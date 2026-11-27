The NFL offseason is a time for every team to make necessary improvements, whether that comes through the NFL Draft, free agency, trades or even coaching decisions. From the Chiefs signing Kenneth Walker III to the Giants hiring John Harbaugh, we've seen several offseason moves already pay off tenfold.

Several others, though, have backfired. Let's dive into the worst moves from this past spring that are actively costing their respective teams.

Patriots trading for A.J. Brown

It's no secret that the New England Patriots needed a WR1, so going out and trading for A.J. Brown made all the sense in the world. Brown was coming off a down year in 2025, but it was also clear he wanted out of Philadelphia and he still recorded over 1,000 yards. Unfortunately, Brown has been banged up for much of this season, and even when he's been healthy, he's struggled.

He has 11 receptions on 26 targets for 128 yards in four games. Brown has been fed the ball, but he has notably dropped four passes already. To show how insane that is, he had just one drop on 218 targets in the previous two seasons combined and 32 drops across his eight-year career. He has essentially averaged four drops per season in his career, yet has averaged a drop per game in 2026. He has actively hurt the Patriots, and it stings even more knowing that New England gave up a first-round pick to acquire him.

Patriots signing Romeo Doubs

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the Brown blunder would be easier to get over if their marquee free agency addition, Romeo Doubs, were stepping up, but that hasn't been the case either. Like Brown, Doubs has been banged up and struggled when healthy, as his 14 receptions for 261 yards in six games would indicate.

The Patriots gave Doubs a four-year, $68 million deal in free agency, expecting him to break out away from the wide receiver logjam in Green Bay, instead, he has 32 fewer receiving yards than Mack Hollins in the same number of games. Brown and Doubs were expected to be the WR1 and WR2, respectively, yet they're currently the WR3 (Doubs) and the WR6 (Brown) on the team based on yardage. Injuries have played a role, but it still has not been good.

Colts extending Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts gave Daniel Jones a two-year, $88 million extension in the offseason. Let me repeat: The Colts gave Daniel Jones, an individual who had yet to put together a full season of above-average quarterback play in his career, a multi-year deal that'd pay him over $40 million annually. That gamble paid off about as well as expected.

Sure, Jones played the best football of his career for the Colts prior to his Achilles tear in December of the 2025 campaign, but Indianapolis felt that half a season of above-average quarterback play warranted a massive multi-year contract, which is pretty insane to think about in hindsight. Jones performed like one of the worst quarterbacks in the sport following the extension, completing 58.8 percent of his throws for 1,974 yards. He had seven touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions before the Colts decided to release him. That's right: The Colts released Jones months after giving him a deal that could've paid him up to $100 million with incentives. Woof.

Ravens ditching Maxx Crosby for Trey Hendrickson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens traded a pair of first-round picks in an all-in move to the Raiders, receiving Maxx Crosby in return ... only for the deal to be called off due to a failed physical. Now, I can't get on the Ravens too hard for that; while Crosby has proven to be just fine, Baltimore has fallen apart this season with Lamar Jackson spending much of the year on the shelf. What I can get on the Ravens for, though, is their immediate pivot to handing Trey Hendrickson a four-year, $112 million deal.

Hendrickson had back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons with the Bengals in 2023 and 2024, so he obviously had superstar upside, but he struggled in 2025 and missed more than half of that season due to injury. This contract felt risky the day it was signed, and sure enough, the 31-year-old has just 2.0 sacks in nine games. He hasn't been fully healthy, but the production is nowhere near what the Ravens anticipated and needed from their star edge rusher.

Raiders signing Kwity Paye

Thinking they had traded Crosby away, the Las Vegas Raiders attempted to beef up their defensive line by giving Kwity Paye a three-year, $48 million deal. Crosby wound up spending the year with Las Vegas, but can you imagine if Paye had to be the No. 1 edge rusher? He's been one of the worst pass-rushers in the sport, to put it mildly.

The 28-year-old got off to a great start by recording a pair of sacks in his Raiders debut, but he has 1.0 sack in 10 games since, and his 50.9 PFF grade ranks 102nd out of 109 edge rushers. That's bad for anyone, and worse for what was supposed to be a marquee signing for this defense.

Buccaneers extending Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just before the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Baker Mayfield a three-year, $165 million extension, solidifying him as their long-term solution under center. While I get the argument against paying average-to-above-average quarterbacks elite money, it felt as if the Bucs didn't have a better option, and Mayfield had proven to be such a good fit in Tampa that this extension seemed fine. It has not been.

Not only has Mayfield dealt with injuries, but his on-field production has waned. He has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,109 yards, along with five touchdown passes and four interceptions. His 36.2 QBR is the worst mark of his career. The Bucs are just 2-5 in games he's started, and one of those wins came in a game in which he completed zero passes. Zero! To make matters worse, the extension hasn't even kicked in yet. This has the potential to be a very rough one.

Chargers hiring Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers hiring Mike McDaniel to be their offensive coordinator felt like a match made in heaven. We saw the creativity McDaniel had with his play-calling in Miami, but there were clear limitations with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback. Upgrading from Tagovailoa to Justin Herbert seemingly gave McDaniel — who had high-upside pieces to run plays for like Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey by his side as well — the freedom to lead a truly dynamic offense, but the reality has been anything but.

I'm not here to blame all of the Chargers' problems on McDaniel. Herbert has not been good, and the same can be said for just about everyone on the roster. But McDaniel, despite being in his first year with L.A., is already squarely on the hot seat, and justifiably so. The Chargers' offense is a disaster, and he's a big reason why.

Cardinals using No. 3 overall pick on Jeremiyah Love

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a single move that would've willed an Arizona Cardinals team with clear talent issues everywhere you turn to the playoffs, but given their roster holes, it felt like the last thing they should've done with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft was exactly what they did: selecting running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love has been limited to just six games due to injury, and in those six games, he's averaged only 44.7 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry on 12.7 attempts. He has not been used like a true No. 1 back, and hasn't really deserved to be, given how inefficient he's been. It's not like he's a bad player, but the Cardinals passed on the likes of Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Mansoor Delane and Spencer Fano, all of whom would've provided far more value at far more important positions than Love.