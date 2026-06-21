3 best first-round pick combinations for the Memphis Grizzlies

The debate centers on which combination best aligns with the franchise's long-term vision and current needs.

Holding the No. 3 and No. 16 pick, the Memphis Grizzlies are in an enviable position in this year's NBA Draft. They will have a chance to draft one of the ever so hyped up top-four prospects and can also add a lottery-level talent at pick 16.

There's some level of clarity on who the Grizzlies will draft with the No. 3 pick, but who would fit best alongside one of these top-tier prospects?

While this article is outlining ideal pairings for the Grizzlies, it's also rooted in realism. So I'm sorry, Grizzlies fans, but I don't see a world in which AJ Dybantsa falls to the No. 3 pick. Furthermore, for the purposes of being unique, I included a pairing with each of the other top four prospects.

With that being said, let's explore some of the Grizzlies' best pick combinations ahead of Tuesday's first-round.

Cameron Boozer and Bennett Stirtz

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer is the consensus favorite for the Grizzlies' No. 3 overall selection. Frankly, there are few better prospect/team pairings than Boozer with the Grizzlies. Memphis could certainly benefit from adding a physical yet skilled forward to its frontcourt and Boozer could be the franchise's long-term star, regardless of position.

For Boozer, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better basketball situation than playing alongside Zach Edey, who could complement his offensive skill with elite size and rim protection.

One of the main appeals with Boozer and why many people, including myself, view him as the best prospect in the class is his elite processing. So why not pair him with another top-tier processor in Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz?

The fit of two high-level playmakers and all-around scorers is enticing. And yes, I get neither player has elite athletic juice, but still, they'd be an ideal fit alongside each other.

The Grizzlies have some nice young players, including Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, but this draft should dictate their true identity going forward. In this case, Memphis would lean into an identity around disciplined high-IQ basketball and offensive versatility. That makes a lot of sense to me in an NBA increasingly trending toward high feel.

Darryn Peterson and Morez Johnson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Frankly, it would be a surprise if the Grizzlies pass up on Boozer. He checks all the analytical boxes that the franchise values and fills a clear position of need. But what if the Utah Jazz take him with the second pick? The Grizzlies would have to pivot. And taking Darryn Peterson would be a great consolation prize. Heck, many people would argue that's a more favorable outcome for Memphis given Peterson's upside as an on-ball creator.

With Ja Morant likely to be traded this offseason, the Grizzlies could benefit from some extra perimeter creation, making Peterson a logical fit even if you view him as an off-guard. If everything goes right, Peterson could be an elite three-level scorer and a top-tier star. At the very least, his knockdown shooting will make him a high-scoring off-guard.

In most classes, Peterson would be a clear-cut top-two pick despite the injury risk.

If the Grizzlies address their need for a perimeter player with their No. 3 pick, it would be logical to target a versatile forward with their No. 16 pick and there might not be a better option than Michigan's Morez Johnson. Without a doubt, Johnson is one of the best defenders in this year's class. He guards numerous positions on the ball and wreaks havoc off the ball as a defensive playmaker.

The Grizzlies are long removed from "The Grit and Grind era," but Johnson could be a nice callback to this. Offensively, he is merely a play-finisher at this juncture, but his athletic gifts could allow him to be more.

For the Grizzlies to get one of the best offensive and defensive players in the class is an outcome that's hard to argue with.

Caleb Wilson and Ebuka Okorie

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It would be surprising if the Grizzlies selected Caleb Wilson, presumably passing on Boozer or Peterson, but stranger things have happened. I would note that the Grizzlies selecting Wilson would more likely be in the event that Peterson falls.

Even though he's mostly remained the consensus fourth-ranked prospect, Wilson offers a ton of two-way promise and is an athletic monster. As noted with Boozer, the Grizzlies could certainly use another forward. Wilson doesn't offer nearly as much offensive polish as Boozer does, but he does provide more athletic juice.

If the Grizzlies draft Wilson, it would make a lot of sense to pair him with a player who has a similar playstyle. Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie is a different type of player from Wilson. Regardless, his elite speed and general athleticism would make him a nice complement to Wilson.

Going back to the theme of establishing an identity, Wilson and Okorie would help the Grizzlies lean into speed, athleticism and length. This would also be a nice fit for Coward, who is the Grizzlies' existing young building block.

Overall, the Grizzlies have numerous options with their two first-round picks and it's hard to imagine a scenario where they don't walk out of draft night as massive winners.

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