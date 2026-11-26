It's difficult for rookies selected late in the NFL Draft to make a major impact in their debut seasons. I mean, if immediate impact were the expectation, the players who immediately produce would be selected earlier! It's even harder for rookies selected late-ish in the NFL Draft to make an impact for teams competing for playoff spots.

Yet these five rookies, all of whom were not selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, are doing just that. Let's dive in.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first nine weeks of the season, Emmett Johnson, a running back selected in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs, had just 26 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown, serving as a depth back behind Kenneth Walker III. Well, Walker has missed back-to-back games due to injury, allowing Johnson to play, and boy, has he taken advantage.

The 23-year-old has combined to record 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on 45 attempts, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and over 100 yards per game for the Chiefs. Even with one of the best running backs in the NFL on the shelf, their running game has not missed a beat. Walker shouldn't be out for too long beyond Thanksgiving, but Johnson's emergence is crucial for Kansas City, allowing the Chiefs to ease Walker back in when healthy. Johnson could also shoulder some of the load Walker was carrying pre-injury, giving Kansas City two fresh and impactful running backs when the postseason begins.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos' backfield felt set entering the year with the usually efficient, when healthy, JK Dobbins leading the way and RJ Harvey, a young back the Broncos used a second-round pick on just last year, behind him, but it's been anything but set for much of the year. Dobbins has averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, and Harvey hasn't been much better at 3.6 yards per carry.

Given their struggles, the Broncos were willing to give Jonah Coleman, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a look once he returned from his high ankle sprain, and while it took him a couple of games to get his feet wet, he just rushed for 111 yards on 24 carries in Week 11 while finding the end zone three times. He adds a certain explosiveness that the Broncos previously lacked, and if this breakout can stick, the Broncos' offense will become much tougher to contain, allowing fans to forget their Jonathan Taylor whiff.

S Zakee Wheatley, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zakee Wheatley didn't even play in Week 1 and played in just 44.9 percent of the Carolina Panthers' defensive snaps in Week 2. This makes sense for a fifth-round rookie, but that number has slowly increased each week, culminating in back-to-back weeks in which he played in every single defensive snap for the Panthers. He is now suddenly a centerpiece of Carolina's defense as the Panthers try to win the NFC South.

Wheatley has recorded six or more tackles in three of his last four games and has a 73.3 PFF grade, good for 19th out of 100 safeties. Not 19th out of rookies, 19th overall. Wheatley has been nothing short of stellar for the Panthers, which has been needed given the injuries their secondary is dealing with.

LB Josiah Trotter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be 3-7, but they're in second place in the NFC South and are only 2.0 games back of a playoff spot. They are not a good team, but imagine where they'd be had they not selected Josiah Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Trotter did have higher expectations than those above him on this list given his draft placement, but he's been historically great, particularly for a second-round pick.

He just recorded 14 tackles in Week 11, and he has 90 total tackles overall in nine games. This rookie, who was selected with the No. 46 overall pick, is averaging 10 total tackles per game. For reference, NFC Rookie of the Year favorite Arvell Reese has 88 tackles in 10 games, so two fewer in one more game. I'm not here to say Trotter deserves the award over Reese, but he's been so good for the Bucs, whether it's against the pass or the run.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns used a first-round pick on wide receiver KC Concepcion, and while Concepcion has certainly been impactful, I don't think it's a hot take to say Denzel Boston, a receiver whom the Browns took in the second round, has been even better for a Browns team that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Boston has 33 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns, ranking in the top three on the team in all three of those categories. His 523 receiving yards lead all NFL rookies despite him being the seventh receiver selected. He's been the Browns' most consistent pass catcher other than Harold Fannin Jr., and deserves more respect than he's gotten for helping Cleveland's offense be good enough thus far.