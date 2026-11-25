After years of being overlooked and underrated, the center position is back at the narrative forefront of NBA basketball. Every team is looking for size, rim protection, rebounding.

Victor Wembanyama is the obvious headliner for this modern era, but so many different kinds of centers are providing value. From throwback giants in the post (Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan), to the switchy Swiss Army Knifes (Bam Adebayo) and vertical lob threats (Jarrett Allen), there are myriad paths to impact at the five spot. Let's rank the best centers in the NBA.

Honorable mentions: Domantas Sabonis, Ivica Zubac, Day'Ron Sharpe, Brook Lopez, Paul Reed

15. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

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Injuries have decimated OKC's frontcourt, but Isaiah Hartenstein continues apace as one of the NBA's most bankable dirty work extraordinaires. He's never going to put up sexy stat lines or take over a game, but Hartenstein has the basics of the center position down to a refined science. He sets sturdy screens, distributes sharply on the short roll, and finishes proficiently on the interior with a nifty collection of hook shots and floaters.

Hartenstein is ultimately a limited scorer at the end of the day, but he's the bedrock of a dominant Thunder defense. His size and anticipation on the back line is what empowers the Thunder's batallion of perimeter stoppers — and, when healthy, Chet Holmgren as a weak-side roamer. OKC does not win a title, much less remain competitive with half their core on the injured list, without Hartenstein's stabilizing presence.

14. Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

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The Celtics' success is a true collective effort, spearheaded of course by the superpowered wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Paul George. An underrated cog in the machine, however, is Neemias Queta. He's a lightning bolt defensively, able to navigate vast spaces and provide a forceful deterrent at the rim. Boston's swarming defense thrives on connectivity and communication. Queta is the foundation upon which it's built, at least in tandem with Mitchell Robinson.

He's also underrated as a connector offensively, working DHOs and flowing into short roll passes. He's a power finisher on the interior, with a monster presence on the offensive glass. Boston does not come out of the gate this strong without Queta taking a leap. If he continues this flirtation with the 3-point line, there's an even higher gear to reach.

13. Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

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Donovan Clingan has turned himself into a legitimate pick-and-pop threat, against all odds. That just adds another layer to his extremely impactful two-way skill set. Portland's guard depth and Deni Avdija's continued star ascent are often credited for their leap to contention, but Clingan is quietly essential. He sets the edge on defense with his supermassive presence at the rim. That 7-foot-7 wingspan is quite the deterrent for opponents hoping to pick up an easy bucket inside.

Clingan's shooting is a pleasant development, but it's far from his only contribution offensively. He's a power finisher on the interior; he sets loud screens to free up Portland's guards, then can roll into the mid-range and pose a varied threat. The "giant center" is very much back in style in the NBA, with Clingan leading the vanguard on that revolution.

12. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

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An early-season minutes restriction forced Memphis to slow play Zach Edey's reintegration, but the Grizzlies are still significantly better with him on the floor versus off. The two-time Wooden Award winner has smoothly reinvented his game for the NBA stage. Edey can still toy with mismatches in the post (of which there are many), but these days he's more focused on establishing deep position and wrecking opposing defenses as the roll man. He's also near automatic at the rim.

Edey helps on the margins, too, with elite rebounding (especially on the offensive glass) and rim protection. Beyond the blocked shots, Edey redirects so many drives and forces opponents to second-guess on the interior. He's still working to establish a healthy baseline and ramp up his involvement, but Edey is a per-minute monster who radically improves Memphis' process on both ends.

11. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

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Cleveland is due for a foundational shake-up, but Jarrett Allen can't be blamed for their struggles. At least not from an individual standpoint, as he continues to smother the baseline on defense, vacuum up rebounds, and provide an invaluable above-rim target for Cleveland's guards. Allen is never going to reinvent the wheel, but he really sets the standard for his archetype at the center position. He's a premium lob threat and shot-blocker, who makes full use of his special athletic gifts.

Allen is well suited to this modern game, even without a jumper or much of a perimeter game to speak of. He can navigate space on defense, playing cat-and-mouse on pick-and-rolls. He can hedge and recover. He can play at the level and switch in a pitch. He can hang in the shadows and detonate on unassuming shot attempts inside. He plays his role to a T, and never overextends himself.

