After a scorching 11-2 start, the Boston Celtics are starting to go off the rails, as they are currently on a four-game losing streak. Okay, look, every team has bad stretches in an 82-game regular season, and I fully expect the Celtics to still finish as a top-three seed. From that standpoint, off the rails might be harsh.

However, this stretch highlights some of my concerns with this team's status as title contenders. Frankly, concerns are an understatement. This roster is inherently flawed, and they shouldn't be taken seriously as contenders even if they win 50-plus regular-season games. Unless the Celtics shake things up at the deadline (which I'm not anticipating), they'll be frauds to me.

In short, the Celtics are overly reliant on Jayson Tatum, lack ball-handling, and their offense is overly dependent on 3-point shooting.

The Celtics are asking too much of Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Worryingly, two of the Celtics' losses were to sub .500 teams, including the previously one-win Sacramento Kings. And despite their 9-8 record, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors should count as a below .500 team.

The Celtics' most recent two losses in particular highlight their over-reliance on Tatum. On Sunday night against the Warriors, Tatum recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. At halftime, he scored 23 of their 43 points. In the second half, the Warriors dialed up the pressure on Tatum, constantly double-teaming him.

Sure, Tatum made the right reads, but his teammates couldn't hit shots, and nobody other than an over-the-hill Mike Conley provided the ball-handling boost that the Celtics needed. Derrick White (14 points) and Luka Garza (10) were the only other Celtics in double figures. And since he shot 6-for-21, White's 14 points are more pathetic than impressive.

Now, this loss came without Paul George. Regardless, the Celtics should be able to beat the Warriors without Curry, and their lack of dependable complementary scoring is an issue. Payton Pritchard has disappointed immensely. The man once hailed as the Celtics' version of Jalen Brunson is averaging 12.9 points, a steep decline from his 17 PPG average last season. Pritchard is nothing more than a high-end yet erratic bench player.

While George has had high moments (and frankly exceeded my expectations), he can't consistently pick up the slack without Tatum. We saw this in the Kings game. Tatum was sidelined, and PG shot 6-for-21 as the No. 1 option. Simply put, a title-level team shouldn't need their best player to beat the Kings.

George is good at taking advantage of weaker matchups, which can lead to big nights, but when asked to scale up as the No. 1 option, he can't. Plus, like nearly the whole team, George is overly dependent on his jump shot. We also saw some of George's inconsistencies when he shot 3-for-12 against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday.

Say what you will about Jaylen Brown, but he is a better creator and finisher than George. This is why I could never get behind the trade. I don't want to fault George too much, because he's largely been really good, and the Celtics' secondary scoring issues extend far beyond him.

White's offensive slump is a massive issue, and perhaps the biggest concern for the Celtics' secondary scoring. He is averaging just 12.8 points while shooting 28.9 percent from the field. Yes, his defense remains elite, but the Celtics need more dependable scoring from him. Not only is White struggling to hit shots, but he's not a dynamic ball-handler or high-level creator. His shooting struggles date back to last season, and it's fair to expect they'll continue.

Against the Warriors, he passed up opportunities to shoot and attack. When teams loaded up on Tatum, their starting point guard can't take pressure off him as a ball-handler or shooter. We saw that against the Warriors, Nuggets, and Orlando Magic. It's a massive problem, and one that will only get worse in a playoff setting.

To make matters worse, Mitchell Robinson has been borderline unplayable (granted, he's missed the past two games), so last year's concerns about their center rotation remain relevant.

The Celtics' 3-point reliance is a reflection of a flawed roster

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the long-standing criticisms people have of the Celtics is their reliance on 3-point shooting. The Celtics rank 27th in rim frequency and second in 3-point frequency, per Cleaning the Glass.

The league's best offenses have multiple ways to beat you. Boston's has one: make a lot of 3-pointers.

Of course, the Celtics won a championship playing with this style. The problem is they no longer have the personnel to outshoot all of their opponents. In fact, the Celtics are on pace to rank outside the top-10 in 3-point percentage for the first time in the Joe Mazzulla era. This worked great with Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and when White could hit shots. Now it simply doesn't. And even then, there was some volatility to this identity.

Speaking of White, he clearly benefited from playing alongside more talented rosters, and the past two seasons have highlighted this. Furthermore, the Celtics' 3-point-centric offense works because they have two elite advantage creators with Tatum and Brown. Now, they have one and are generating worse shots.

Mazzulla always said his system is about generating two-on-ones. That's harder to do now. At the same time, I can't fault Mazzulla for playing the math game. Nobody outside of Tatum can consistently generate self-created rim pressure. As such, even if they don't have elite shooting, leaning into shooting a bunch of triples makes some level of sense. Give Mazzulla more guys who can pressure the rim, and the Celtics don't play this style. I guarantee that.

After last season's blown 3-1 lead in the playoffs, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted the Celtics need more rim pressure. Instead of fixing this problem, he traded their best rim-pressure guy for another 3-point-reliant player.

To be clear, Boston will bounce back from this losing streak. The Celtics' defense is still really good. They have good role players throughout the roster, and a top-10 player in the league.

When the playoffs roll around, though, the Celtics' lack of creation outside of Tatum and inability to get to the rim will make their offense predictable, and it will send them home early. While many will scream about Mazzulla's coaching style or perhaps say that Tatum isn't a true No. 1, Stevens will truly be the man at fault.