NFL QB Rankings after Week 8: Joe Burrow ignites, Michael Penix implodes

Week 8 was pure chaos, from rollicking upsets to potentially season-defining injuries — all shaded by the looming specter of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Things are ever-changing on the quarterback front. Jacoby Brissett lost his job to Gardner Minshew in Arizona's comeback win over Dallas. Lamar Jackson is done for the year, it seems. Baker Mayfield won a game without completing a pass, which puts him in an odd corner of the NFL history books. Let's update our QB rankings:

NFL quarterback rankings after Week 8

Name Team Prior Ranking 1. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1 2. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 3 3. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2 4. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens -- 5. Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 4 6. Drake Maye New England Patriots 6 7. Jared Goff Detroit Lions 7 8. Brock Purdy (BYE) San Francisco 49ers 8 9. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 5 10. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 10 11. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 9 12. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 11 13. CJ Stroud (BYE) Houston Texans 12 14. Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 13 15. Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders 15 16. Geno Smith New York Jets 21 17. Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks 14 18. Tyler Shough (BYE) New Orleans Saints 17 19. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 18 20. Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 21. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 20 22. Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 16 23. Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers 23 24. Bo Nix Denver Broncos 22 25. Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings 25 26. J.J. McCarthy (BYE) New York Giants 26 27. Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals 24 28. Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 27 29. Malik Willis Miami Dolphins 30 30. Tanner McKee Philadelphia Eagles 31 31. Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 32 32. Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 29

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons fooled us all again

Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons are 3-3 with Michael Penix Jr. under center this season. That's fitting, especially for the perpetually mediocre NFC South. Penix has looked brilliant at times, and far too limited at others. He has arm talent and touch for days, but Penix isn't very nimble in the pocket and there are areas of the field — important areas in the middle of the field — that he has a hard time accessing.

All of Penix's flaws were amplified on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. Penix threw four interceptions, completing just 8-of-24 passes for 125 yards. It's the kind of stinker that mandates a substantial drop in these rankings.

Now, is this a weather-related aberration? To some extent, probably. Baker Mayfield, his opponent, literally did not complete a pass. Mayfield has the added excuse of a bum thumb, but clearly neither QB was comfortable throwing the football on Sunday. Why Atlanta continued to let Penix make catastrophic throw after catastrophic throw, rather than leaning full-tilt on Bijan Robinson, is a valid question.

Penix's highs are quite high. It's too early to rule him out as Atlanta's long-term answer at QB. Unfortunately, Penix does not seem immune to the periodic meltdowns we've come to associate with these Falcons.

Joe Burrow: MVP frontrunner?

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow did the Joe Burrow thing on Sunday, completing 38-of-48 passes (79.3 percent) for 462 yards and five touchdowns in the Cincinnati Bengals' 43-36 OT victory over Tennessee. Now, Burrow did throw three interceptions. It was also a down-to-the-wire shootout with the Titans, of all teams. So it's fair to take those numbers with a grain of salt.

That said, Burrow still has nearly four times as many touchdowns (20) as interceptions (six) on the season, with a league-best 73.0 percent completion rate. He is probably the best pure passer in the sport. He can't necessarily match the unbridled creativity of Patrick Mahomes or the steamroller athleticism of Josh Allen, but Burrow stands tall in the pocket, with unbelievable touch and accuracy — not to mention processing speeds that rank among the best in the NFL. He can get the ball out quickly, or hold on just long enough to deliver a pinpoint dart right before the pass rush detonates.

Burrow is still dealing with a shoddy offensive line and he doesn't get much support from the run game, and yet, the Bengals are 5-2, with a clear path to winning the AFC North. Injuries have made it easy to forget just how special Burrow is in recent years. He is offering one heck of a reminder.

Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith are dream trade targets

Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New York Jets in a barn-burner on Sunday, 38-33. Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith both made light work of middling defenses. Cousins finished with 247 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. Smith had 290 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt.

Neither the Raiders nor Jets are going to meaningfully compete down the stretch. Las Vegas moved above .500 on Sunday, but the Raiders are simply laying the groundwork for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to eventually take over. The Jets, now 2-6, are already in tank mode.

Given their respective records, Smith is probably more likely to end up in trade conversations than Cousins. New York does not have much behind Smith on the depth chart, but there's logic in seeing what rookie Cade Klubnik can do before inevitably turning the offense over to a touted rookie in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Jets currently have three top-10 picks; even if New York does not finish with the worst record, it has the capital to move up to No. 1 and take the best signal-caller available.

Smith has rebounded, ironically enough, from a horrific 2025 campaign with the Raiders. He has better pass protection and more weapons at his disposal with the Jets. Smith has long been unafraid to let it rip; it's hard not to appreciate his confidence. Smith's arm is still electric. He can get himself in trouble as a result of his confidence, but many teams would benefit from Smith's ability to stretch the field.

Cousins, on the other hand, is the platonic ideal quarterback for so many coaches around the NFL. He's so smart, so reliable. Cousins is a play-action wizard and clearly he still has gas in the tank, even if he's a bit more upright and vulnerable under pressure than he was in his Pro Bowl heyday.

Teams with QB needs — Minnesota, Baltimore, hell, even the Eagles or Broncos — should give serious thought to acquiring one of Smith or Cousins before the Nov. 10 deadline.

NFL teams with a QB crisis

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's loss in Buffalo very early with a thumb injury, which requires potentially season-ending surgery. Not much later, backup Tyler Huntley — who has held down the fort well enough in recent weeks — suffered a turf toe injury, which could limit him a while. Their next man up is undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who also happens to be dealing with an ankle injury after Sunday's beatdown.

The Baltimore Ravens can hope Huntley recovers quickly; there are certainly worse backup options around the league. Then again, Baltimore is a team built to contend. Huntley is not getting them where they want to go. The Ravens have the talent, depth and coaching infrastructure to quickly acclimate a quarterback like Cousins, Smith or Mac Jones.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings defense held an explosive Lions offense to 19 points on Sunday, yet Minnesota still suffered its first loss of the season. Brian Flores' group is destroying worlds and is probably good enough to get Minnesota deep into the playoffs with a bit of luck. That said, the Vikings offense cannot win a Super Bowl. Kyler Murray has lost that crackling electricity, which made him so dangerous in his NFL youth. He can still scramble to evade pressure and reel off the occasional big run, but the dynamism that once defined Murray's game is long lost.

It's rare for a 6-1 team to consider such a seismic change, but the Vikings can get so much more out of this roster offensively. Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones are dudes. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has proven that he can lead explosive offenses in the past. A Kirk Cousins reunion is the dream, but even Mac Jones would radically alter Minnesota's ceiling.

Indianapolis Colts

Look, man. Daniel Jones is a complete shell of himself. Last season's MVP mirage in the first six weeks or so, before injuries and gravity took their toll, really sent the Indianapolis Colts down a dark path. There was no reason to pay Jones that contract — two years and $88 million — after a torn Achilles. Especially when Indianapolis couldn't even keep the wide receiver room together.

The Colts were curb-stomped on Sunday, 42-7, in Jacksonville. Jones has almost twice as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (five) on the season, with a middling 60.4 percent completion rate. Indianapolis does not have a first-round pick to tank for as a result of the Sauce Gardner trade, but Jones is a lost cause. The only problem: head coach Shane Steichen, who's already a dead man walking, really does not like Anthony Richardson. The Colts are going to keep riding Daniel Jones until the wheels fall off. Or perhaps the axles; we can see the wheels in the rearview mirror at this point.