Realistic Brian Thomas Jr. trade packages Chiefs, Bills and Raiders can offer that Jags can't refuse

Back in 2025, there were rumors that the Jacksonville Jaguars were considering trading wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. It didn't happen, but the team's acquisition of Jakobi Meyers does theoretically make Thomas expendable at the right price, though the team turned down multiple offers at last season's trade deadline.

Would the Jaguars consider trading Thomas at this point? Probably not unless a team made them an offer so good that they couldn't say no. These three potential trades might — with "might" being the keyword here — be enough to get them to change their mind.

Proposed Chiefs-Jaguars trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a very obvious need at wide receiver, so it seems obvious that they'll be connected to any potential wide receiver trades. Rashee Rice is a solid No. 1 receiver, but Xavier Worthy has been inconsistent. The receiving unit behind those two is rough. The team added Cyrus Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and there's been some hype there, but it's hard to call this a group that is good enough for Patrick Mahomes to win a Super Bowl with.

So, adding Thomas — someone who has the potential to be a first or second option — is one of those things you have to jump at if you have the chance, and you should be willing to overpay a bit to make it happen. With tight end Travis Kelce set to play what appears to be his final NFL season, the team needs someone who can contribute both now and into the future, as the offense in 2027 and beyond will need to be more oriented around wide receivers once it loses its elite tight end.

As for the Jaguars, the two draft picks are nice, and throwing in running back Brashard Smith is a nice bonus. The converted wide receiver didn't really do what Chiefs fans hoped he would as a rookie and now the team added three running backs this offseason, so Smith is theoretically available. Jacksonville has two solid backs in Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., but this is still among one of the league's weakest running back rooms, so taking a shot on Smith's upside as a receiving back is worth it.

Proposed Bills-Jaguars trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

Are the Buffalo Bills selling low on Keon Coleman here? Sure, but this is a team that is currently inside its Super Bowl window and that has spent two seasons frustrated with Coleman, so giving him a fresh start in Jacksonville wouldn't be a bad idea, especially when you're getting back a player with real upside in Thomas.

A starting 11-personnel group of Thomas, D.J. Moore and Khalil Shakir with Skyler Bell and Joshua Palmer behind them is about as good of a group as Allen has had in the NFL. It gives Allen the kind of help that he's often lacked, and if Thomas can bounce back to his rookie season level, the Bills might suddenly be the AFC favorites.

As for the Jaguars, you get a second-round pick that can be used to improve the team next offseason while also adding receiver depth in Coleman. Is he guaranteed to be a positive contributor on this team? No, but as the third option after Meyers and Parker Washington, you could do worse, especially considering Travis Hunter is still going to have some packages, even if he primarily plays on defense in 2026.

Proposed Raiders-Jaguars trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

In theory, a 2027 Las Vegas Raiders third-round pick is only marginally worse than a 2027 Chiefs or Bills second-round pick, and this trade gives Jacksonville the added bonus of a safety who can push Eric Murray for snaps.

This one makes a lot of sense for Vegas. The team needs to find a potential No. 1 receiver for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and that guy is almost certainly not on the current roster, which is set to feature Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech as the starters. Thomas theoretically stops you from needing to invest a first-round pick on the position in 2027, allowing you to use that valuable pick on a different position of need.

Meanwhile, veteran defensive backs are the most expendable thing on this Raiders roster, because the team just spent a huge amount of draft capital on the defensive backfield, selecting four corners or safeties this April. Isaiah Pola-Mao is likely the most expendable from a "clear replacement in place" perspective, as the team used a second-round pick on safety Treydan Stukes.