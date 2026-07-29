One rookie already forcing his way onto every NFL team's radar

NFL training camp is officially underway, and while veterans have all officially reported, that doesn’t take the spotlight away from the rookies. There are quite a few out there that have an outside chance to not just make noise during training camp but carve out a decent role in the regular season. Here’s one rookie from every NFL team that for one reason or another isn’t getting talked about. By the time the season is over, they’ll be on every NFL team’s radar moving forward.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Carson Beck

Carson Beck is quickly becoming a recognizable name in Glendale. Not because he’s turning into an elite quarterback during training camp, but because he’s going to get a lot of opportunities to grow this season. Jacoby Brissett should still be the starter on this team, but it’s fair to think Beck could contend for the starting job at some point this season. The Cardinals are veteran-deep with Gardner Minshew as Brissett’s backup, but a succession plan is in place.

Atlanta Falcons

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons turned to former LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to get linebacker depth after letting Kaden Elliss walk this offseason. Perkins is already getting praise from the Falcons ahead of his rookie season. One of the most intriguing things about him is his speed and versatility. In a way, he’s kind of like Arvell Reese, where he can play as an interior linebacker or off the edge.

Baltimore Ravens

WR Ja’Kobi Lane

The one thing Baltimore has missed out on for quite some time is a true perimeter threat. That’s nothing against Zay Flowers, but he’s primarily been productive out of the slot. Lane gives them a big body with a massive catch radius that can make plays down the field and on the outside. Having a player that can torch defenses out wide is key, and the Ravens might finally have that with Lane.

Buffalo Bills

DT Zane Durant

Ed Oliver has been the core of the interior of this defensive line. The Buffalo Bills drafted T.J. Parker, though he may be more of an edge-setter rather than an interior defensive lineman in Buffalo’s 3-4 defense. That means Zane Durant could be a player to watch that turns into the perfect complement to Oliver. The Bills ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing defense, 31 in rushing touchdowns allowed and 30th in rushing yards per attempt. They need as much interior defensive line help as possible.

Carolina Panthers

DT Lee Hunter

A lot of attention will be on the Carolina Panthers’ EDGE players thanks to an untimely torn ACL from Nic Scourton. That said, Lee Hunter is already gaining a lot of attention within the team and quickly proving why the Panthers got a gem with the No. 49 overall pick in April. The Panthers needed to drastically improve their defensive line and they did that. If Hunter is already getting a lot of praise this early, that’s a great sign.

Chicago Bears

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Malik Muhammad

Believe it or not, Tyriq Stephenson’s job isn’t as secure as it once was. Chicago’s coaching staff has been pushing Muhammad in the early part of mandatory camp and training camp and if he answers the call, he could take the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Muhammad had a strong career at Texas and he could become one of the biggest additions via the NFL Draft for this Bears defense.

Cincinnati Bengals

EDGE Cashius Howell

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of opportunities for defensive players to turn into cornerstones on that side of the ball. They’ve revamped this defense in nearly one offseason and one of the most important positions for them could finally have some answers. Howell should get a lot of chances. After the Bengals whiffed on Shemar Stewart last year, they’re hoping Howell turns into the ideal edge setter they’ve been looking for.

Cleveland Browns

DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

For as chaotic as the Cleveland Browns have been for some time now, they sure have figured out how to draft well the last two years. The next gem they landed that should have a massive impact is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. They have desperately needed safety help for Grant Delpit and with the coaching staff high on him, McNeil-Warren should instantly be a player that keeps this defense at a high level – even in the post-Myles Garrett era.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Caleb Downs

This should go without saying that Caleb Downs, essentially the moment he was drafted to Dallas, was already a favorite for defensive rookie of the year. Not only is he that good, but he’s one of the few rookies drafted by the Cowboys in April that will essentially start from Day 1. He’s too good of a coverage safety and box safety to not have on the field. While players like Devin Moore and Malachi Lawrence will have a good shot at making impacts as rookies, Downs potential is through the roof.

