason. Part of those trades involved the Cardinals eating some money, and even that ends next season. That's it.

Player Contract Option Dustin May $20 million Mutual Nolan Arenado $9 million N/A Ryne Stanek $6 million Club Willson Contreras $4 million N/A Ramon Urias $4 million Mutual

The Cardinals have as little as $13 million committed to next season's payroll, and as much as $43 million if mutual and club options are exercised (unlikely). This, obviously, doesn't include Wetherholt and some of the players in pre-arbitration and in arbitration, but their payroll should still have a ton of wiggle room. They're going to have a ton of money to work with in 2027 and beyond, meaning that if they want to pay Walker and if Walker is open to an extension, nothing, theoretically, should be standing in their way.

Extension or not, Jordan Walker isn't going anywhere anytime soon

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dream scenario for the Cardinals should be to extend Walker, but they don't have to. It'd be understandable if, after three very rocky years leading up to 2026, St. Louis wants want to see more out of their outfielder before committing a lot of money to him. Regardless of whether a deal is done or not, though, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Walker is set to enter his first year of arbitration this winter, and is under control through the 2029 campaign. This means that even if they can't agree on an extension right now, there's ample time for the two sides to find common ground. This also means that, even if Walker is dead-set on testing free agency, the Cardinals still don't have to consider moving on from him for at least the next two years.

Walker has established himself as part of the core of a team that's in the thick of a playoff race. Even if an extension can't be reached, St. Louis has no reason to trade him until he's closer to free agency, at the absolute earliest.

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