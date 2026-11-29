There's a lot we do know about Aaron Rodgers breakup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some might say too much, as what was already a messy situation has taken a turn towards fan fiction. Insiders are often the victim of their own sources, most of whom have their own motivation for leaking information. In the case of Rodgers and the Steelers, the two popular narratives forming are as follows:

Rodgers was out of control, taking matters into his own hands and overstepping in his role as Steelers captain. His comments to the Pat McAfee Show were a mix of exaggerations and propaganda, meant to smeer Mike McCarthy's reputation as part of a decade-old feud between the two.

Rodgers is a martyr, saving the Steelers from themselves and doing what no other captain could afford: speaking out in public. Rodgers is at the end of his rope anyway, with it being his final year. Why not show some true leadership on his way out?

The truth is somewhere in the middle. Rodgers has always been a narcissist, often taking to the airwaves to spread conspiracy theories and bash his ex-girlfriends. Still, McCarthy nor the Steelers have exactly denied his assertions, with the coach merely calling his former QB's comments a difference in opinion. Also, many of the sources listed out by the media are current Steelers players, and they all confirm some semblance of what Rodgers said.

New details paint Aaron Rodgers in a negative light

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More details of Rodgers breakup with the Steelers dropped on Sunday morning courtesy of Adam Schefter and then Jordan Schultz, seemingly in response to one another. If it seems like Rodgers is merely perusing the airwaves for anything that mentions his name, it's because he likely is. Per Schefter, here is how the last-second exchange between McCarthy and Rodgers went down before the future Hall of Famer left the Steelers facility for the final time.

Rodgers: “If you don’t do it my way, I’m going to expose everything going on here.”

McCarthy: “Go for it. I’m tired of your bulls---, I’m proud of what we’re building here. I like the direction we're going.”

McCarthy was not surprised by Rodgers' outburst, a detail that was confirmed by Schultz in a report that includes 15 sources in the know. Schultz goes on, though, to mention how beloved Rodgers was in the locker room, and that Steelers players were actually relieved he aired his grievances on national television. Here are a couple details from Schultz's reporting that caught my eye.

Per multiple players I spoke to, Rodgers discussed his plan to go public with several players, who supported it. One player proposed leaking it to a reporter, but Rodgers told him he doesn’t work like that and it was going to come out of his mouth, and he’d “take the bullet for the team.”

I’m told players watched the interview live immediately after practice Wednesday, knowing what Rodgers was about to do. Some were gathered in the bathroom because at the same time the locker room was open for media availability and they wanted to avoid reporters.

One player in that meeting told me he doesn’t understand why this couldn’t happen while Rodgers was on the team and was pleading for change. “It is what it is,” he told me.

Aaron Rodgers went against wishes of Steelers teammates

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles | Michael Owens/GettyImages

I have a tough time believing all of the bullet points above. There's no question Rodgers had plenty of friends on the team, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was released from the practice squad this week as well, and DK Metcalf, who denied a touchdown celebration that sure looked like a tribute to Rodgers himself. But come on, let's not pretend Rodgers fell on the sword for the greater good.

Schultz himself even mentions that players preferred Rodgers leak these details to a reporter, rather than trying to take down McCarthy's career on national television. That, in itself, is the small detail that all but confirms Rodgers won't play another down in the NFL. As he said on McAfee a number of times, he doesn't need it. He has plenty of money and a legacy that will land him in Canton.

How this veteran-led team responded on Friday afternoon tells a greater story than Rodgers ever could of McCarthy's wrongdoings.