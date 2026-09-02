With the Rockies days away from elimination, these players won't survive September

The Colorado Rockies are four losses away from mathematical postseason elimination. In reality, the Rockies' postseason hopes — which didn't really exist to begin with — are dead in the water. Contention was never in the cards for a Colorado team hamstrung by cheap ownership and absent the quality veterans necessary to light the way.

That's not to say this season was a complete waste. The Rockies actually showed signs of life, for a change. This young core is seriously talented. Hunter Goodman is a proper franchise corner, if Colorado does not stoop to offseason trade talks. Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak have enjoyed breakout campaigns, while rookie T.J. Rumfield looks like a real keeper. Next season, youngsters like Zac Veen, Adael Amador and Chase Dollander willl have another year under their belts, while top prospect Charlie Condon should be ready to join the show.

In the meantime, Colorado will spend the next month trimming excess fat from the roster margins, presumably swapping out underperforming veterans for younger pieces with a stake in their future. These four Rockies in particular are on the chopping block:

RHP Jimmy Herget

Jimmy Herget - Colorado Rockies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Herget put up the best numbers of his career in 2025, only to regress across the board this season. The 32-year-old reliever, with his signature sidearm release, just can't seem to miss barrels with his steady diet of spin. He's hanging too many breaking balls in the zone and paying a steep price, which is not helped by making half his appearances at Coors Field.

Colorado has always been a uniquely challenging home for pitchers, but Herget grades out as their worst reliever this season with a 5.95 ERA and -0.1 fWAR (wins above replacement). Essentially, he's hurting more than he's helping, as opponents slug .609 against his sweeper — up from .333 a year ago.

Herget has an extra year of arbitration-rate club control left, but MLB is also staring down the barrel of a 2027 lockout. Given the uncertainty of the immediate future and the Rockies' need to find more lively and impactful bullpen arms, axing Herget is a logical next step. He'd probably relish the chance to catch on with a better team in a better ballpark, anyhow.

LHP José Quintana

Jose Quintana - Colorado Rockies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

José Quintana has spent a large chunk of time on the IL with a sprained elbow, with just nine starts under his belt this season. The 37-year-old southpaw did not exactly show out in those limited appearances either, with an abysmal 5.27 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. He has 20 strikeouts in 41.2 innings, with a career-worst 11 percent strikeout rate.

Quintana is well past his prime, so it was always going to be a challenge to live up to even a modest one-year, $6 million contract. The Rockies brought him in to eat innings, coming off of four straight seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA. Quintana has his merits, no doubt, but he's sitting below 90 MPH on his fastball these days with shaky command and very hittable secondaries.

With a potential return from injury on the horizon, it would be more sensible for the Rockies to cut bait and introduce Quintana to waivers. Perhaps a contender looking for extra depth in the minors, just in case, finds it worth their while to gamble on Quintana with practically zero risk. With Mason Adams' recent call-up, it's clear the Rockies are ready to lean into a long-overdue youth movement on the mound.

OF Jordan Beck

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Jordan Beck was quietly productive for the Rockies in 2025, but the 25-year-old outfielder has seen his production — and his at-bats — dry up this season. He's buried on the bench behind a suddenly deep outfield, which won't get shallowed next season. He's also hitting .206 in limited exposure with a .574 OPS and 45 wRC+. The kicker: a team-worst fWAR of -0.9.

Beck is totally lost at the plate and he doesn't do nearly enough with his speed or glove to offset chronic strikeout problems and poor contact quality. The Rockies probably won't cut Beck outright with four years of club control left, but a demotion feels like the next. Colorado should use this final month to explore the extent of their farm system, within reason, and try to set the stage for 2027. It's unclear if Beck really has a future on this team.

Colorado fans really wish Charlie Condon was occupying Beck's spot on the roster instead. Just saying.

RHP Jordan Romano

Jordan Romano - Colorado Rockies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Romano has recovered from a nightmare 2025 campaign with Philadelphia (and a nightmare start to this season with the Angels). A midseason waiver claim, Romano has a 2.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 17.0 innings with the Rockies, notching 16 strikeouts. He leads the team with 13 saves and while his season-long 4.68 ERA is hard to stomach, the underlying metrics paint a much brighter portrait.

Romano is a former All-Star, after all, and last season's demise felt premature for the 33-year-old. He's further removed from a couple nagging injuries and looking more like someone who can help a winning bullpen, even if he's not the shutdown closer of yesteryear in a more competitive context.

The Rockies unfortunately don't have Romano under contract for 2027 or beyond, and the odds of him re-signing are slim given how Colorado typically doles out salary. So, while cutting Romano does not help the team currently, clearing up that roster spot for a younger arm while allowing Romano to latch on with a contender for the stretch run could be the smart move for both sides.