Denver Broncos

LB Red Murdock

Why would the last pick in the 2026 NFL Draft be a player on an NFL team's radar? Because he’s a player that has a lot of potential but was held back by his injury problems. Yes, that’s a big deal, but if there’s any team that Red Murdock can find a stable role with, it’s the Denver Broncos. I’m not saying he’s going to be an All-Pro, but if he can show the potential he had going into his final season at Buffalo, it will go a long way to him having a solid rookie season.

Detroit Lions

CB Keith Abney II

The Detroit Lions need boundary cornerback help so badly they can’t ignore their fifth-round pick from Arizona State, Keith Abney II. After Terrion Arnold’s release, the Lions desperately need any cornerback on the roster to step up and while it will be a tall task for the Day 3 pick, he could very well grow into a stable contributor in the secondary for a team that desperately needs it.

Green Bay Packers

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Micah Parsons could miss half of the season and Lukas van Ness has turned into a bust. Enter Dani Dennis-Sutton, who has all of the potential to carve out an important role in the pass rush for the Green Bay Packers. Landing both Dennis-Sutton and Brandon Cisse in this last draft was critical for a team needing to beef up their defense. Dennis-Sutton could very well turn into the perfect complement to Parsons in the future.

Houston Texans

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Kayden McDonald

The Houston Texans added to their already lethal defense, drafting Kayden McDonald, and he’s quickly going to be a catalyst on this defensive line. Sheldon Rankins is in the twilight years of his career and with an edge duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., McDonald is going to have a lot of chances to make some big plays. Of course, he’ll need to earn the starting spot, but the potential is there; all he needs is the opportunity.

Indianapolis Colts

LB Bryce Boettcher

The Indianapolis Colts know how important it was for them to upgrade their linebacker room, which is how they landed C.J. Allen and Byrce Boettcher. With Allen already on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, that opens the door for Boettcher to get some much-needed reps. There’s no guarantee Boettcher starts right away, but he’s gaining a lot of attention within the Colts’ organization, which is more reason for him to turn into a star on this defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville had an odd 2026 NFL Draft. It wasn’t graded particularly well—especially considering they didn’t have a first-round pick. That said, they’re undergoing some changes in their secondary, and Huskey, while being a third-round pick and backup safety, has a lot of potential to turn into a key piece of this defense.

Kansas City Chiefs

DB Jadon Canady

The Kansas City Chiefs needed to overhaul their secondary this offseason after losing Bryan Cook, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. They turned to the NFL Draft in the form of Mansoor Delane for their cornerback and Jadon Canady to address the safety position. Canady is already making waves, which is a good sign for a young Chiefs defense that will have a lot of pressure on it this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy was a popular name during the NFL Draft. He has first-round potential, but injuries derailed his draft stock. The Raiders took a gamble on him, and for now, they seem confident he was worth the risk. He became infamous for his draft stock plummeting, but he could very much rewrite the narrative around him if he continues to shine through training camp.

Los Angeles Chargers

OL Jack Slaughter

The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their entire offensive line and turned to Jack Slaughter out of Florida as at least one of their answers at guard. They haven’t been bad at drafting offensive linemen, so Slaughter could turn out to have an important role with the Chargers. He’s not guaranteed to start as a rookie, but the Chargers need depth on the offensive line so his opportunities won’t be limited.

Los Angeles Rams

Miami wideout CJ Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR C.J. Daniels

The Los Angeles Rams are really good at finding receiver talent deep in the draft and they might have found yet another late-round gem in C.J. Daniels. They have Davante Adams as well as Puka Nacua, but Adams is at the end of his career. If Daniels turns into the next top receiver in Los Angeles, that’s a win for the Rams. They’ll find out just how high his potential is during training camp.

Miami Dolphins

CB Chris Johnson

Miami has needed to address their cornerback room for nearly an entire calendar year and they finally did with the 2026 NFL Draft. Chris Johnson not only has the potential, but he’ll have the time to develop into an elite cornerback in South Florida. With the Dolphins resetting the clock and rebuilding, he won’t need to be an immediate franchise cornerstone. That said, if he does stand out on a team with very few of them right now, that goes a long way to becoming a major name in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings

DT Domonique Orange

Caleb Banks was a massive risk with his injury history, which could give Domonique Orange, the interior defensive lineman out of Iowa State, a really good chance to make an early impact. The Vikings offloaded Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. They need as many of their young defensive linemen to step up as possible. Orange is a name that may not surface as a defensive rookie of the year candidate but as a future star in Minnesota.

