All things considered, the Detroit Pistons are in a could-be-worse spot. Detroit is 10-6 while their All-NBA 23-year-old, Jalen Duren, remains out with a hamstring injury. He's only appeared in two games.

The drink-stirrer of their dynamic two-man game, Cade Cunningham, is expected to suit up versus the Orlando Magic in a critical NBA cup game Tuesday. Cunningham has a knee injury designation, but he is probable to look Franz Wagner in the eyes in a matchup between two of the best from the 2021 draft class.

Cade Cunningham is "probable" against the Orlando Magic

Cunningham has leveled up once again. The 6-foot-6 jumbo point guard has the highest true shooting percentage, free-throw rate, and lowest turnover percentage of his career through 15 games. Efficiency and turnovers were weak spots in Cunningham's game. He's worked to correct those flaws. The rise of on-ball Ausar Thompson does not hurt either. The Pistons are still banged up overall, missing two starters.

Full NBA injury report for Pistons vs. Magic

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Cade Cunningham Pistons Knee Probable Jalen Duren Pistons Hamstring Out Duncan Robinson Pistons Quad Out Ebuka Okorie Pistons Oblique Out Paolo Banchero Magic Ankle Out

The 2021 class is special. Cunningham is coming off a duel with 2021 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. Barnes bested Cunningham last Friday, floating the game-winner over Cunningham's fingers. The two guarded each other for much of the game. Matchup hunting can be smart basketball (at times); we know why it happens. But it was refreshing to watch the top two players on each team square off like they were at the park.

Wagner presents another challenge for Cunningham and the Pistons. Wagner's 3-point shot has left the building, maybe for good, but it has not diminished his impact. Wagner averages 25 points, a career-high eight assists, and seven boards a game. Wagner drives like the NBA court is GTA VI mission. He and Deni Avdija sit atop the drivers leaderboard.

Cunningham and the fifth-ranked defense Pistons have their hands full with 22 in Orlando. Cunningham has been spectacular, putting up 24, eight, and five. The big guard has plenty of success, but he's still missing his big man.

Pistons starting lineup and depth chart without Jalen Duren

Duren's absence is felt. Detroit was the No. 1 points-in-the-paint team last season. This year? They are middle of the pack at 16. Their 3-point attempts have skyrocketed for their standards (29th to 21st), but they miss their paint beast badly. Paul Reed steps up, but Detroit needs Duren.

Starter Position Bench Cade Cunningham PG Elijah Harkless Daniss Jenkins SG Isaiah Joe Kevin Huerter SF Ron Holland Ausar Thompson PF Javonte Green John Collins C Paul Reed

With injuries piling up, J.B. Bickerstaff has needed to turn to players like Elijah Harkless for quality guard minutes. He was plus-five in 14 minutes of action against the New Orleans Pelicans two games ago. Bickerstaff has needed to get creative with injuries at every positional level.

Reed has been a godsend. Impact metrics paint him as a top-of-the-league player. He's scrappy, sneakily skilled, and Tony Stark intelligent playing defensive lanes. Detroit still misses their rim-rocking young gun, though. Duren's been out for 14, going on 15, straight games. This team gets even better when he returns.