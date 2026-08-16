MLB prospects on promotion watch after Joshua Baez begins career with a bang

Joshua Baez just wrapped up arguably the best MLB debut in the history of the sport. He launched not one, not two, but three home runs against the Chicago Cubs, and he did that in his first three at-bats. Each of the home runs was off a different pitch type and ended up in different parts of the field. He drove in five runs in an 8-4 St. Louis Cardinals win.

Baez, FanSided's No. 22 prospect, showed why he was so highly touted right away. While we almost certainly won't see a debut that emphatic ever again, these prospects, all of whom appear on FanSided's top-100 list, could earn a call-up to the majors sometime during the stretch run.

OF Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 4

No. 4 Current level: Triple-A

If it weren't for an injury-riddled start to his professional career, there's a good chance Walker Jenkins would've debuted in the majors by now. Jenkins is arguably the best outfield prospect in the majors, and for good reason. His power isn't fully developed, but his hit tool is outstanding, he has a good eye, he runs well, and could even wind up in center field.

Jenkins has a .914 OPS this season and an .868 OPS in 60 Triple-A games. The Minnesota Twins are still in the Wild Card hunt, but are only in a tie for the third Wild Card spot. They could certainly use Jenkins' bat to provide a spark, especially with Luke Keaschall having a bit of an underwhelming year in right field.

LHP Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

American League pitcher Kade Anderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 5

No. 5 Current level: Double-A

Yes, he's in his first professional season. Yes, he's only in Double-A. No, the Seattle Mariners shouldn't care about either of these things when considering giving him a shot in the majors. Anderson has a 1.06 ERA in 18 starts this season. He's struck out 135 batters and issued only 13 walks in 93.1 innings of work. He's been as dominant as any pitcher in the minor leagues this season.

The Mariners don't need rotation help, but their goal should be to carry the best 26 players on their active roster. It's hard to argue against Anderson being one of those 26. Whether he starts or even works out of a bullpen that could use another big arm, he should be in the majors ASAP.

1B/OF Ralphy Velazquez, Cleveland Guardians

Akron RubberDucks designated hitter Ralphy Velazquez | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 26

No. 26 Current level: Triple-A

If there's one thing that the Cleveland Guardians need, it's power. They added Nathaniel Lowe and Jo Adell at the deadline, which was good, but they're still tied for 27th in the majors with 119 home runs. Nobody on their team has hit more than 13 home runs. Ralphy Velazquez, however, has hit 21 home runs this season, including going deep 14 times in 62 Triple-A contests.

Velazquez won't help the Guardians much in the field or on the bases, but he could be an instant contributor in a lineup that needs more thump. If their goal is to try and win right now, Velazquez makes them tougher to pitch to. A middle of the order consisting of Velazquez, Chase DeLauter and Jose Ramirez in some order would be tough for any opposing team to navigate.

SS Franklin Arias, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 34

No. 34 Current level: Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox were linked to a ton of shortstops at the trade deadline but elected to acquire Adley Rutschman instead, likely because their best prospect, Franklin Arias, is a shortstop and is as close to big-league ready as anyone on this list. Arias' bat has taken off this season, as he's posted a .982 OPS with 23 home runs in the upper minors, and his glove has always been elite.

The Red Sox have gotten better production than expected from the likes of Andruw Monasterio and Nick Sogard at the shortstop position, but Arias has far more upside than both of those players. He could make the red-hot Red Sox even scarier.

C Ethan Salas, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 42

No. 42 Current level: Triple-A

Ethan Salas has had his share of ups and downs in the minor leagues. He quickly became one of MLB's best prospects as a teenager, but saw his stock dip immensely over the past couple of years as he struggled offensively. The arrow is pointing in the other direction now, as Salas has had a monster year in the upper minors, and he could earn a promotion to the majors as a result.

Salas hit .286 with a .778 OPS in Double-A, and has been even better in Triple-A, as his .360 average and 1.053 OPS in 13 games would indicate. It's still a small sample at the highest level of the minors, but Salas looks big-league ready both offensively and defensively, and would represent a fairly substantial upgrade for the San Diego Padres over Luis Campusano (not a good defender) and Freddy Fermin (not a good hitter).

1B/OF Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 66

No. 66 Current level: Triple-A

Unlike the other teams on this list, the Colorado Rockies don't have much to play for over the final month-plus of the regular season. An argument could be made that the lack of anything to play for should make them even more eager to promote Charlie Condon to the majors. Why not see what he can do?

It's fair to question whether he can make enough consistent contact, but he has a good eye, and what isn't fair to question is whether he'll hit the ball hard when he does make contact. Condon has 22 home runs, 18 doubles and seven triples in 100 Triple-A games this season. He hit 62 home runs in two years in college, including 37 home runs in 2024. Rockies fans are eager to see him launch baseballs at Coors Field, and so are we.

2B/OF Michael Arroyo, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners shortstop Michael Arroyo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 75

No. 75 Current level: Triple-A

Kade Anderson isn't the only Mariners prospect who should be in the majors right now, as I'd argue they should be even more eager to give Michael Arroyo a look. Arroyo struggled after a promotion to Double-A in 2025, but crushed baseballs at that level to begin 2026 and has been even better since a promotion to Triple-A, posting an .898 OPS in 30 games.

Not only has Arroyo been scorching hot, but the Mariners have a need in their infield. Brendan Donovan is finally healthy, but J.P. Crawford is out and Colt Emerson might be done for the year. Arroyo could easily play second base and provide a needed spark for a Seattle team hoping to stay alive.

SS Seaver King, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infielder Seaver King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanSided rank: No. 97

No. 97 Current level: Triple-A

The Washington Nationals surprisingly revealed that CJ Abrams was going to begin to transition to second base, a position in which he hasn't played since 2022. This switch makes sense, as Abrams has been one of the league's worst defensive shortstops for a while now, but it also would allow Washington to promote one of its top prospects, Seaver King, to the majors.

King isn't a perfect defender at shortstop either, but he's much better than Abrams, and his bat has a ton of upside. He's slashing .313/.395/.519 with 13 home runs and 58 RBI, split almost evenly between Double-A and Triple-A. Nasim Nunez is an excellent defender, but I'm not convinced he'll hit enough, and that's reason to give King a shot to see if he can stick.