New England Patriots

TE Eli Raridon

Hunter Henry has been a consistent contributor to this offense. That said, New England’s offense always has room for more weapons and Eli Raridon could be one of those players. He’s been getting a lot of attention during camp and could be a player that, with a big camp, gets a bigger role during the season.

New York Giants

New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Colton Hood

Colton Hood got a lot of attention from Tennessee after McCoy’s 2025 campaign was cut short to injury. He’s a great option to have if you’re the New York Giants. And while a lot of the attention will be on the defensive line and the offense, you can’t overlook what the addition of Hood might bring to this defense. He’s not quite a camp star yet, but he will be a player that, with the right chances, could blossom into a key part of the secondary.

New York Jets

TE Kenyon Sadiq

The tight end has long been considered the quarterback’s best friend, and in New York that won’t be any different for Geno Smith—or whoever is under center, for that matter. Sadiq flexed his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, which ultimately helped him get drafted in the first round. I expect him to have the same impact as David Njoku with the Jets and truly be a key piece of an offense, even if he’s not the centerpiece.

Philadelphia Eagles

TE Eli Stowers

Eli Stowers had a great two years with Diego Pavia at Vanderbilt. His success in college should translate really well into the NFL, especially with the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles still have Dallas Goedert, Stowers can carve out a solid role in Philly and in the worst-case scenario, the Eagles have a situation similar to the Buffalo Bills with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Daylen Everette

The Pittsburgh Steelers could absolutely benefit from a cornerback having a breakout training camp and Daylen Everette is the favorite to be that player. He was a third-round pick out of Georgia and truthfully, a big pickup from the Steelers. Jalen Ramsey, for as good as he can be at his age, has some durability issues, so if Everette can have a big camp, that just might translate to a bigger role on the field.

San Francisco 49ers

WR De’Zhaun Stribling

San Francisco can’t have enough young weapons to choose from. After things went awry with Brandon Aiyuk and they traded Deebo Samuel last offseason, the Niners felt the lack of offensive weapons. They added Mike Evans this offseason and Ricky Pearsall is back as well. De’Zhaun Stribling has all the chances to turn into the future of this receiving core, and that starts with a big impression at training camp.

Seattle Seahawks

TCU defensive back Bud Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DB Bud Clark

We saw how Seattle used Nick Emmanwori last year in his rookie season. I wouldn’t be shocked if Bud Clark kind of rotated around the Seahawks’ defense similarly to that. Emmanwori is on the PUP list, so depending on his recovery, Clark may have a chance at more first-team reps. That also means Clark will have a lot of time during camp to impress the coaching staff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DT DeMonte Capehart

Vita Vea requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, signifying what could be the end for him in Tampa Bay. That opens the door for DeMonte Capehart to impress the coaching staff enough for a bigger role. I’m not saying he’s going to turn into the perfect replacement for Vea if they trade him, but they’ll have options.

Tennessee Titans

EDGE Keldrick Faulk

Robert Saleh got a massive piece to the defense in the form of Keldrick Faulk in the 2026 NFL Draft. What he turns into will be entirely up to Saleh and his defensive coaching staff. The Titans improved this defense tremendously and if Faulk has a good camp, could be a precursor to what he can bring the Titans, putting the rest of the NFL on notice.

Washington Commanders

RB Kaytron Allen

Kaytron Allen may have fallen in the NFL Draft, but don’t let his 1,300-plus rushing yards and 15 touchdown 2025 campaign go unnoticed. He’s still a big play running back and while Washington opted to turn to Bill Crosky-Merritt last year, Allen should find a way to become an impact running back in the NFL. He may not be a top 10 running back, but he’ll be a name people will remember from his days at Penn State.

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