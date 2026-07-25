This 76ers-Lakers trade package reunites LeBron and Bronny

The move acts as a goodwill gesture to LeBron while granting the Lakers future draft assets as they transition fully to the Luka Dončić era.

Philadelphia would send two 2027 second-round picks to the Lakers for Bronny, waiving fringe roster players to make room for his defensive depth.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers guaranteed Bronny James' contract for the 2026-27 season, LeBron James Sr. announced his decision to sign elsewhere for the new season. We know his destination now. LeBron has signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

This was a stunning decision that throws a wrench into the Eastern Conference title race. And, while this probably is not the first question that popped to mind, one does eventually have to ask: will Bronny reunite with his father on the East Coast?

This 76ers-Lakers trade would send Bronny James to Philadelphia

Philadelphia has three second-round picks in what could be a historically thin 2027 NBA Draft, so this is hardly an egregious allocation of assets. If there was a handshake deal to trade for Bronny in order to lock down LeBron on a minimum contract, that's the price you pay.

The Sixers can waive the non-guaranteed contracts of Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry to open up roster space for the Jameses, with Bronny providing back-end depth on the wing.

Why the Sixers do this trade

Bronny James - Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do the Sixers need Bronny James more than Dalen Terry and Jabari Walker? No, not really. But again, this would essentially be a gesture of goodwill to LeBron, who's sacrificing both money and reps to help set the table for a star-studded Sixers roster.

Bronny has become something of a joke prospect ever since L.A. picked him 54th overall in 2024, but I think he's more of an NBA player than he gets credit for. That's not to say James Jr. is a rotation piece, or even that he'll have a long career after his father retires. But there's a chance he forges his own path in the league.

Dating back to high school, Bronny has always been an excellent perimeter defender. He's undersized for his largely off-ball role, but he can get stops at the point of attack. There's value in that. He was god-awful at USC after returning from a literal cardiac arrest, but James has flashed his defensive chops in the G League, and he even appeared in 42 games for the Lakers last season. He didn't do much, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes, but he made 38.6 percent of his 3s (up from 28.1 percent in a smaller sample as a rookie).

Odds are, Bronny will never be enough of a scorer to play every day. As a $2.2 million player at the back of your bench, however, he's not without utility. He made sporadic appearances in the Lakers' 2026 playoffs run. That was not a LeBron James mandate. That was JJ Redick finding situational utility in what Bronny offers.

He is not worth two second-round picks. This is still a bad value proposition in a vacuum. But, given the nonexistent scope of second-round talent expected to declare for the draft in 2027, it's a price the Sixers can stomach to help welcome LeBron.

Why the Lakers do this trade

Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick - Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's two second-round picks for a guy the Lakers never viewed as a real piece, no matter how often the Lakers told us they viewed him as a real piece. Again, Bronny is better than he gets credit for, but James Jr. tops out as a decent 14th/15th man on your roster without dramatic improvement. To turn his expiring rookie deal into two picks, even if they're throwaway picks, is a win.

This also allows the Lakers to fully purge themselves of the LeBron era and move full-steam ahead with Luka Dončić as their centerpiece. Bronny is not getting in Luka's way, of course, but there's symbolism to be gleamed from moving on.

James' family still lives in Los Angeles. There's no real indication that he wants a trade or that LeBron is demanding one. Knowing how LeBron pushed to get Bronny to L.A., however, it would be unsurprising if a trade to Philadelphia — where both get a chance to compete for a ring together — has appeal.

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