10. Walker Kessler, Los Angeles Lakers

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The Lakers caught heat for giving up the majority of their remaining draft capital (and $129.5 million) to sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler in the offseason, but it's hard to knock the move right now. He will need to stay healthy, of course, but when Kessler is on the floor, he exerts a massive influence on both ends. Few signings are a better example of why team-specific context matters so much. Luka Doncic was always going to bring to absolute best out of Kessler.

Utah was never able to utilize Kessler so effectively as a roll man and lob threat offensively. Doncic (and to a lesser extent, Austin Reaves) are spoon-feeding Kessler easy looks at the rim, which he converts with supreme efficiency. He's also creating a ton of second-chance points on the offensive glass while sticking on the shortlist of truly elite rim protectors. Kessler does all the small things at an incredibly high level. You don't need the most advanced skill set to be an elite big man.

9. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

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It's becoming harder to square the positives and negatives of the Rudy Gobert experience. He has multiple games this season with zero made field goals. He's shooting 54 percent at the rim, down from 73 percent a year ago. That is an extremely worrisome development for a center whose offensive value is tied almost exclusively to dunks and lobs.

Then again, Gobert remains the absolute creme de la creme when it comes to rim protectors. The block numbers are down, but Gobert's length and mere presence — the fear he strikes into opponents — is a total game-changer. The Wolves are an elite defensive unit despite the LaMelo Ball trade and the associated volatility on the perimeter. He's an elite rebounder besides, and the on-off numbers reflect Gobert's essential nature, even if the warts are more extreme than ever. He's trending down, no doubt, but it's not yet time to sell all your Gobert stock.

8. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

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After a months-long stalemate in free agency, Jalen Duren still got his $200 million payday from the Pistons. It was well earned, if not exactly risk-free. It's rare to see 22-year-olds exerting an All-NBA impact on the floor. An early-season hamstring injury put a stopper on any ascending momentum, but Duren has teased further progress as a rim protector and overall defensive anchor. He's also elite on the glass, while his role in Detroit's offense is simply beyond replication — even with a top-notch backup in Paul Reed.

Duren is extremely valuable as a pick-and-roll partner for Cade Cunningham. He applies major force as a screener and can finish with power on the interior, while mixing in more touch shots and floaters as needed. He's a better passer on the short roll than he gets credit for, too, with an appreciably low turnover rate. Duren is still a star on the rise. Detroit took a risk in re-signing him to such a substantial sum, but it's hard to imagine this Pistons team reaching its ceiling without Duren in the mix.

7. Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards

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Washington is a complete trainwreck right now and we really all should've seen it coming. There's not much Anthony Davis can do to mitigate the disastrous Trae Young signing, nor the overwhelming youth and inexperience that permeates every aspect of the Wizards' process on both ends of the floor. Still, Davis continues to produce in ways reminiscent of the two-way superstar he once was.

Davis is more play-finisher than offensive centerpiece nowadays, but he remains dominant on the interior and prolific in the mid-range. The rebounding his dipped ever so slightly, but even with a decade of injury baggage to weigh him down, Davis exhibits active hands on defense and a will to impact shots at the rim. He is far and away the best player on the Wizards right now; if only the team around him could support the same winning ambitions Davis himself possesses.

6. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

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Alperen Sengun hit a skid last season, but he has come roaring back to remind us why — at just 24 years old — he is one of the most exciting young talents in basketball today. Sengun won't hit 50 percent of his 3s for an entire year, but he's ramping up his volume and looking far more proficient in the mid-range, to boot. Sengun is not without his warts, but how many NBA centers can truly and effectively operate as a No. 1 option? He's on track for career best assist-to-turnover splits, using his gravity as a post-up threat to spin off quality looks for his teammates.

Sengun operates at a rhythm all his own. He does not need speed or explosiveness; instead he has strength and unpredictability. He bowls over smaller defenders and dances around bigger opponents, with footwork ripped straight out of the textbook, but also completely singular in nature. Sengun just understands, on a preternatural level, how to mix his cadences and leave a defender grasping at straws. He has also made real strides, both in terms of process and effort, as a defender. Sengun is moving his feet in space and applying more force on the interior. He is no longer a revolving door, as past critics may have claimed.

5. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

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It took a couple weeks for Bam Adebayo to find his space in the Heat offense next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Miami has engineered a quick and emphatic turnaround. The 83-point game will live on in history as one of the wildest single-game explosions of all time and a dramatic misrepresentation of what makes Adebayo special. He has expanded his skill set, no doubt. He can bomb 3s, attack the mid-range and operate as a go-to scorer of sorts. But Adebayo's value is still rooted in his all-world defense.

