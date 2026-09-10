One reason every NFL team can actually win the Super Bowl this season

Going into the 2025 NFL season, the preseason Super Bowl odds had the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Minnesota Vikings ahead of the eventual winners, the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, 18 teams had better odds than the Seahawks to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. The New England Patriots, who represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, had even worse odds.

This is all to say that our preseason notion rarely equals the results of the NFL season. There are times when teams predicted to be at the bottom of the NFL standings actually make the playoffs. There are plenty of examples where the bottom feeder becomes a contender without major changes in season.

With that said, we come into the 2026 season with the assumption that everyone has some kind of chance to make the playoffs and even the Super Bowl. Here’s how it could happen for every team in the NFL

Buffalo Bills: They find a superstar wide receiver

There are many different directions we can go with the Buffalo Bills, as they are one of the top teams in the NFL going into the season. They have Josh Allen, which is always an advantage. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but it goes beyond him. With Joe Brady officially taking over as head coach, they need the pieces to fit the offense perfectly to get the offense moving in the right direction. To make the most of Allen and the Bills, making them true contenders, they need a WR1.

They have a few options right now. The most obvious option is DJ Moore, who came over in a trade with the Chicago Bears. He fell out of favor with Caleb Williams and Co., but he’s the most well-established receiver on the roster. He changed things for the Bears, and at 29 years old, he still could do that for the Bills.

They also have two young receivers who could step up: Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Coleman was famous this offseason for getting thrown under the bus by Bills’ ownership when they sacked Sean McDermott. Shakir has had chances to be the number one, but hasn’t been able to officially take the mantle. The Bills also have former first-round pick, tight end Dalton Kincaid. Honestly, if anyone here turns into a star, then the Bills are the scariest team in the AFC.

Miami Dolphins: Miracles (Also, DeVon Achane has the greatest season of all time)

Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, the Miami Dolphins are the hardest team on the list to defend when it comes to contention. They cut or traded away most of the talent on this roster. They look like they are hitting the full reset button, moving the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jayden Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, and many others, on top of firing Mike McDaniel. They did hire Jeff Hafley, but he might be set up to fail.

What if he’s not? There’s an interesting situation here in Miami. We’ve seen teams that were considered the worst in the league get stripped down for parts and then use that as motivation to be great. In almost every situation, there is one player left standing in those situations who can be considered a superstar. In this scenario, that player is De’Von Achane.

Achane has a real shot at turning into the best running back in the game this season. He has next-level speed, and he has been able to overcome an inefficient offense before. Malik Willis is not the most confident quarterback, but with Achane in the backfield, he can really lean into his strengths. Do we think the Dolphins are competing for anything other than the number-one overall pick? No, but as we pointed out before, anything is possible.

New England Patriots: Offensive line is fixed

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots have an interesting situation ahead of them. They are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and just about everyone expected them to fall back down to Earth this season. There are a few reasons for that. For how easy the Patriots’ schedule was last season, it’s that hard this season. Mike Vrabel was in the biggest scandal of the offseason , and while that talk has quieted down, a distraction is a distraction. They did add A.J. Brown, which is a major positive, but the wide receiver room isn’t what caused them to lose the Super Bowl.

It’s actually the offensive line that failed Drake Maye and the Patriots on their quest for their first Lombardi Trophy that wasn’t attached to Tom Brady. Will Campbell was a shell of himself at left tackle, and the rest of the line couldn’t block a peewee team with their playoff effort. Injuries and ineffective methods led to a Super Bowl loss that will be hard to swallow.

There’s a famous Super Bowl loser curse that sees those teams miss the playoffs the following year. Heck, it even hit the Kansas City Chiefs last season. However, for the Patriots to actually learn a lesson from 2025, they need better offensive line play. This year, they drafted Caleb Lomu in the first round and signed Alijah Vera-Tucker. They are hoping to now have the depth to overcome future injuries and play like a solidified unit in front of Maye. If they fix the offensive line for good, this is a Super Bowl contender again.

