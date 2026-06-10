These Celtics are as good as gone if Boston drafts a replacement at No. 27

The choice between a big man or a scoring wing at the end of the first round will determine which veteran moves on and which gets another chance.

How they use their pick will send clear signals about the future of several current players and their free agency strategy.

Even without Jayson Tatum for the bulk of the season, the Boston Celtics were able to secure the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. With Tatum back, they were optimistic heading into the playoffs but collapsed in the first round, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

This is a huge summer for the Celtics as they look to reset and get back to championship contention. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the table, although they haven't broadcast any willingness to part with Jaylen Brown. Other smaller trades are possible and they'll certainly be shopping for bargains in free agency. Their other lever for improvement is the 2026 NBA Draft, where they hold the No. 27 and No. 40 picks. They'll have plenty of solid options at both spots and what they do could ultimately mean these players aren't back for another run.

Dalano Banton

To be fair, Banton probably won't be with the Celtics next season regardless of who they draft. The 26-year-old point guard only appeared in four games for Boston last season and didn't do much to stand out. He has great size and a strong defensive reputation, and Boston does have a club option for him next year,. But this is an end-of-the-bench roster spot and they're probably better off filling it with someome with more potential upside.

If the Celtics were going to look for a deep-bench point guard option to try and develop, Christian Anderson from Texas Tech could be a fit. He's likely to be available around the end of the first-round and Sam LaFrance of Hardwood Houdini tabbed Anderson as great fit in our FanSided interactive Big Board:

"Christian Anderson would give the Celtics some much-needed offensive firepower. A team that failed to score more than 100 points in their final three playoff games could use his elite shooting, brilliant pick-and-roll play, and strong playmaking abilities. Of course, for any of that to matter, Anderson will have to show that he can defend at an NBA level at just 6’3”. He’d also have to be comfortable fitting in without the ball."

Ron Harper Jr.

Boston Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Harper — the older brother of Dylan Harper — had his moments this season, appearing in 26 games and averaging just over 11 minutes per game. His per-36 minute averages worked out to 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals — which is pretty solid. However, Harper is now 26-years-old and there's not much reason to think he has a big leap coming. At this point, he's a solid deep bench option but, like with Banton, the Celtics might be better served finding a younger player with more upside to fill those minutes.

If they opt to take a big at No. 27, it might make sense to pick up his club option and keep him around next season. But if they go for a wing or scoring option, it could be a sign that he's gone. Anderson, mentioned above, could also be a pick that pushes Harper off the roster. But LaFrance also identified several other scoring guards who could be available in that range and be appealing for Boston — Isaiah Evans of Duke and Meleek Thomas of Arkansas.

Evans profiles as more of a 3-and-D role player. He's already a strong outside shooter and competes hard on defense even if he's not a standout at that end. Thomas is smaller but comes with a lot more juice as an on-ball creator and might have more upside to grow outside the 3-and-D role.

Nikola Vučević

Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Vučević is an unrestricted free agent and rumors are he's likely to leave Boston, regardless of that they pick up in the draft. They acquired him at the trade deadline for Anfernee Simons, looking to shore up a thing frontcourt rotation and didn't get nearly as much out of his versatile offensive skill set as they were hoping.

The Celtics also got solid performances from Neemias Queta and Luka Garza during the regular season but this is still a position of need with or without Vucevic back on the roster. Vučević helps the offense but doesn't offer much at the other end. Queta's contributions are more balanced but don't really stand out at either end. Garza was a surprise but his ceiling is probably still a solild backup.

The Celtics will look at a couple options to upgrade at center but using the No. 27 pick could help them hedge their bets and let them really cut Vučević loose. If they go this route, prospects like Tarris Reed Jr., Henri Veesaar and Chris Cenac Jr. could make a lot of sense. FanSided NBA Draft expert had the Celtics taking Veesar in his latest mock draft and explained how he could fit in:

"Veesaar can very credibly replace some, if not all, of the Vučević minutes. He's a skilled connector on offense, able to deliver crisp passes on the short roll. He steps out comfortably behind the 3-point line and scores with smooth footwork on the interior. Veesaar's feel ports over to the defensive end, too. He's not a premium shot-blocker and there are concerns about his lighter frame, but Veesaar is seldom out of position and he stays engaged on every possession."

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