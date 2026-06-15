CWS Bracket Update: Who does North Carolina play next in Omaha?

The outcome will either send one team home or keep their championship hopes alive against the Tar Heels.

The most unpredictable College World Series in recent memory has delivered thus far. The vast majority of the top-ranked teams in the initial regionals bracket — yes, we're talking to you UCLA and Georgia Tech, among others — failed to make it to this eight-team invitational. Roch Cholowsky and Vahn Lackey, two of the top MLB draft prospects per our latest mock, went out early. Not every blue blood is struggling, though: The No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels, after barely surviving a Super Regional battle with USC, have hit the ground running this weekend in Omaha, ripping off two consecutive wins against Ole Miss and No. 16 West Virginia.

The Heels' hardest work is still in front of them, though. Their half of the CWS bracket has opened up beautifully, but while they stand on the precipice of a return to the final for the first time since 2007, plenty of twists and turns remain. Here's how things stand in Omaha entering play on Monday, June 15.

Updated College World Series bracket after a drama-filled Sunday

CWS Bracket 1

Game 9: Troy vs. No. 16 West Virginia (Elimination game; Tuesday, June 16, 2 p.m. ET)

Game 11: Troy/West Virginia winner vs. No. 5 UNC (Wednesday, June 17, 2 p.m. ET)

After two games on Sunday, Bracket 1 is now off until Tuesday, when Troy — which kept its season alive by beating Ole Miss on Sunday — will face off against West Virginia in the loser's bracket. The Mountaineers fell in a thriller to UNC in Sunday's nightcap, and with both teams already sitting on one loss, the loser of this game will join the Rebels among the ranks of the eliminated.

The winner, on the other hand, will keep their season alive — and set up a date with the Heels on Wednesday afternoon. That won't be an elimination game; as UNC has yet to suffer a loss in Omaha, they'll get another crack should. they lose on Wednesday. If they win, though, they're on the final, where someone from a loaded Bracket 2 will await.

CWS Bracket 2

Game 7: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas (Elimination game; Monday, June 15, 2 p.m. ET)

Game 8: Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (Monday, June 15, 7 p.m. ET)

Oklahoma and Georgia rolled to wins over Texas and Alabama, respectively, last week, and will now face off in the winner's half of Bracket 2 on Monday night. the Horns and Tide, meanwhile, will face off in the loser's half of the bracket, with the loser of that game being eliminated. The winner will face the loser of Oklahoma-Georgia in another elimination game.

College World Series games today: What to expect in Omaha

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 07 Austin Super Regional - Oregon vs Texas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

If you like loaded lineups and SEC programs, you've come to the right place. Three of the top eight seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament will be in action on Monday, starting in the loser's half of the bracket, where Alabama will play Texas in what should be an electric elimination game. Both teams got blasted in their CWS openers, but make no mistake: These are two very, very good teams, with first-round MLB Draft prospects galore like Tide shortstop Justin Lebron and Horns outfielder Aiden Robbins.

From there, it's on to the nightcap. which will feature a pair of red-hot SEC powers in Oklahoma and Georgia. These two teams combined for 16 runs against a pair of good pitching staffs in their opening games; it's safe to say that runs will come early and often, especially with big bats like Dawgs catcher Daniel Jackson swinging for the fences.

Who does UNC play next in the College World Series?

Cooper Nicholson drives in a run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UNC is sitting pretty in Bracket 1, having won each of its first two games in Omaha. They don't know who they'll be facing next just yet: It depends on who wins the elimination game between one-loss West Virginia and Troy. The loser of that game will be going home, while the winner will advance to a date with Carolina on Wednesday.