New York Jets: Everything around Geno Smith is the best it can possibly be

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just a few years ago that the New York Jets were considered the best roster in the NFL when not considering the quarterback position. Then, they got Aaron Rodgers and were immediately discussed as a serious contender. We all know how that worked out. Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first start with Gang Green, and he never really lifted the Jets to prosperity as they hoped.

This season, the situation is similar, with Geno Smith making his triumphant return to the franchise after the failed Justin Fields experiment from last season. Smith was awful with the Raiders last year after he was unceremoniously traded by the Seahawks after they signed Sam Darnold. It worked out pretty well for them.

The Jets need to have a similar situation as the Seahawks had last season to succeed. Their supporting cast has to have career years all around Smith. Garrett Wilson has to have a similar breakout to Jaxson Smith-Njigba last season, and he has the talent to do so. Breece Hall has to become a superstar after signing a massive extension. Omar Cooper has to be great as a rookie, and the defense has to be 10 steps ahead of schedule. This isn’t out of the question, but it would be very unlike the Jets to have this much go right for them.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry peak at the right time

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty simple, but the route to success for the Baltimore Ravens is relatively simple. They signed Trey Hendrickson this offseason, and they finally moved on from the Jim Harbaugh era, hiring Jesse Minter as their next head coach. He’s just the fourth coach in franchise history, showing that he will likely have a long leash. Many expect the Ravens to get a first-year bump from their new head coach, who was the defensive coordinator for the Chargers last season.

To make that matter in the playoffs, the Ravens need the best out of their two best players in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson has had multiple MVP seasons, but he hasn’t done anything of note in the playoffs. He’s only been to the AFC Championship Game once, and he was pretty easily dispatched by the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been decent in the playoffs. He isn’t losing his team games for the most part, but he is relied upon to win the Ravens big games, and that hasn’t happened in January yet.

On top of that, the Ravens need Derrick Henry to somehow get better in January this season. He’s one of the oldest running backs in the league, and he’s still the clear starter for one of the best teams in the NFL. And he showed up in his first playoff game with the Ravens, rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns against their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has to bring that type of energy to the playoffs this season after a season without a postseason in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We hate to be this simplistic, but this is what is going to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl this season. We don’t think the defense has upgraded enough to be a factor, but as long as they aren’t at 2025 levels of bad, which they shouldn’t with the addition of a motivated Dexter Lawrence, then it’s up to Joe Burrow to drive the Bengals back to contention.

Think about this: the Bengals haven’t played a playoff game since Burrow led them to the AFC Championship Game in 2022-23. The season prior, the Bengals were representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. Burrow was the savior for a franchise that was in desperate need of one. Joining forces with his college teammate Ja’Marr Chase created the best QB-WR connection in the sport.

Unfortunately, Burrow can’t stay healthy. He’s missed 16 games over the past three seasons, and the one year he was healthy, he threw for almost 5,000 yards and still missed the playoffs. If he can stay on the field, he might be the best quarterback in the NFL. Having the best player at the most important position is going to make you a yearly contender for the Super Bowl. Adding the best receiver and quality players all around the offense, and the Bengals become downright scary.

Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders is motivated to prove everyone wrong

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only way the Cleveland Browns get out of this mess at the quarterback position is one the back of Shedeur Sanders. A player who was once considered the second-overall pick in his draft class, Sanders has had to eat a ton of humble pie since joining the NFL ranks. To his credit, he’s taken most of it in stride. The Browns had a full quarterback competition this offseason with new head coach Todd Monken looking for a voice. As much as he wants to make Deshaun Watson work, he just isn’t a starting quarterback anymore. Sanders could be.

However, for him to make the leap, everything we’ve seen from the preseason has to be a lie. Sanders was pretty terrible in practices and game situations. We’re not taking too much from preseason statistics, but Sanders has to prove himself just to get into the games. Currently, the Browns have decided to start Watson Week 1.

