NBA Draft prospects the Bucks must target extra with NBA Draft picks from a Giannis trade

Potential deals with the Heat or Celtics could land Milwaukee picks at No. 13 or No. 27 this year, in addition to their own pick at No. 10.

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for life after Giannis Antetokounmpo and need to maximize any draft picks from a trade.

Slowly but surely, the Milwaukee Bucks seem to be coming around to the conclusion that it's time to move on from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The challenge for GM Jon Horst and his front office staff will be to reenergize the franchise by landing serious talent with whatever draft capital they receive in a trade for the former MVP.

Part of that calculus will surely require the Bucks to find a potential difference maker at No. 10. That isn't the lofty pick the front office hoped they might receive with a touch of lottery luck, but some intriguing options should be on the board for Milwaukee to consider.

The Bucks should also expect to receive at least one additional first rounder in any potential Giannis deal. The Heat and Celtics are both being prominently mentioned in potential trades and both teams have that sort of draft capital to leverage. The Heat can dangle the No. 13 pick while the Celtics only have the 27th selection to offer. Bucks fans prepared to imagine life without their superstar should start to focus in on a multitude of draft prospects.

Mikel Brown could give the Bucks a premium perimeter option

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bucks need to drastically upgrade their backcourt if they want to thrive in the post-Giannis era. Neither Ryan Rollins nor Kevin Porter Jr. is going to stop Milwaukee from spending a premium pick on a lead guard.

Mikel Brown would represent a gamble at No. 10, but it's a risk worth taking for Milwaukee. If they end up with the No. 13 pick from the Heat and Brown is still on the board — taking him would be a no-brainer. The former Louisville star is one of the best shooters in this year's draft class, and he also flashed playmaking chops via the pick-and-roll at Louisville. Injuries during his one season in college, combined with some questions about his lack of physicality, will push him down to the bottom of the top 10.

It will take Brown some time before he's ready to contribute to winning basketball in the NBA, but the Bucks can afford to be patient. Drafting him at 10 or 13 would give them a young, exciting lead guard for fans to get excited about.

Nate Ament could be Giannis-lite for the Bucks

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The odds of any rookie serving as a like-for-like replacement for Giannis are almost non-existent. Nate Ament could at least give Milwaukee fans some of what they'll lose when their franchise cornerstone departs.

Proponents of Ament point to the smoothness he plays with at 6-foot-10 as the biggest reason why he'll thrive in the NBA. He flashed brilliance at Tennessee despite the lack of spacing or creativity available in the Volunteers' offense.

Critics of Ament have understandable concerns about the lack of force present in his game. He will need to get much stronger at the next level to stand up to the stress of an 82-game regular season.

In the end, shooting ability will be Ament's biggest swing skill at the pro level. If his stroke develops to the point where he can stress defenders on the wing, he has star potential. That's an outcome the Bucks could really benefit from if they receive the No. 13 pick from Miami.

Meleek Thomas could be a contributor for the Bucks at No. 27

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Any Celtics deal for Giannis would almost certainly require the No. 27 pick to find its way to Milwaukee. It will be a challenge for the Bucks to land a difference-maker at that spot in the draft.

Instead, the Bucks should focus their energies on a player with some chance to turn into a quality starter. Meleek Thomas has a lot of wildness in his game, but it's easy to see how he could turn into a meaningful contributor in the backcourt.

At the very least, Thomas' shooting ability does permit him to comfortably profile as a third guard once he adjusts to life in the league. His ballhandling does give him the upside to be a starting combo guard if things break right for him. He's the right type of prospect for the Bucks to bet on at No. 27.

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