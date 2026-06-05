This Heat-Bucks trade would send Giannis to his preferred destination

Miami would send Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and multiple first-round picks to Milwaukee, allowing them to rebuild around young talent.

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to trade superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo before the upcoming NBA Draft, with the Miami Heat emerging as his top preferred landing

The Milwaukee Bucks want to come to a resolution on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future before the NBA Draft in a few weeks. While that could ultimately just mean Giannis signs a long-term extension and stays put, the tea leaves all point to a trade.

Among his preferred destinations, per NBA insider Marc Stein, is the Miami Heat.

"I’ve heard something similar from a few different teams since the Chicago draft combine: Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently—underline currently—most intrigue Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo," Stein wrote on The Stein Line (h/t Hot Hot Hoops).

Boston is not expected to factor into the Giannis sweepstakes. That means Miami is the expected frontrunner. The only potential hangup would be Miami's limited depth and the potential ramifications of a Giannis trade, which would gut the roster, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. Here's how Miami can pull off the summer's biggest blockbuster:

This Heat-Bucks trade sends Giannis to South Beach

Milwaukee receives Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović and Jaime Jaquez Jr., which satisfies the financial requirements of the trade. Andrew Wiggins has a $30 million player option for 2026-27, which means he could factor into this trade as well, hypothetically. Herro is Miami's best non-Bam Adebayo player, however, and a potential top scorer for the new-look Bucks.

In addition to three immediate contributors, Milwaukee receives Miami's first-round picks in 2026 (No. 13 overall), 2030 and 2032, as well as first-round pick swaps in 2031 and 2033. Miami's 2027 and 2028 first-round picks are tied up in other moves.

Why the Bucks say yes

Tyler Herro - Miami Heat | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Milwaukee can probably receive more robust offers from Portland and other interested teams, but there is a certain calculus to accepting the Heat's offer (beyond Giannis' extreme leverage over the situation on an expiring contract).

Those Miami picks in 2030 and beyond could prove extremely valuable. Pat Riley remains steadfast in his opposition to tanking as an ideal, but Riley is approaching retirement age. Moreover, the Heat would be putting all their eggs in a win-now basket, hoping to maximize a four-year timeline (give or take) with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

By the time those picks come around, Miami will be short on trade capital and young talent, with their success dependent upon an aging (and recently injury-prone) superstar. The Heat are built less sustainably than other potential Giannis suitors. It's easy to envision a world in which Miami falls off a cliff and ends up forking over premium draft picks.

Tyler Herro is better than he gets credit for, too. He is a flawed player, especially on defense, but Herro's three-level scoring talent and improved playmaking skills could yield massive numbers as a go-to option in Milwaukee. If the Bucks can build up his trade value and flip him for more picks down the line, that's a huge win.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is older than your average third-year NBA player at 25, but he's still in the early stages of his career, with a long prime window ahead of him. Jaquez has proven quite adept at working the middle of the floor and providing essential connective tissue for Miami's offense. Nikola Jović is more of a dart throw, but 6-foot-10 forwards with his shooting touch, agility and creation flashes don't grow on trees.

If Giannis forces Milwaukee's hand and highlights Miami as his preferred landing spot, the Bucks could do a lot worse.

Why the Heat say yes

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This is what Pat Riley and the Heat do: target stars. South Beach is clearly a desirable landing spot and the East is open enough to convince Miami's front office that there's a path to the NBA Finals here.

When Giannis is healthy, he's still a top-five player in the sport. He has slowly expanded his repertoire over the years, becoming a dependable mid-range shooter in addition to his standard dominance on the interior. Meanwhile, a hypothetical defensive duo of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo in the frontcourt could cement Miami as a top-five defense in the NBA if all breaks right.

The Heat would need to work overtime on the margins to flesh out the rest of the roster. Keeping Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, two of their most promising young players, out of this trade is a nice start. Ware has 6MOY potential if he can become more consistent. Jakučionis was up and down as a rookie, but his high-feel approach and prolific spot-up shooting makes him a strong hypothetical fit next to Giannis.

Miami basically pushes its chips in, crosses its fingers and hopes that health and Spoelstra's mastermind coaching can elevate the Heat back into the contending tier of the Eastern Conference.

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