Watson isn’t taking this franchise anywhere. If the Browns are going to win it all, Sanders is the guy to do it. Some might pretend he’s behind former third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, but Sanders is the true number two on the depth chart. If he can take an uncomfortable amount of steps forward, the Browns could have the Ewing Theory season after trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers turns back the clock

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another quarterback, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. Quarterbacks run this league. And they are the reason that teams win the Super Bowl, even if that quarterback is 42 years old and a controversy magnet, even at his advanced age. Aaron Rodgers is joining Mike McCarthy, who he won a Super Bowl in Green Bay 15 years ago. It seems like forever since they’ve been together, but the two have largely done nothing apart, so it is worth a shot to see if it works to put them back together.

McCarthy has an interesting task at hand, taking over for the recently departed Mike Tomlin. He was the longest-tenured head coach in the National Football League, spending his entire career going over .500 at the end of the season. However, last year it was clear that change was needed on the part of all parties.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed Rodgers late in the offseason after months of speculation. He is leading an interesting Steelers offense that added wide receiver Michael Pittman and Rico Dowdle. Rodgers doesn’t even have to play at his previous MVP level, but if the Steelers can get the version of Rodgers the Jets thought they were getting when he carried the American flag on the field at MetLife Stadium, then the defense can do the rest in making the Steelers contenders.

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans should be the clear favorite in the AFC. They have the best defense in the conference, and possibly in the NFL. They have great wide receivers, and they upgraded the running back room when they traded for former Lions bruiser David Montgomery. Now, he will be the lead back after sharing the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs. The Texans are really going for it this season.

One issue with this plan: they still have C.J. Stroud at quarterback. When Stroud was dominant in his rookie season, he looked like the player the Texans had been waiting for throughout their entire franchise’s history. This has famously been a rough stretch for quarterbacks, from the David Carr failure to the Matt Schaub hope up to Deshaun Watson’s career going to hell. The Texans seem to be cursed under center.

Stroud was cursed during the playoffs. He was the reason the Texans lost last season. Now, he’s one of the few quarterbacks who didn’t get an extension when he was in his contract year. There is even more pressure on Stroud this year than there ever has been before. That pressure could make diamonds, or it could cause once-promising gems to crumble. If the Texans get the gem version of Stroud, then he’s going to lead one of the top teams in the NFL. If he can’t, then the Texans legitimately might look for a trade.

Indianapolis Colts: Daniel Jones is Wolverine

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AFC South is interesting in that it could either be one of the better divisions in football, or it could be a mess again. It all has to do with the quarterbacks, and more specifically, it all has to do with Daniel Jones. Jones was having a legit MVP-caliber season in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts, but then he suffered multiple injuries that slowed him down. Eventually, he tore his Achilles tendon, ending his season and the hopes of the Colts in the short term.

Despite the injury, the Colts signed Jones to a massive contract this offseason. They are buying into Jones despite having Anthony Richardson still on the roster. Now, despite all logic saying he shouldn’t be ready, Jones appears to be gearing towards starting Week 1. If he’s truly 100 percent less than one year removed from one of the most jarring injuries in sports, then the Colts are in a better position than many expect.

The Colts had an interesting offseason, getting a little worse at receiver by trading the always-reliable Michael Pittman to Pittsburgh. However, Jones being great again is all they need with this offense. He and Jonathan Taylor would be great offensively, which puts the Colts into that superstar ranking when it comes to the AFC. Can they do it? Jones would have to have superhero healing powers, but we’ve seen crazier things in terms of injury returns before.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter turns into what we hoped he would

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a massive jump in the first season with Liam Cohen as head coach. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they made the biggest headlines by trading up to the second-overall pick to take two-way superstar Travis Hunter. One could assume that Hunter had a major impact on the Jaguars to send them to the playoffs.

Nope! Hunter was mostly inconsistent last season, as the team struggled to find where he had the most impact. This season, with everything else that is going the Jaguars’ way, getting Hunter to play up to his talent level on both sides of the ball would make North Florida’s team truly special. He makes both their offense and defense immensey better.

This isn’t even talking about the Parker Washington breakout, the Brian Thomas Jr. revival, a very talented defense, and Trevor Lawrence becoming the star he was always destined to become. Hunter is still the key to a Super Bowl championship here. If he becomes that super-duper star he was projected to be when he won the Heisman Trophy, then the Jaguars have a legit shot in the stacked AFC.

