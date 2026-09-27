Steelers benching Aaron Rodgers and 3 more drastic NFL moves that need to happen

The NFL has the shortest season of any major American sports league, which means you really have to consider hitting the panic button early. You can't sit around and be like, "Well, let's just give this guy two months to figure out if he can play quarterback, and then, if he can't, we'll bench him and still have time to make a playoff run," because no, you will not have that time!

With that in mind, let's make some drastic moves to save the 2026 season for some of the NFL's teams.

The Steelers should bench Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look: the Pittsburgh Steelers almost certainly won't do this yet. Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and is playing the final season of his career, and you probably don't bench a guy like that for Mason Rudolph or Drew Allar.

But you should. You really, really should. Because Rodgers is, as the kids say, washed. (Do the kids still say that? IDK. Once you hit your mid-30s, you start to lose touch with things. And to bring this back to the topic at hand, 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers has definitely lost touch with some things.)

Through two games, Rodgers is easily on track for the worst season of his NFL career. He's completing 59.5 percent of his passes, his lowest mark as a starter, and is also posting a career-low touchdown rate of 1.3 percent. His success rate has never been this bad. His adjusted yards per attempt have never been this low. He's just barely averaging over 200 passing yards per game. He leads the NFL in yards lost on sacks.

And considering his age and that he wasn't really that good in 2025, there's no reason to think he improves. Rudolph would give you a higher floor at this point. Allar would give you a chance to see what you have for the future. Rodgers is just going out there and posting weekly stinkers.

The Texans have to fire Nick Caley

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last postseason, it looked like the problem with the Houston Texans offense was quarterback C.J. Stroud. Through two weeks, Stroud isn't playing amazing football, but he doesn't appear to be the main issue with the offense. The problem appears to be the playcalling, especially in crucial moments. The team really struggles in short-yardage situations, for example.

And sure, the team's continuing offensive line issues are a factor here, but Caley's lack of creativity is hurting the Texans. The team is too reliant on Nico Collins and while you could argue it's because the rest of the receivers are disappointing, you could also argue that Caley doesn't scheme those other guys into situations where they can succeed.

Having a defensive-minded head coach who wouldn't be handling offensive playcalling duties makes a mid-season OC firing complicated, but it doesn't make it impossible. Ben McDaniels, the team's wide receivers coach and offensive pass game coordinator, is one option, and assistant head coach/running backs coach Danny Barrett could be as well if the team wants to lean more heavily on David Montgomery.

The Chargers should trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to have issues finding high-upside receiving threats for quarterback Justin Herbert, and this appears to be the season where that really starts to bite them. Swinging a move for a top wide receiver in the middle of the season is likely not happening, but what about a talented reclamation project who might be on the market?

Marvin Harrison Jr. was supposed to be a star. That didn't happen, or at least it hasn't happened yet, and the 2026 season has been a disaster so far for the Arizona Cardinals wideout, who has one reception for 33 yards. It's clear something is off between him and the Cardinals offense, and it doesn't help that the team just extended Michael Wilson, ostensibly pushing Harrison down the team's list of priorities.

If you're the Chargers, why not at least reach out to gauge interest on a potential trade? Quentin Johnston has been a non-factor this year, so replacing him in the receiver rotation with MHJ is, IMO, a risk worth taking. It might be a complete failure, but the Chargers have essentially turned Herbert's career into a mirror of Philip Rivers' as far as postseason success goes, so just take the swing, if you can.

Green Bay trades for running back help

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, I'm not going to call for Matt LeFleur to be fired...yet. Moving on from your head coach during the season is essentially your team waving the white flag on things, and the Packers have too much talent to do that yet. If things look bad a month from now? Maybe you do it to send a message. For now, you hold on to LaFleur and hope he can turn things around.

But the run game. My oh my, the run game. With Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the team has turned to MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, a move that has not gone well. This funny tweet I saw explains things well.

If you take the best traits of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson and put them all together into one player, that guy wouldn’t even be a league-average RB. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 25, 2026

The Packers don't need to trade for a star, but they do need one or two players who can actually be trusted to carry the football. It's time to hit up some bad teams with multiple solid backs to see if you can pry someone away at a discount. Tyjae Spears in Tennessee? Devin Singletary or Tyrone Tracy from the Giants? Sean Tucker in Tampa? None of those are great options, but they're better than the status quo.