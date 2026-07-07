NBA rumors: Nuggets 'truly believe' they can land LeBron; Heat, Cavs or Warriors for DeRozan

Nikola Jokić has made it clear where his long-term future lies, but the Nuggets immediate plans could still shake up the league.

DeMar DeRozan is generating serious interest from multiple contenders despite questions about his fit and recent production.

The Nuggets remain confident they can attract LeBron James, who has kept all options close to the vest this offseason.

After the initial deluge of NBA free agency, the news stream has slowed considerably. We are waiting on Jalen Duren and James Harden, yes, but the only major wild card left is LeBron James.

Is he really even a wild card? Most signs point to Cleveland, which makes the most narrative sense. But then again, it's all speculation at this stage. LeBron is playing his cards close to the vest.

As the rumor mill percolates and we wait on the next domino to fall, here's what you need to know:

Nuggets 'truly believe' LeBron James is considering them

Jamal Murray, LeBron James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LeBron is keeping the Nuggets 'in the dark' but there's belief he will consider Denver

Owner Josh Kroenke's relationship with LeBron is a 'convenient and positive entry point'

The Denver Nuggets are one of six teams reportedly in the mix for LeBron James. While a reunion with his hometown Cavaliers remains the expected outcome, LeBron will not meet with any teams. He is delegating the investigative work to his agent, Rich Paul, and will make a decision once all the information is in front of him.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Nuggets "truly believe they’re still in it" when it comes to the LeBron sweepstakes. James has a longstanding relationship with Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke. Amick also notes that Denver has "some of the country’s best golf courses," with only a two-hour, 15-minute flight from L.A. to Denver. We should expect LeBron to keep roots in Los Angeles, regardless of where he ends up.

The root of the appeal, of course, is that LeBron would team up with the greatest player in the world, Nikola Jokić. Their combined brainpower would be unlike anything we've ever seen. There's a credible argument that those of the two greatest on-court processors in recent NBA history. Jokić and LeBron are two inherently unselfish superstars. They elevate teammates and should form an instant symbiosis together.

Denver has done very little to shake up the roster this offseason. Peyton Watson's restricted free agency stands out as a major domino that is yet to fall, but if LeBron is open to signing a minimum contract — and if Nuggets ownership is willing to pay the luxury tax — that roster is absolutely championship caliber.

Heat and Cavaliers emerge as DeMar DeRozan landing spots

DeMar DeRozan - Sacramento Kings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

'The most chatter' is around Miami and Cleveland as potential DeMar DeRozan destinations

He could also seek to return home, with the Clippers a 'more likely' landing spot than the Lakers

DeMar DeRozan is officially a free agent after being waived by the Sacramento Kings. He becomes one of the best value propositions on the market — a former All-Star available at potentially the league minimum salary.

While DeRozan's production and impact has waned in recent years, he still put up 18.4 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. His pedigree as a three-time All-NBA forward goes without saying. Naturally, there's interest.

According to Matt George of Sactown Sports 1140, the teams garnering "the most chatter" around DeRozan's free agency are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Cleveland just re-upped Donovan Mitchell on a four-year max extension, with designs on reuniting with LeBron James. The Heat — also a player in the LeBron sweepstakes — just traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.

As George notes, DeRozan grew up in Compton and has long flirted with a return home. The Lakers appear to be out on DeRozan, but he mentions the LA Clippers as a potentially realistic/ landing spot.

DeRozan is a skilled mid-range scorer and a legitimate creator on the wing, but his low 3-point volume and compromising defense make him a uniquely challenging fit, especially when asked to shoulder significant usage. His role will probably diminish with whichever team lands him, but Cleveland and Miami do not feel like especially strong basketball fits. Do not be shocked if another "surprise" team enters the fray eventually.

Nikola Jokic plans on finishing his career in Denver

Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jokić tells reporters in Serbia that he plans to re-sign in Denver next summer and spend his entire career with the Nuggets

Jokić can sign a five-year max contract next summer, as opposed to extending for four years right now

Nikola Jokić recently declined to sign an extension with the Nuggets this offseason, which naturally raised a few eyebrows. Any time a generational talent isn't under lock and key, the NBA media machine with churn out speculation about their future. With Denver coming off of a fairly disappointing season, it was only natural to wonder if Jokić was finally applying a bit of pressure to the Nuggets front office.

That does not appear to be the case. Denver is, as mentioned above, in the LeBron sweepstakes, but the Nuggets are otherwise running it back from the look of things. And in a recent media scrum in Serbia, where Jokić is competing with the national team, he made it clear he wants to finish his career with the Nuggets.

"My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my life" (h/t The Hoop Central).

S obzirom da od danas slobodni agenti mogu da potpisuju ugovore sa NBA timovima, pitao sam Nikolu #Jokić-a kakvi su njegovi planovi i razmišljanja tim povodom:



"Moja ideja je da potpišem sledećeg leta i da ostanem do kraja života (karijere) u Denveru" pic.twitter.com/LXcR5gnmna — Marko Ljubomirović (@LjubomirovicM) July 6, 2026

The comes after Jokić said he plans to be "a Nugget forever" in April. As Sam Amick of The Athletic notes, Jokić will have a chance to sign a five-year extension next summer, which would pay him in the ballpark of $80 million at age 37. The chance to receive max money so late into his 30s, as opposed to signing a four-year deal now, is the driving force behind the decision.

"The decision is strictly business oriented," he told reporters.

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