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward takes 100 steps forward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listen, we’re being a little facetious here, but the Tennessee Titans are a little far away to be considered anything but the longest of shots. However, there are a few things we really like that they did this season. The additions of Wan’Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate, along with retaining Calvin Ridley, gives the Titans one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the AFC. They have a few other additions across their depth chart, but it’s the wide receivers that are going to drive this team forward.

Specifically, they are going to push Cam Ward forward. The former first-overall pick was fine in his first season, but there was nothing special about it from a statistic or eye test standpoint. However, there were other reasons to be low on the Titans, with the injuries they faced and lack of talent on offense. They fixed one of those things. The injuries are piling up, but at least they fixed the receivers in one fell swoop.

If Tate can take many steps forward, he could be one of those superstar talents that bring their teams to surprising lengths in Year 2. We see it often that a team can move forward in Year 2 after their QB gets another top pick in the coffers and have legitimate growth. He also has a new head coach in Robert Saleh, who should bring a professional atmosphere to the locker room. He’ll also get a lot more out of the defense, injuries or not.

Denver Broncos: This offense clicks at the right time

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos were one win away from a Super Bowl appearance. They were one Bo Nix injury away from beating the New England Patriots, and who knows from there. The Broncos made the jump last season, but they just dealt with some serious bad luck. Sean Payton got this team to a place where they can compete on a weekly basis, and they are now the standard bearer in the AFC West, taking over the Kansas City Chiefs’ old claim as king and holding off the Los Angeles Chargers.

This season, the Broncos are largely in a better position to compete. They added Jaylen Waddle to an already talented offense. They didn’t have any major losses. Nix should continue to grow into a better quarterback each and every year. The Broncos have all the makings of a top team in the AFC, and they might be the Super Bowl favorite with everything being a question mark across the AFC.

So it comes down to timing. The Broncos need to make sure they are playing at their best when the best demands it. That didn’t happen in Denver last season, but that was because Nix got injured. If they can avoid that this year, it might be that simple: this is how a championship comes back to Mile High Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs: Nostalgia run, similar to the Warriors

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to make a bounce back. Patrick Mahomes is returning from a torn ACL that he suffered pretty late last season. They made additions up and down the lineup, including adding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III at running back, replacing former first-round pick Isaiah Pacheco. Walker should solidify the position, and Rashee Rice is supposedly distraction free this season. Add in another year of growth for Xavier Worthy and a swan song for Travis Kelce, and this might be the formula the Chiefs have been looking for to keep the dynasty going.

Remember when the Golden State Warriors surprised all the haters in 2022 and won another title with that dynasty team? Everyone was excited to bury that team, but they rose from the ashes for one more run with the core group together. Sometimes these veteran teams just have everything go right because they know exactly how to act through thick and thin on its way to a championship.

That’s what the Chiefs need this season. It’s more important than Walker fitting into the offense and Mahomes’ recovery. Sometimes, there’s a little magic in sports, and we think Taylor Swift might have some control over that magic.

Las Vegas Raiders: Mendoza plays like he did in college

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza wasn’t supposed to be the number-one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Indiana Hoosiers were not supposed to be in title contention last season. It wasn’t supposed to go that way when the analysts drew it up prior to the season . Yet, it all happened. Indiana was the powerhouse program that was impossible to beat all season. Mendoza was the unstoppable force under center that became the best player in college football. Everything fell into place at the perfect time.

That’s what has to happen for the Las Vegas Raiders to make a move towards contention this season. We know that Kirk Cousins is starting the season under center, but that could change by the end of September. Cousins has a clear ceiling that is nowhere near contention with a team like the Raiders.

However, with Mendoza, the Raiders at least have hope, and hope can be dangerous in the NFL. Add in some interesting nuggets, like Maxx Crosby’s canceled trade, Ashton Jeanty’s injury turning into a miracle recovery, and Klint Kubiak bringing his championship experience to the Strip, and it might be the exact formula to make the Raiders the surprise contender. If they do it while playing in the AFC West, more power to them.

