3 NBA rookies the Bucks will wish they had drafted instead of Brayden Burries or Nate Ament

The Stark words, Winter is coming, apply to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are about to enter a long and dark period in franchise history. Milwaukee still does not own its first-round picks for the next several years, while the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade only returned three role players and a tertiary "star" in Tyler Herro, who probably won't stay for much longer than a cup of coffee.

If there's a source of optimism for the fanbase, it's rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament — the 10th and 13th overall picks in June's NBA Draft, respectively. Burries was especially impressive in Summer League, while Ament was a top-five recruit coming out of high school. Then again, it's hard to nail two picks in the same draft, and neither Burries nor Ament is without flaws. Given the spotty track record of this Bucks front office when it comes to talent evaluation, it wouldn't be the least bit shocking if Milwaukee ends up with regrets. These rookies, in particular, could end up as missed opportunities.

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Dailyn Swain

Dailyn Swain went 15th overall to the Bulls in what was considered a mild surprise. But Swain was ranked No. 8 on FanSided's big board, so if anything, I'm of the belief he should have gone much higher. Swain struggled mightily in Summer League, but anyone taking Summer League stock to the bank is a fool. Swain was among the most efficient isolation scorers in college basketball, with real chops as a playmaker and defender.

It's not hard to understand why others aren't so high on Swain, as non-shooting wings are increasingly difficult to keep on the floor in high-leverage spots. Swain has solid touch indicators at the rim and free throw line, but his 3-point mechanics are clunkier than that rusted-over car with a "For Sale" sign in your neighborhood. Swain is not going to command much of any attention on the perimeter early on, which will ideal present its challenges.

That said, Swain has uncommon burst and dexterity attacking the rim. He's 6-foot-7 with handles that are advanced by guard standards, while his ability to turn the ball over and generate transition offense in a huge value add. If Swain can sharpen his processing skills and become even remotely effective shooting off the catch — which he can — there's legitimate star upside. Few prospects create advantages as easily and as often as Swain did at Texas.

Bennett Stirtz

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett Stirtz wound up going 16th to Oklahoma City, with the Thunder trading up a spot to grab him. Stirtz's senior season was a triumph, as he led a significantly undermanned Iowa team all the way to the Elite Eight. It's not fair to say Stirtz was a one-man show, but he was not far off. The Hawkeyes were not remotely as talented as No. 1 seed Florida, for example, whom Iowa dethroned in the NCAA Tournament.

Stirtz, who moved from Division-II to Drake to Iowa across five seasons, spent his entire college career under head coach Ben McCollum. The thing about Ben McCollum is: he runs a very slow, patient offense and he does not rest his stars. Stirtz averaged a hilarious 37.7 minutes per game as a senior in the Big Ten (down from 39.4 the season prior at mid-major Drake). He played all 160 minutes across four tournament games in March, showing uncommon grit and discipline when fatigued.

There will never come a time when Stirtz has to play so rigorously again. The NBA is faster, but he will get more breaks in between stints. And while Stirtz is older than your typical lottery pick, he's an outlier-good processor, with elite court vision out of the pick-and-roll and a gift for manipulating the defense with his eyes as well as his handles.

Stirtz needs to prove his mettle on defense in the NBA, first and foremost, but he's going to pick up NBA concepts quickly and flash that elite feel for the game, which is an underrated must-have for aspiring NBA stars. He's also a lights-out shooter with a nifty in-between game. There's a chance the Bucks let a franchise-caliber guard, or at least a very strong third- or fourth-best player, fall to OKC of all teams.

Aday Mara

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of OKC, the Thunder selected Aday Mara 12th overall, four spots before Stirtz. While Bucks fans probably weren't keen on drafting a 21-year-old, lumbering center with their first lottery pick of the post-Giannis era, Mara — FanSided's No. 5 prospect — was worth suffering on the optics front for a few months.

Mara faces a steep learning curve in the NBA, no doubt. He needs to get in better shape and prove he can handle the league's significant physicality. That said, it's rare to find 7-foot-3 centers who can impact the game as broadly as Mara. More than a run-jump finisher at the rim, Mara is a creative passer when stationed in the high post or working DHOs at the elbow. He can also rifle outlet passes off the rebound to spark transition offense.

Meanwhile, he was on the shortlist of the most impactful defenders in college basketball last season. The superteam around him at Michigan no doubt helped, but Mara is a hawking presence who materially changes how opponents approach scoring inside the arc. He's never going to be the 1A star on a contender, but few No. 10 overall picks really are. What Mara can become is an elite complementary piece in the Rudy Gobert or Ivica Zubac mold, if all breaks right.

That's not to say Mara is without risk, but he'd help set Milwaukee's defensive foundation for years to come. Myles Turner is on the decline and Kel'el Ware just is not that kind of presence.