Adebayo can block shots and play the traditional role of rim protector, but he's so much more than that. He's the best switch big in the NBA; he can mirror guards on the perimeter and stonewall power wings hoping to drive the lane. He's a true five-position defender, of which precious few exist. He also has incredibly sticky hands, able to jump on lazy passes and play the pickpocket. That results in transition offense, where Adebayo is more dangerous than ever bulldozing coast-to-coast.

4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

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Joel Embiid's season is off to an incredibly uneven start. He can't move like he used to, plus he's adjusting to a new role in Philadelphia's star-studded lineup, which leaves him floating on the perimeter more often and with fewer opportunities to build a natural rhythm offensively. It's easy enough to say Embiid is on the decline (he is) and should rank lower on this list, especially when there's so much baked-in uncertainty due to his health.

That said, Embiid remains an overwhelmingly positive force on the court. He is the anchor of Philadelphia's defense — the Sixers still can't seem to generate a stop when he's on the bench — and there are still precious few real answers to him offensively, unless he's just missing shots. Embiid draws doubles anywhere inside the arc. He is more frequently establishing deep post position before the catch, which LeBron James can reward better than any of Embiid's former running mates. He is picking apart scrambling defenses as a short roll passer. He is still very comfortable in the mid-range, and the 3s should start to fall eventually. Embiid has always been a slow starter, but there are signs of an imminent take-off (assuming he can stay healthy, as always).

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

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Karl-Anthony Towns continues to evolve his offensive approach for the Knicks. He's a tried and true spot-up shooter, with the muscle to carve out buckets in the post. More and more, however, New York is unleashing him as a playmaker. The DHOs with Jalen Brunson are a hit. KAT can set up shop on the elbow and let the offense unfurl around him. He's so smart and so versatile; very few bigs can expand and contract their skill set like Towns.

The reason Towns is a champion and one of the absolute best centers in the NBA, however, is his improved defense. He's still not a titanic rim protector, but Towns is very agile in space and he's applying his physicality far more liberally than he did early in his career. Towns is quick to jump a passing lane or rip a steal from an unsuspecting ball-handler crossing his path, too. He's handsy, active and extremely effortful, with a strong rebounding presence to boot. In short: KAT has become the ultimate Swiss Army Knife center.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

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For the first time in half a decade, Nikola Jokic feels mortal. He does not look like the consensus best player in basketball right now. There are plenty of theories out there, pointing to age or past injuries or even effort, but to describe Jokic as "on the decline" is probably disingenuous, or at least premature. It's early in the season and he remains an extremely positive force. The basketball IQ, the rugged toughness and effortless touch — none of that has disappeared.

The most readily apparent signs of regression are Jokic's 3-point shooting and his offensive rebounding. He has never been the most spectacular defender either, but recent years have seen Jokic become a straight-up liability at times. All of those concerns are valid, but it's hard to overstate Jokic's talent for manipulation. He compromises a defense so thoroughly and exploits even the slightest advantage. He can still score from anywhere on the interior or in the mid-range, with feathery touch and pristine footwork. He can still conjure passes no other NBA player would dream of. The bones of Jokic's greatness remain. If this next chapter of his NBA career is as a top-10 player (rather than top-one), Denver is still in a good place.

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

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There's no way around Victor Wembanyama at No. 1. Jokic still has seniority, and there's time for an in-season comeback, but San Antonio's 22-year-old wunderkind (or "prodige," in French) has effectively broken the game of basketball. At least to the extent any one player can break it. Wemby is on a generational trajectory as a defender. He's averaging almost four blocks per game and he impacts dozens more shots every night. There is no greater geometrical force in the NBA than Wemby's influence as a defender. He completely changes how opposing offenses organize and operate.

Wemby is also taking a noticeable leap offensively. The Spurs are leaning into his unblockable height advantage around the rim, deploying Wemby more often as a roll man and lob target. Wemby has, in the past, made his life more difficult than it needed to be as a scorer. He can still hit the funky, off-balance 3s and tough mid-range fadeaways, but when Wemby imposes his will on the interior, there's next to nothing opponents can do to stop it. He's turning the ball over less on career-high usage as well. He is on path to become the greatest player in the world, with his first (of many) MVP award in sight.