Los Angeles Chargers: The offensive line holds up

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of these are really simple. The Los Angeles Chargers need the offense line to not lose all of its significant pieces. Last season, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both got knocked out for the entire season, giving Justin Herbert backup tackles for the entire season. He still performed very well, putting up 3,700 yards and 26 touchdowns.

However, Herbert was prone to interceptions last year. It’s an underrated statistic that isn’t talked about enough. Herbert was too inconsistent with the football, and it cost the Chargers some games. Of course, the fact that nobody was blocking in front of him was a major issue and likely led to that inflated turnover number, but it’s a shared responsibility at that point.

If the Chargers are going to win the Super Bowl, which they are more than capable of with the talent on this roster, then they need to keep Herbert in a clean pocket. He doesn’t have the best reputation for stepping up in big moments. The Chargers need to make it as easy as possible to dominate in those moments. He has an offense built around him that should step up, including young skill players Ladd McConkey and Omarion Hampton. It’s literally just about keeping Herbert’s jersey clean and this team can win it all.

Dallas Cowboys: The team plays like it looks on paper

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys are the underground darling of the NFL offseason. So many analysts are choosing them to make big moves in the standings this season. Nobody wants to pick the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Cowboys made massive changes to a defense that held them back last season. Does this mean they are actually contenders? Let’s really evaluate this roster.

Dak Prescott remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league, but he is getting up there in age. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are combined for one of the best one-two punches at the wide receiver position, and Pickens is still playing for his future contract. Javonte Williams was a breakout star for the Cowboys at the running back position, and they have a good offensive line.

On defense, the Cowboys replaced 17 of their 26 defensive players from last season. That’s usually a recipe for disaster, but when the Cowboys’ defense was as bad as it was last season, most are looking at this as a positive. If the Cowboys can play like the names appear on paper, then this is a contender. That’s still asking a lot of this franchise. We are talking about the Dallas Cowboys after all.

New York Giants: The Harbaugh factor is as impactful as the media makes it out to be

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants were the media darlings of the 2026 offseason. They have the brash young quarterback who put up great numbers when he was on the field. They have the must-see running back who is willing to put his whole body on the line to get a first down. They welcomed back legend Odell Beckham, who then made the final 53-man roster. Malik Nabers gives them a legit number one at the position, and Jaxson Dart is the superstar in the wings for New Jersey’s Big Blue.

And yet, none of that is the reason people are giving the Giants all of the props. The real reason the hype train is ready to hit full speed is because of their new head coach. John Harbaugh did not take a sabbatical after the Ravens unceremoniously said goodbye to their long-time head coach. The former champion is looking to bring a level of professionalism to a Giants team that seemed out of hand at times last season.

If Harbaugh is as good of a coach as he was made out to be this offseason, the Giants could make the massive jump to contention this season. They have all the pieces. The Dexter Lawrence trade was odd, and politics did get in the way in the locker room, but that all feels like forever ago with how the NFL media cycle works. This team can move in the right direction with Harbaugh in charge.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni is normal

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles had the strangest season last year, and it seemed to fall under the radar going into this offseason. They seemed destined to trade A.J. Brown, which they did much later than anyone expected and for less than expected. They made ANOTHER coordinator change. Jalen Hurts was raked over the coals despite not really doing anything. They officially put the rocket on the back of Devanta Smith and added Malakai Lemon in the NFL Draft. There are things to like about this team despite everyone seemingly giving up on them.

We just need Nick Sirianni to be normal. Nothing against the head coach of the Eagles, but he is always getting in the way of possibly the best roster in the NFL. They have superstar talent at every position. They often have multiples of the superstars. And yet, they only have this one special run in Saquon Barkley’s first season in the City of Brotherly Love.

