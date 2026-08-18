Dolphins activating exciting rookie Chris Bell gives more hope for WR than expected

On paper, the Miami Dolphins have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. You could argue that the Raiders are up there, but I think the vast majority of people would say Miami with basically no hesitation.

Now, I'm not saying those people are wrong. I'd currently be inclined to agree with them. But what is worth talking about is how maybe — maybe — there's a little more hope in this receiver room than we think.

Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas give Miami's WR room hope

Having Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell as your top two wide receivers is objectively bad. Both players have a place in this league, and Tolbert in particular is an intriguing player going forward, but neither should be your No. 1 option in the passing game. The lack of a clear stud undeniably weakens this receiving corps.

But there really is upside here. Really. I'm not kidding around. The Dolphins have two players who really could develop into something: rookies Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas.

Bell was activated from the active/non-football injury list on Monday, setting him up to make his return after a torn ACL back in December. His physicality combined with his explosiveness makes him a high-upside prospect who might have gone in the first round had he been healthy and able to showcase himself in the pre-draft process. If he can show that the knee injury hasn't sapped him of his ability to get off the line fast and get behind the defense, the Dolphins might have their perimeter receiver.

Then there's Douglas, who was also a third-round pick in this season's NFL Draft. He's been impressive in training camp, and that translated to production in the team's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

Caleb Douglas oh my 😮



MIAvsWAS

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/21vkGuMeTb — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

It's always fun when a player gets hyped and then they back that hype up. Yes, the above play was just one play, but it showcased a guy who looked like he belongs out there on Sundays.

Bell and Douglas might not be huge names, but they could be the start of something, right? It's not likely — this could end up looking like Tennessee last year, where the team thought a pair of fourth-round rookies could be the bulk of the receiving game — but it's not outside the realm of possibilities.

Miami is doing something weird this year: throwing Malik Willis out there at quarterback with one of the worst collections of talent around him in the league. It's the kind of situation where everyone on this offense has to know 2026 is kind of a "sink or swim" year for them if they want to stick around in Miami long-term. That added pressure could be the motivating factor that Bell and Douglas need to make an early impact.

Is this still probably the worst NFL wide receiver group? Sure. But there's upside here, even if things seem dire from first glance.