Dallas Mavericks projected starting lineup and rotation after Zaccharie Risacher trade

Creative lineups and unconventional positions could define their rotation as they aim for improvement this season.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Atlanta Hawks agreed to a three-team trade. While the headline of the move was Lu Dort going to Atlanta in exchange for three second-round picks, Dallas landed 2024 No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, while sending Ryan Nembhard to the Hawks.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

The Mavericks are the biggest winners of this move in my book, as they are buying low on an intriguing young player. But how does Risacher fit in with their team, and what does their lineup now look like?

Projected Mavericks starting lineup and rotation after Zaccharie Risacher trade

STARTERS POSTION BENCH Kyrie Irving PG Marcus Sasser Max Christie SG Klay Thompson Cooper Flagg SF Naji Marshall, Zaccharie Risacher P.J. Washington PF Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama Dereck Lively C Daniel Gafford

The Mavericks took a risk-free flier on Risacher. He wasn't exactly at a position of need, as you can see the Mavericks have a fairly loaded forward room. Still, lead executive Masai Ujiri loves versatile forwards with plus positional size, so it makes sense to double down on this identity, especially given the price they paid to land Risacher.

Despite the Mavericks' forward room looking pretty loaded, Risacher should be given some real minutes. Unlike the Hawks, Dallas is a rebuilding team. They are looking to find players who are long-term fits alongside Cooper Flagg, and Risacher could be exactly that. Likewise, they could be more open to running a deeper rotation.

With the Mavericks currently being over the roster limit, it wouldn't be a surprise if they looked to shop some of their veteran forwards/wings, including P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall. These moves could open up some sizable minutes for Risacher.

If things generally stay the same and the Mavericks enter the year with a loaded forward rotation, I would expect them to lean into some unconventional lineups and once again explore playing Cooper Flagg at point guard. Marcus Sasser hasn't proven to be a clear rotational player, and the Mavs' forwards are their strength.

Mavericks need to free up minutes for Zaccharie Risacher

Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Even if trading for Risacher wasn't a major investment, it's fair to expect that they'd want to give him some minutes. Ditto for Santi Aldama, who they traded for earlier this summer. First-round pick Morez Johnson Jr. is also a favorite of Dusty May, and he too should earn minutes. The point is that to provide minutes for their wings and forwards, the Mavs might have to get creative.

Risacher doesn't have star upside, and he shouldn't have been the No. 1 pick. However, he could very well be a high-quality complementary forward with a 3-and-D-like skill set. Lest we forget, he was the Rookie of the Year runner-up. Even though Risacher fell out of favor with the Hawks, he's far from a useless player, and buying low on him makes a ton of sense for Dallas.

The Mavericks have done a great job of surrounding Flagg with size, length and versatility this offseason, and Risacher is the latest addition to this identity.

While Dallas might not be ready to surge up the standings, with Kyrie Irving returning and some nice additions to their forward room, they should take a step in the right direction after a subpar 26-win season.

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