If Sirianni puts the ball into Barkley’s hands, uses the Tush Push only when necessary, gets his guys down the field for big plays, and has his guys call a defense in a way that is also normal, then the Eagles will be one of the top contenders in the league. All this talk surrounding the Cowboys and Giants will go away. The Eagles are possibly the most talented team in the NFL. They need their head coach to get them over the top. Sorry, scratch that. They just need their head coach to be competent. If he’s competent, expect the Eagles to compete with everyone in the NFC.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels stays healthy

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody outside of the Nation’s Capital is talking about the Washington Commanders. Something about this franchise is forcing analysts to look elsewhere for content. Have we forgotten that the Commanders were one of the top contenders according to betting odds going into last season? Jayden Daniels was the darling of the 2023 NFL Draft. They had the right guy at head coach in Dan Quinn. Terry McLaurin got paid before the season. What’s not to love?

Well, we’re sure the Commanders don’t love a five-win season. Daniels could not stay healthy, and the offense crumbled when he wasn’t there. And this is why the key to getting back to contention for the Commanders, who were in the NFC Championship Game just two years ago, is to keep Daniels under center and healthy.

This can be a similar entry for every team. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are not competing with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, respectively, but this is a much bigger situation with Daniels since he already has the injury-prone label. To be honest, Daniels’ legacy needs him to have a healthy season. The narratives around him are not great, including a strange affinity to keep his number open at LSU. Do we think he’s considering going back to play for LSU? (We must say this is a joke.)

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams is the truth

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Madden cover boy is playing around with curses . Caleb Williams is getting a ton of focus on his offseason work and the impact it’s going to have going into this season. He wants to push the Chicago Bears into legitimate contender status. He has a great trio of pass catchers despite the team trading DJ Moore in the offseason. Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland are some of the most hyped players in fantasy, showing the belief many have in this offseason to compete at the highest level.

If Williams makes the jump to superstardom like Drake Maye made last season, then the Bears are going to be contenders this season. It’s as simple as that. The Bears are built to be competitive, but it comes down to a superstar draft pick turning into a superstar player. Williams showed signs of it last season, although it was inconsistent.

The running game isn’t the best in Chicago, so they are throwing a lot at Williams, but he has the weapons around him doing their job. D’Andre Swift plays the position well enough to do it for a playoff team. The Bears defense is also really good, and Ben Johnson might be the best second-year coach we’ve ever seen. But a lot of this is a consideration until we can confirm it’s the truth. That includes Caleb Williams’s NFL trajectory. If he’s continuously going up, then it’s good news for the Bears. If he, even slightly, regresses this season, it could be a long one in the Windy City.

Detroit Lions: Stay healthy

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions came and went when it comes to their contention window. It slammed shut as quickly as it opened, and now the team is staring at a wasted opportunity they might never get back. Luckily for them, most of what is really going right in Detroit is still fairly young Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams should be really good for a long time. Everyone has hit their stride. After a season where they missed the playoffs, the anxiety level has to be very high for Lions fans.

That’s because the Lions got decimated by injuries, and it’s already been a strange offseason with everything going on around Terrion Arnold and a few other incidents. They had to say goodbye to a former first-round pick cornerback. They have the pieces on defense to survive such a situation, but now their depth has been depleted. They cannot afford injuries like they faced last season.

If the Lions stay healthy, they will make the playoffs. Once we get to the playoffs, anything is possible. The Lions have never won a Super Bowl, still holding onto their NFL Championship trophies. It would be really nice if they were able to add the Lombardi Trophy to Ford Field. The Lions are one of the franchises that has largely been laughed at. It’s time for the Lion to laugh at everyone who doubted them. To do that, they must stay healthy.

Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers immediately shot up to the favorites in the NFL last season after they made the shocking Micah Parsons trade right before the season started. Parsons was enveloped with the Cowboys in a fight about money. It seems insane now that the Cowboys were more than happy to let one of the best defensive players leave because of a dispute about money when teams are making more and more in their salaries today. The Cowboys could have just paid the man and moved on, but now he’s the Packers solution.

If Parsons can be the game breaker he was at his peak, the Packers have a scary situation on their hands. Well, to be more clear, the opponents of the Packers are facing the scary situation if that’s the case. A motivated Parsons will wreck this league. The sack record is in jeopardy, and so is the Lombardi Trophy.

With Parsons at full health and everything else happening with the Packers’ depth chart, they can absolutely compete at the highest level. Parsons cost the Packers enough in draft and player capital that he has to play at a level that could win a championship all by himself. That’s hard for a pass rusher, but he has one of the most impactful positions in the league.

Minnesota Vikings: They trade for a quarterback

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this cheating? Seriously, if the Minnesota Vikings traded their quarterback room for 90 percent of other teams, would they be Super Bowl favorites? They have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as a one-two punch at receiver. Their defense is one of the best in the league, both from a talent and a coaching stand point. Speaking of coaching, Kevin O’Connell might be the best head coach in the league. He is constantly pulling a rabbit out of his hat with the roster in front of him.

Now, he has to perform his greatest magic trick. The Vikings are going into the season with both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy on the roster. McCarthy is the former top-10 pick that lost the offseason competition to Murray. Their interactions were truly bizarre, but Murray seems like the right pick for now. He’s the one who has done it in the past, while McCarthy has only gotten injured one season and been largely ineffective in the next.

If the Vikings traded for the first real quarterback who became available, they could win a Super Bowl. Legitimately, we could see them winning it with the likes of Baker Mayfield (who is no longer available after his extension), Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love.

Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski can pull off a magic trick

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Stefanski has barely been talked about over the past few weeks. The Atlanta Falcons are always in the news, but it’s not for what anyone would want. Tua Tagovailoa appeared to lose a quarterback competition he was in by himself, but he was chosen by default with Michael Penix failing to be ready for Week 1 after a serious knee injury last season. Their premier young defensive end is in trouble with the law. They paid their superstar running back, which is good, but nobody is going to be able to make the most of him.

That is, unless Kevin Stefanski comes to the Falcons and makes sweeping changes this year. He has to make a few guys disappear, and he’s be smart to do that to Tagovailoa as quickly as he can. The hope is that Penix’s extended recovery is only short term and he is back on the field in no time.

Still, the coaching job required to make this team great is preposterous. It’s essentially turning a talented roster into a winner despite every obstacle in your way. Luckily, talent is where all of this starts, and the Falcons sure do have talent. They also think they have the coaching in place. Is that all they really need, even with a mediocre-to-bad quarterback in place? The Falcons sure hope so.

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young moves to superstar status

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young is facing probably the most important season of any player in the NFL. The former first-overall pick still has his doubters, and some might be in the room with him in Carolina. They spent a king’s ransom to get him in Carolina, and they picked him over C.J. Stroud despite calls from the head coach to go in a different direction. Young was horrendous to start his career, but he turned it around last season.

He finished the season with over 3,000 yards passing and 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. That’s not bad, especially for a guy who needs to get his team in a place where winning is all that matters.

The Panthers won the NFC South in embarrassing fashion last season, winning on a technicality. The Panthers don’t want to repeat that, but it all comes down to Young. He has a superstar receiver, and Jonathan Brooks and Chuba Hubbard are a fine offensive duo. The Panthers are very unlikely as a contender for the Big Game, but they do have Young, who is looking to prove he can one day get there. Why not now? (We can think of a few reasons, but it’s not detrimental to anyone’s mission.)

New Orleans Saints: They develop a top five offense

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Saints strangely have very little hype around them going into this season. After signing Travis Etienne to a contract and retaining Alvin Kamara, along with signing Chris Olave to an extension, one would expect the hype train to leave the station. Tyler Shough was the surprise star at the quarterback position last season, and he would need to grow even beyond that. Spencer Rattler was not the answer for this team, but Shough took the Saints from laughing stock to playoff contender going into Week 18.

To move to the next level (really three levels ahead), the Saints offense would need to grow further as well. The Saints have all the top pieces to be a top-five offense in the league. They have the receiver who can make catches anywhere; they have two dynamic running backs who can be used simultaneously to confuse defenses. Everything should fall into place.

It all depends on if Shough is truly ready for this assignment. Can he really bring a team to that next echelon? Is he a championship quarterback? Also, are we worried about the wide receiver depth behind an oft-injured Olave? To make this team a contender, everything has to go right offensively.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield goes nuclear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not going to lie, this was originally about how Baker Mayfield was going to go nuclear in his contract year, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided at the last minute to sign their signal caller to a three-year, $165 million extension. They paid their man handsomely, and we can’t say he doesn’t deserve it. He’s been the man in Tampa, both representing the team well and putting up eye-popping numbers through the air.

Jason Licht probably wanted to wait to see if a Tom Brady-like situation was going to fall into his lap, but that wasn’t likely. Last offseason, the best available quarterback was Malik Willis. Quarterbacks don’t make free agency and they rarely hit the trade block. We’ve heard names like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts in the past, but it was mostly rumors without any real backing. Instead, the Bucs are going to the dance with the devil they know.

And just like the contract year could motivate Mayfield, so can the extension. After signing his last three-year extension with the Bucs in 2024, he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Those are ridiculous numbers for a quarterback, even by today’s standards. If Mayfield can be that guy again, especially if he doesn’t lead the league in INTs like he did that season, the league should watch out because the Bucs are built well around Baker.

Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck switches bodies with Tom Brady

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. So much of their roster is underwhelming. Jeremiah Love was taken with the third-overall pick in this past draft. They took a running back third overall. And they aren’t starting him. Tyler Algeier is starting over him. What are we doing in Arizona?

Add onto that the uncertainty surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Cardinals top talents are scaring everyone in the worst way possible. Is this team really going to compete with the likes of the Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers with questions at every position that doesn’t include Buddha Baker? This is a frustration situation for a new coach, new offense, and a franchise known for futility.

Which is why they need a hero. The Cardinals need someone to save them from themselves. Enter Carson Beck. The man is coming off a National Championship appearance with the Miami Hurricanes that nobody expected him to get to. He was one perfect throw away from ending his career with a championship. He’s built like a pro-style quarterback, and that talent should translate to the next level with the right work ethic. Can Beck take the quarterback position from Jacoby Brissett and start winning games in Arizona? If he turns into someone he has some things in common with: Mr. Thomas Edward Brady.

San Francisco 49ers: They shut down the charging station

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okay this is a joke, right? The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injuries again. A team that seemed destined to eventually win a Super Bowl is quickly seeing its window close without a ring. They are considered the third team in their own division, with both the Rams and Seahawks expected to fight for a title before it’s all said and done. Both teams made the moves to compete at the highest level, and the Seahawks are the defending champions. Yet, here are the 49ers, making moves to improve the roster but still practicing next to an electrical substation.

Let’s leave that conspiracy theory off to the side. The 49ers do desperately need to stay healthy. They have an interesting roster with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Mike Evans. However, most of those guys have already suffered some type of injury/recovery this offseason. Many are planning to be ready Week 1, but it’s not good that they are already limping into the season.

If the 49ers stay healthy, they can absolutely make it to the Super Bowl and win it this season. They still have a great defense and a stupendous coaching staff. The Niners are primed and ready to win, but their bodies need to hold up for it to even be a possibility. It might be time to investigate moving.

Seattle Seahawks: They don’t have a Super Bowl hangover

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Many of the entries on this list were simple. Nothing was as simple as the Seattle Seahawks repeating as Super Bowl champions. They just need to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover. While teams often face it when they lose the Super Bowl, there is an argument that it also happens to teams that win. The Eagles weren’t nearly as good last season. The Chiefs the season prior ran out of gas. Of course, they had won consecutive Super Bowls, but the Rams, Buccaneers, and Chiefs before them finished their next seasons in disappointing fashion.

The Seahawks have a bigger rival in the Rams this season, with their division foe adding Myles Garrett to keep up with the champs. The 49ers should be better if health cooperates, and many teams will be gunning for the Seahawks. Can Sam Darnold keep the magic alive? Will this defense be just as good as it was last year? Will the gutting of the coaching staff have an impact?

There are so many questions about the Seahawks that happen to every Super Bowl winner. This is why it is so hard to repeat in this league. However, the roster is ready to do it. They replaced Kenneth Walker III with first-round pick Jadarian Price. They added interesting names on defense and retained Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp, showing they can keep this roster intact and shoot for back-to-back titles.